Little Rock, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex

(This story was updated by Sonny Albarado on Feb. 3, 2023, to reflect the granting of the state’s emergency petition.) A Pulaski County circuit judge on Friday froze the assets of the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock and issued a temporary restraining order to protect tenants. Judge Cara Connors […] The post Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
kuaf.com

Possible Stricter Sentencing Laws in Arkansas, Companies Expand Paid Parental Leave, State Revenue Collections Increase and More

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said he is hoping to enact stricter sentencing guidelines for violent and nonviolent offenses. Also, Walmart and Tyson Foods expanded their paid parental leave polices for U.S. employees this week. The companies employ thousands of Arkansans, Walmart has almost 55,000 associates in the state alone. Plus, University of Arkansas teams jump in the national polls and the state's revenue was above January's forecast, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican party's response to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. KUAF will air the address and response live starting at 8 p.m.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

John Johnson joins Mitchell law firm

Veteran prosecutor John Johnson joined the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. of Little Rock. He joins the litigation practice. Johnson is a highly sophisticated trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience as a state prosecutor and Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA). His extensive experience...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Metroplan awarded $700,000 for transportation safety plan

Metroplan has been awarded $700,000 from the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All Program for a Regional Comprehensive Safety Action Plan. The grant was announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as part of $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the first round of funding. Safe...
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas bill aims to end affirmative action in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A bill aiming to ban affirmative action in the Natural State has made it to the Senate floor. Senate Bill 71 was filed on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and focuses on prohibiting “discrimination or preferential treatment by the state of Arkansas and other entities.”
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas lawmaker details planned sentencing reform, parole legislation

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, one of the key legislators shaping a final truth-in-sentencing reform effort, said Wednesday (Feb. 1) that an omnibus bill on criminal justice changes may require multiple bills and will come with a substantial price tag. Appearing on Talk Business & Politics Daily, Gazaway said there are...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
MAGNOLIA, AR

