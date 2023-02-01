Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Several parades in Downtown Mobile this weekend mean Mardi Gras is in full swing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a lively day in the Port City as two parades made their way down the streets of Downtown Mobile. Several folks said the mild weather made today’s parades the best place to be. The first parade, Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Drivers,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Parade goers excited to kickoff Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The sights of Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile are a welcome sight to people in the port city. “We’re always excited about it. We come down here every year, put a camper out, we have a lot of fellowship,” said Lee Gates. “We cook, we eat. We enjoy Mardi Gras.”
Mardi Gras tradition, RV City, returns for another year in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the first signs that Mardi Gras is truly underway in Mobile is the tradition of campers congregating in the area known as RV City underneath the I-10 bridge. RV City is packed out for yet another year. There’s 118 campers set up where people can be close to all […]
WALA-TV FOX10
City gives walking tour to highlight Brookley by the Bay plans
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier this week we saw the future plans for Brookley by the Bay and on Saturday the public got a walking tour of the site. It comes after months to create a master plan for the 98-acre park just beyond Brookley Aeroplex. It’s all designed to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta
ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade. One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta. “It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody...
WALA-TV FOX10
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re starting to see real signs of passenger rail service returning to the Coast. Amtrak sings are now up in Downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop, the depot near the Hancock Whitney building. The platforms are also now complete for the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Brookley by the bay project to bring public waterfront park to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A packed house inside the Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Maysville Thursday night to check out plans for Brookley by the Bay. The waterfront park would feature an amphitheater, a shoreline, a fenced in dog park, walking paths, a flex lawn for things like disc golf and picnics, a boardwalk and beach volleyball and more.
Porch Parade returns to Mobile with a philanthropic twist
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A parade that started during the pandemic is pushing into its third season! On Friday, Feb. 2, the Mobile Porch Parade launches its map of houses for 2023! It’s a parade that you can do just about any time you want, and you can take any route you choose. Mobile Porch […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Safety preps underway ahead of kick off to Mobile’s first Mardi Gras parade of season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The barricades are out -- the concession stands ready to open -- and Mardi Gras set to return to the Port City. The Conde Cavaliers will roll in less 24 hours getting the party started -- but this year is not without concerns. “My hopes for...
WALA-TV FOX10
February events with Mobile Parks and Recreation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Parks and Recreation has a big February lined up. See below for a look at some of the events!. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Seminar. This event will be held at Sullivan Community Center from 6-9PM. This informative seminar is a great training/session for anyone who is looking to take a deeper dive into DEI. This training is free to attend, no registration is required. It is great for friends, families, team building, school clubs/organizations, and even staff for small businesses!
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police add extra lighting to parade routes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras in the Port City officially kicks off tomorrow night. Even after the New Year’s Eve shooting, parade goers are still looking forward to the party. “You’re always going to have safety concerns,” said Lismer Williams Jr. “You’ve always got to worry about it...
Sheriff, Gulf Shores sign agreement for special event help
Arrest by deputies in spring break, Hangout Fest will be handled by city court. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office are considering an agreement that will keep any arrests made by deputies during special events in town in municipal court.
WALA-TV FOX10
Conde Cavaliers to kick off Mardi Gras in Mobile Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a less than 24 hours, the streets of downtown Mobile will be filled with revelers and floats as the Conde Cavaliers kick off the Mardi Gras season in the Port City. There will be plenty of floats, throws, and great food for you to enjoy.
WEAR
Targeted opening date for second span of Three Mile Bridge set for Feb. 13
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The target opening date for the second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is Feb. 13, according to Senator Doug Broxson. WEAR News received a ride along Friday morning with lawmakers on the new portion of the bridge. While Feb. 13 is the goal, Broxson added...
Development slowed on the Eastern Shore in 2022, but only slightly
Development in the Eastern Shore continued at a high pace in 2022, but didn’t match the frenzy of 2021, data from the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) shows. In the fourth quarter of 2022, 465 residential building permits were issued in the MPO’s planning area—Daphne, Fairhope, Spanish Fort,...
New Terry Cove development could have 259 units, marina
A townhome development is planned for property behind the Posh Furniture store. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Two developments are coming before the Orange Beach Planning Commission on Feb. 13 that could add hundreds of new rentals to the city’s inventory. The commission will have a work session at 3 p.m. followed by a regular session at 4 p.m. in council chambers.
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful weather for Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Pretty much perfect weather for all the fun events going on today! If you’re headed to the Senior Bowl it will be a little bit chilly for tailgating, but it will warm up around lunchtime and it will be very pleasant when the game begins with temps around 60.
