MercyOne to close a Winnebago County location
BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa - The pandemic, inflation and a lower number of clinical and technical staff entering the healthcare field is part of the reason MercyOne has opted to close a Winnebago County location. The last day MercyOne Buffalo Center will see patients is March 24, and services will be...
Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine
A birthday party and swap meet in northern Iowa last year resulted in a $4,500 fine for its host after photographic and video evidence revealed that partygoers burned a car as part of the festivities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It was a fine party until they lit the car on fire,” […] The post Raucous birthday party bonfire leads to $4,500 fine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
RV, Camping Reservations Already Being Made for This Summer
With more snow last weekend followed by below normal high temps for much of this week in north Iowa, you may be thinking about warmer weather and the outdoor activities that come with it. If you’re a camping enthusiast, Floyd County Conservation Naturalist Heidi Reams says you might want to...
Iowa family reunites with loved one’s heart recipient during Iowa girls state tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - After losing her brother Logan in an ATV accident in 2017, Lilly Luft of Charles City looked for a way to honor him and celebrate his memory. She chose wrestling. This week, Lilly and her family got to feel closer than ever to Logan as they welcomed Ember Henderson, the girl who received Logan’s heart.
Explosion that killed 14 in Eagle Grove was 50 years ago tonight
The Wright County community of Eagle Grove is remembering a tragedy that made worldwide headlines 50 years ago tonight. An explosion rocked the downtown business district, leveling the Chatterbox Cafe, a Coast-to-Coast store and a jewelry story. Fourteen people were killed, including a firefighter and the son of former governor Robert Blue.
50 years ago: Deadly explosion rocks Eagle Grove
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — Fifty years ago, a huge explosion rocked the Wright County town of Eagle Grove. Fourteen people were killed in the blast near South Commercial and Broadway. It destroyed the Chatterbox Cafe and the Coast-to-Coast Hardware store. One of the victims, Donald Blue, was the son of former Iowa governor, Robert Blue.
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence, harassment, ethics violations
A surgeon who was once barred from practicing in Iowa due to allegations of professional incompetence, sexual harassment and unethical conduct has been issued a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine.
Waterloo Worker Accused Of Committing Lottery Fraud
We've heard a whole lot about lottery winners in Eastern Iowa recently. Hearing stories about lucky people winning major lottery prizes is always exciting. We shared with you the story of a Waterloo woman who ended up winning a major lottery prize. She took an owl landing on her patio as a sign that she should play one of her favorite lottery games. Not only did she go and buy a ticket the next day, she ended up winning the big prize!
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Stewartville family asking for community’s help after accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville family is asking for the communities help after an accident earlier this month changed their lives forever. A little over two weeks ago, it was just a typical day of carpentry work for 60-year-old Casey Rieck. He was building a roof for a business in Altura. But while on the roof, he slipped, and now his family is trying to hold it together.
One injured, one arrested in Waterloo shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after police said he shot a woman in the leg in Waterloo early Friday morning. Waterloo police said they were to MercyOne for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound at around 3:30 a.m. Police said the wound was non-life-threatening.
Charles City’s Luft Claims Third State Title
Charles City’s Lilly Luft is a state champion once again. Luft, the Comets senior who will wrestle at the University of Iowa next fall, completed an undefeated season at 40-0 with a 9-1 victory over Chloe Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the championship match Friday night at the Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament. The top seed in the 130-pound division, Luft earned her third state title.
Former Counselor & Pastor Sentenced
A former counselor and pastor with ties to Waverly has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 66 year old Scott Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor. Harrison was counseling a 14 year old girl in Cedar Falls in September of 2021 when she mentioned working out and displayed her stomach. Harrison then touched her stomach and her buttocks over her clothes and told the girl that she was turning him on. The girl was able to push his hands away and flee the office to notify her mother. Harrison said there was no excuse for his conduct but provided several including that he was recovering from COVID-19, exhausted, overworked, burnt out and undergoing anxiety. The judge was not swayed, he sentenced Harrison to one year in jail suspended to 30 days. That jail time may be spent through work release or in 48 hour stints. He was also fined $430. Harrison must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. He will also be on specialized parole for 10 years and the restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim was extended by five years.
Stock Up On Amish Goodies At Plainview Country Store, Then Enjoy The Iowa Countryside Along Amish Boulevard
Have you ever explored Iowa’s Amish country? Many people don’t even know the Hawkeye State has an Amish community, and it’s much smaller than other states’ – but that doesn’t mean it’s not full of its own special joys. Located in a rural area of northeastern Iowa, you’ll find Amish Boulevard – a quiet country road filled with beautiful scenery and small Amish businesses specializing in delicious goods and hand-made supplies. Before you take this drive, you’ll definitely want to stock up on snacks, and the good news is you’ll have no shortage of places to sample delicious Amish goods. From there, it’s a peaceful drive until the sun sets over Amish Country, and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time into a simpler world where the old ways still reign supreme.
One hurt after semi and pickup truck collide in Freeborn County
BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Saturday morning. The State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 am near mile marker 13 in Freeborn County. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Todd Alan Vanessen, 53 of Edgerton, and a 2020 Freightliner driven by Denece Lynn Frisbie, 58, were both northbound on I-35 and alongside each other when they crashed together.
Charles City’s Luft, Osage’s Hemann Advance to State Title Matches
Charles City’s Lilly Luft and Osage’s Gable Hemann have advanced to the title matches in their respective weight classes at the first-ever sanctioned Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Luft, the Comets senior who will wrestle at the University of Iowa next fall, ran her season record to 39-0...
Mason City woman pleads guilty to dependent adult exploitation
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of stealing from the disabled people she was hired to care for. Katelyn Roberts, 25 of Mason City, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20 for one count of dependent adult abuse. Investigators say Roberts...
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
