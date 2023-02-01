ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington Police Department swears in 16 new members

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department got a little bigger this week, as 16 new employees participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The new employees include six new recruit police officers, as well as nine professional employees, such as Community Service Officers and Community Support Liaisons. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
4 arrested connected to string of burglaries in Essex County, NY

JAY, N.Y. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of eight burglaries that occurred in Jay last year. New York State Police said they were initially alerted to a burglary on Ausable Drive in Jay on Sept. 28. Their investigation led them to discover that a total of eight burglaries were committed in town by the same group of people.
Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
BURLINGTON, VT
Upper Valley towns open warming shelters during extreme cold

HARTFORD, Vt. — As subzero temperatures continue to impact the region, first responders and outreach coordinators are working hard to keep everyone safe and warm. The Upper Valley is bracing for the cold weather. In Hartford, the fire department is opening a warming shelter for the first time. “We...
HARTFORD, VT
Warming shelters in Vermont you can visit during extreme cold

With temperatures on Friday and Saturday expected to plummet below zero, some Vermonters may need to take advantage of emergency and warming shelters to stay out of the cold. Here is a list of places you can go if you don't have a safe place to be. >>>Click the video...
VERMONT STATE
Pet shop hosts sound bath for dogs and owners on Feb. 5

ESSEX, Vt. — If you're looking for a relaxing way to spend time with your dog, Root Paws Wellness and the Rolling Meadow Natural Pet Market are teaming up to host a sound bath session for dogs and people. The session is being held on Feb. 5 at 9:30...
ESSEX, VT
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
BERLIN, VT
Champlain National Bank pledges $100,000 donation to Plattsburgh YMCA

The YMCA in Plattsburgh will be getting $100,000 for construction on its new facility. The Champlain National Bank pledged the donation today, marking the biggest single donation in the bank's 114-year history. The new wellness center is set to be state-of-the-art, and free to use for everyone. The bank said...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
How people across our region are dealing with the frigid temperatures

Whether it was starting your car, or finding a warm place to stay, people across our region have been feeling the effects of this week’s bone-chilling temperatures. "Typically in our call center we do about 100 calls per hour and we’re doing about three times that over the last Friday and Saturday," said Dan Goodman, of AAA of Northern New England.
WILLISTON, VT
Video: Steam Devil, steam fog rolls over Lake Champlain

When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
BURLINGTON, VT
Winterlude celebration postponed due to extreme cold weather

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's annual Winterlude celebration, which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed due to the extreme temperatures expected this weekend. The event offers outdoor activities for all ages, including snowshoeing, sledding and nature walks. Event organizers say this year's celebration has been pushed back to...
BURLINGTON, VT
Vacationers flock to water park to escape bitter cold temperatures

JAY, Vt. — When the weather outside is frightful, an indoor water park is certainly a lot more delightful. Jay Peak's Pump House was packed with people on Friday looking for something to do since the resort opted to close its ski lifts due to the cold temperatures. The...

