Read full article on original website
Jeani Johnson
3d ago
retired officers can, but not retired vets! what's wrong with that picture?!?
Reply(1)
7
Brandon Gatton
3d ago
fights not over. keep the pressure up
Reply
23
Related
vfpress.news
State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
Lawsuit filed by McHenry County state’s attorney against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban moved to federal court
A lawsuit filed by the McHenry County state’s attorney challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines has been moved to federal court. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally last month filed a lawsuit in McHenry County Circuit Court against House Bill 5471. House Bill 5471, also known as the Protect […]
25newsnow.com
Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom
DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
southernillinoisnow.com
Bill introduced to repeal assault weapons ban
Southern Illinois Representative Dave Severin has filed a bill to repeal the firearms ban. The legislation claims the law is unconstitutional. Severin says he committed to filing the legislation during a forum of Southern Illinois legislators held recently in Marion. He’s also received hundreds of text message and thousands of emails and petition signatures on how people feel about the law.
Effingham Radio
White County Judge Puts Hold On Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
Another Illinois judge is temporarily halting the state’s new assault weapons ban. White County Judge Scott Webb’s ruling puts a temporary hold on the law for more than one-thousand plaintiffs in a lawsuit that included former Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey. Webb found that the suit could...
Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order issued against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect. ...
Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker's consecutive executive orders
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government's announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois. ...
Effingham Radio
IL Freedom Caucus Applauds 5th District Appellate Court Decision Upholding Temporary Restraining Order on Weapons Ban Law
The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement on a 5th District Appellate Court ruling upholding the Temporary Restraining Order on the weapons ban law granted in a lawsuit recently filed in Effingham County. “This Appellate Court ruling represents another significant step forward in overturning this unconstitutional law. We...
Indiana GOP leader trying to remove candidate from ballot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A local GOP leader says he is trying to remove a candidate for Evansville mayor from the republican ballot. Canine Helmer is a new face to the race. He works at Target and has never run for public office. He announced he filed to run in mid-January. Vanderburgh County Republic Party Chairman […]
DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban
(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: The state’s ban on assault-style weapons means we will all be safer
The League of Women Voters of Illinois and the LWV of Evanston applaud Illinois’ new Protect Illinois Communities Act as a positive step on the path to save lives and free all communities from the threat of gun violence. This long anticipated act, signed into law by Gov. J.B....
Illinois loses appeal over gun control law, leaving restraining order in effect
Illinois lost an appeal in court on Tuesday as a panel voted to keep a temporary restraining order in place against a newly passed gun control law.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wilhour upset with lack of State House rule changes
State Representative Blaine Wilhour is upset with the lack of change in the House of Representative rules for the coming two years. Wilhour says Democrats currently hold a strong supermajority in the Illinois House, which gives them complete and total control over the legislative process. He fears the rules will keep the same type of unilateral power that it exercised during the long-time reign of former Speaker Mike Madigan.
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
DuPage County Sheriff Won't be Censured Over Opposition to Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face censure after comments earlier this month in which he said his department would not enforce some components of the state’s ban on assault weapons. According to a joint statement, the decision was reached after conversations involving Mendrick, DuPage County Board Chair...
police1.com
Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
Daily Northwestern
‘If I can save one life’: Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering discusses next steps on gun control
Content warning: This article contains discussions of gun violence. On July 11, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stood in the Oval Office and spoke with President Joe Biden about the need for a federal assault weapons ban. It was just a week after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
Say no to cat declawing: Illinois seeks to impose $500 fine for first violation
SPRINGFIELD, IL. - Illinois has recently taken a stand against the practice of cat declawing. This procedure involves removing or modifying a portion of a cat's paw to remove its claws. The state has now imposed fines on those violating this new legislation to protect cats from undergoing this procedure.
Comments / 18