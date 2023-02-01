State Representative Blaine Wilhour is upset with the lack of change in the House of Representative rules for the coming two years. Wilhour says Democrats currently hold a strong supermajority in the Illinois House, which gives them complete and total control over the legislative process. He fears the rules will keep the same type of unilateral power that it exercised during the long-time reign of former Speaker Mike Madigan.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO