Burlington Police Department swears in 16 new members
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department got a little bigger this week, as 16 new employees participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The new employees include six new recruit police officers, as well as nine professional employees, such as Community Service Officers and Community Support Liaisons. The...
Burlington city leaders at odds over Town Meeting Day proposal to create more police oversight
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington city leaders are raising concerns about a Town Meeting day ballot proposal that could impact how the community oversees the Burlington Police Dept. Burlington voters are being asked whether or not to approve a charter change that, if passed, would create a new, independent department...
South Burlington police looking for suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting officer
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police are asking the public to help locate a Bristol man wanted for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and stealing a car. Police said 31-year-old Eric Loyer of Bristol was last seen in the Burlington area driving a stolen gold Lexus with...
4 arrested connected to string of burglaries in Essex County, NY
JAY, N.Y. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of eight burglaries that occurred in Jay last year. New York State Police said they were initially alerted to a burglary on Ausable Drive in Jay on Sept. 28. Their investigation led them to discover that a total of eight burglaries were committed in town by the same group of people.
Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
Church Street Marketplace nominated as one of best public squares in the US
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Church Street Marketplace in Burlington is well-known in our region as a destination for local dining, shopping, andholiday celebrations. Now, the famed area between Pearl and Main streets has been nominated as one of the top public squares in the country. In a recent USA Today...
Lawmakers propose first-of-its-kind universal child care bill for Vermont families
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Child care —or a lack thereof — is a hot topic among parents, educators, and lawmakers across Vermont. On Friday morning, a new bill was introduced by top Democrats in Montpelier that aims to address the issue. The proposal would create a preschool program...
At least 9 fire departments spend all day Saturday battling blaze in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — Crews from at least nine different fire departments battled a fire in Chazy, New York, all day Saturday starting at around 5:30 a.m. Officials confirmed the fire happened at the Weathercock, a popular restaurant and bar, on Route 9. The road between Miner Farm Road and...
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
Upper Valley towns open warming shelters during extreme cold
HARTFORD, Vt. — As subzero temperatures continue to impact the region, first responders and outreach coordinators are working hard to keep everyone safe and warm. The Upper Valley is bracing for the cold weather. In Hartford, the fire department is opening a warming shelter for the first time. “We...
Warming shelters in Vermont you can visit during extreme cold
With temperatures on Friday and Saturday expected to plummet below zero, some Vermonters may need to take advantage of emergency and warming shelters to stay out of the cold. Here is a list of places you can go if you don't have a safe place to be. >>>Click the video...
Pet shop hosts sound bath for dogs and owners on Feb. 5
ESSEX, Vt. — If you're looking for a relaxing way to spend time with your dog, Root Paws Wellness and the Rolling Meadow Natural Pet Market are teaming up to host a sound bath session for dogs and people. The session is being held on Feb. 5 at 9:30...
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
Champlain National Bank pledges $100,000 donation to Plattsburgh YMCA
The YMCA in Plattsburgh will be getting $100,000 for construction on its new facility. The Champlain National Bank pledged the donation today, marking the biggest single donation in the bank's 114-year history. The new wellness center is set to be state-of-the-art, and free to use for everyone. The bank said...
How people across our region are dealing with the frigid temperatures
Whether it was starting your car, or finding a warm place to stay, people across our region have been feeling the effects of this week’s bone-chilling temperatures. "Typically in our call center we do about 100 calls per hour and we’re doing about three times that over the last Friday and Saturday," said Dan Goodman, of AAA of Northern New England.
Video: Steam Devil, steam fog rolls over Lake Champlain
When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
CVPH raising funds to support women's heart health on National Wear Red Day
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As you're picking out what to wear this morning, we'd like to encourage you to go with something red. Friday February 3rd is National Wear Red Day. It's part of the the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" movement. CVPH in Plattsburgh is using the...
Winterlude celebration postponed due to extreme cold weather
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's annual Winterlude celebration, which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed due to the extreme temperatures expected this weekend. The event offers outdoor activities for all ages, including snowshoeing, sledding and nature walks. Event organizers say this year's celebration has been pushed back to...
No spectators allowed at Grand Isle Supervisory Union games after basketball fight
ALBURGH, Vt. — No fans will be allowed to attend home games in the Grand Isle Supervisory Union after a60-year-old man died following a fight at Alburgh Middle School on Tuesday. The district sent out a letter to families on Thursday announcing the ban, which will be in place...
Vacationers flock to water park to escape bitter cold temperatures
JAY, Vt. — When the weather outside is frightful, an indoor water park is certainly a lot more delightful. Jay Peak's Pump House was packed with people on Friday looking for something to do since the resort opted to close its ski lifts due to the cold temperatures. The...
