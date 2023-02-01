ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Lawmakers try to improve school counseling, staffing in West Virginia

By Mark Curtis
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30q8hT_0kZMmTUD00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bill is moving through the West Virginia legislature with the goal of improving the safety of school children by improving counseling at public schools. School resources are stretched to the limit, and now, that includes counselors.

Lawmakers are now considering House Bill 2832. It would more specifically define the duties of school counselors, including what types of duties are appropriate or inappropriate for them to do. For example, during COVID-19 many counselors were pulled from their normal duties, to perform other job functions within schools.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The legislation would more accurately sum up their job descriptions.

“The concern is we feel that the counselors don’t have enough time to do the jobs they are supposed to do with counseling students. They are being given a lot more administrative duties to do, which takes away constructive time that they could counsel,” said Del. Joe Ellington, (R) Mercer – Education Committee Chair.

“Ever since the pandemic, we’ve had issues with school counselors being pulled from their duties, to plug the gaps in school classrooms and wherever else they’re needed and that’s taking them away from the duties that they need to be doing on a daily basis,” said Del. Elliott Pritt (D) Fayette and a classroom teacher.

Marshall University gets $1.6M for school-based mental health training in West Virginia

“Our counselors many times, become overloaded with paperwork like our teachers do. And our counselors need to be freed up,” said Fred Albert, President of the West Virginia Federation of Teachers, West Virginia chapter.

Delegates say the new bill is not directly related to the case of former Kanawha County School counselor Todd Roatsey, who was sentenced to prison in December for sending sexually explicit materials to minor students. But lawmakers say if the new guidelines improve the safety of students in counseling, then they are well worth it.

A study by the state’s two teachers’ unions indicates that hiring more counselors, mental health professionals and nurses was the third-highest priority according to a recent survey.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

How much chocolate does West Virginia buy on Valentine’s Day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Valentine’s Day is upon us and that means many people will be buying a lot of chocolate and a lot of flowers. According to a study by Instacart, West Virginia buys the second most amount of chocolate on Valentine’s Day. It says West Virginia’s and Vermont’s Valentine’s Day purchases on Instacart […]
VERMONT STATE
WOWK 13 News

Lawsuit: West Virginia abortion ban irrational, unconstitutional

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An abortion provider filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to overturn West Virginia’s near-total ban, saying it is unconstitutional, irrational and causes irreparable harm to the state’s only abortion clinic and its patients. The lawsuit asks for a halt to the four-month-old abortion ban while the case is heard in federal court. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

City of St. Albans, West Virginia, flushing water lines

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — According to Metro 911, officials in St. Albans, West Virginia, say they are in the process of flushing their water lines. City officials tell dispatchers the problem with discolored water should be fixed by now. Officials say dispatchers should tell citizens to run their faucets if they report water problems. […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

UPDATE [7:05am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Friday, February 3, 2023, in the face of projected temperature drops. At the time of writing on Friday morning, the following counties have indicated closings or...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Late Season Snow Frequency in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky

(WOWK) – The groundhogs have made their predictions. Punxsutawney Phil and French Creek Freddie may disagree, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict we will have both cold and warm days coming up in the next seven days. With Phil’s prediction of more winter weather here’s some historical data on big snow systems in our area. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia

MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy