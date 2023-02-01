Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Bill filed to put Arkansas attorney general back in charge of reviewing citizen ballot issue titles
The Attorney General's role in the citizen ballot issue process would be restored under a bill filed this week at the state capitol. Under HB1320, the AG would be required to review and certify ballot titles before citizen groups could collect voter signatures to qualify proposals for the Arkansas ballot.
Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex
(This story was updated by Sonny Albarado on Feb. 3, 2023, to reflect the granting of the state’s emergency petition.) A Pulaski County circuit judge on Friday froze the assets of the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock and issued a temporary restraining order to protect tenants. Judge Cara Connors […] The post Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Judge grants emergency petition to freeze assets of Big Country Chateau owners
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Big Country Chateau is in utter chaos. With no maintenance and security, apartment living has become practically lawless. On Friday, a judge granted an emergency order to freeze the assets of Big Country Chateau and the companies that own it, but tenants are still struggling as their home community falls into anarchy.
kuaf.com
Possible Stricter Sentencing Laws in Arkansas, Companies Expand Paid Parental Leave, State Revenue Collections Increase and More
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said he is hoping to enact stricter sentencing guidelines for violent and nonviolent offenses. Also, Walmart and Tyson Foods expanded their paid parental leave polices for U.S. employees this week. The companies employ thousands of Arkansans, Walmart has almost 55,000 associates in the state alone. Plus, University of Arkansas teams jump in the national polls and the state's revenue was above January's forecast, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican party's response to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. KUAF will air the address and response live starting at 8 p.m.
talkbusiness.net
John Johnson joins Mitchell law firm
Veteran prosecutor John Johnson joined the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. of Little Rock. He joins the litigation practice. Johnson is a highly sophisticated trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience as a state prosecutor and Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA). His extensive experience...
thv11.com
Arkansas judge orders re-inspection of Big Country Chateau apartments
For months tenants at Big Country Chateau have had unsafe living conditions and code violations. Now the state is stepping in and saying enough is enough.
Former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson sentenced for bribery, tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — On Friday, February 3, former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson was sentenced for tax fraud and accepting multiple bribes, resulting in a 46-month prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release. Hutchinson was a state senator and representative who resigned after being charged in a...
Code inspector issues court warrant for re-inspection of Big Country Chateau
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Code violations continue at Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock. Now, a code inspector has a court warrant to go back and check every apartment, inhabited or not, to see if any repairs have been made. This is on top of the state filing...
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
talkbusiness.net
Metroplan awarded $700,000 for transportation safety plan
Metroplan has been awarded $700,000 from the federal Safe Streets and Roads for All Program for a Regional Comprehensive Safety Action Plan. The grant was announced by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as part of $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the first round of funding. Safe...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Proposed work requirement for federal housing assistance advances in Arkansas House
A legislative committee approved a proposed Arkansas law on Wednesday that would require able-bodied adults to work or volunteer part-time to receive federal housing assistance. House Bill 1196 passed on a split vote after state lawmakers and witnesses debated the legality of the proposal and the feasibility of implementing it.
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
Arkansas Attorney General investigates rise in utility bills, Summit Utilities explains
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many Summit Utilities customers have been dealing with higher-than-normal utility bills and now Arkansas' new Attorney General, Tim Griffin, is investigating. "We're addressing it with our customers and our customers can rest assured that we have fixed our problem," Brian Bowen with Summit Utilities said.
Kait 8
Arkansas bill aims to end affirmative action in state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A bill aiming to ban affirmative action in the Natural State has made it to the Senate floor. Senate Bill 71 was filed on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and focuses on prohibiting “discrimination or preferential treatment by the state of Arkansas and other entities.”
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas lawmaker details planned sentencing reform, parole legislation
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, one of the key legislators shaping a final truth-in-sentencing reform effort, said Wednesday (Feb. 1) that an omnibus bill on criminal justice changes may require multiple bills and will come with a substantial price tag. Appearing on Talk Business & Politics Daily, Gazaway said there are...
Arkansas offers residents way to check unclaimed property
The state of Arkansas is giving residents a way to see if they have unclaimed property in celebration of Unclaimed Property Day.
Attorney General Tim Griffin addresses Summit Utilities overcharge in energy bills
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he has reached out to Summit Utilities officials to address the overcharges in energy bills.
Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
‘Drag bill’ advances to Arkansas House after drag references are removed
A bill colloquially called the "drag bill" by Arkansas politicos will advance to the House next week without much of the controversial language initially included. No references to drag are left in the bill.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
Comments / 0