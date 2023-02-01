Read full article on original website
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?
Man arrested in Lucedale for shooting in Wilmer: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man who is accused of a shooting that happened in Wilmer Friday morning. According to officials, Eddie Ray Moffett got into an argument with the victim over an ATV. Moffett then allegedly shot the victim in the leg. The […]
STILL UNSOLVED: Police seek information about 2022 death of Mississippi barber
Police are reaching out to the public to get information about the Aug. 2022 death of a Mississippi barber that remains unsolved. Officials with the Moss Point Police department are still seeking information related to the homicide of Eric Barnes, 52. Family members discovered Barnes deceased in his home at...
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
UPDATE: Daniel Deshawn Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night on a charge of murder in connection with a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the...
Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
Shooting suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have Eddie Ray Moffett in custody and is on his way to Metro Jail, according to a tweet. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Eddie Ray Moffett who fled the scene of a shooting on Spotted Fawn […]
Florida women charged for the death of two people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
Murder suspect arrested while out on bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
Police: Man shot and killed at beauty supply store in Semmes
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Semmes Police Department, a man has been shot at the K&J Beauty Supply store on Moffet Road. It happened Friday evening; police say the incident began as an argument between two unidentified men. Police say one man then shot the other; the...
Fourth and fifth arrests made over marijuana gummies at Mary G Montgomery
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Semmes Police, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with the laced candy incident at MGM on January 24, 2023. The 15-year-old has been charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and the 17-year-old has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
ECSO: Drive-by shots fired Thursday could be linked to earlier crimes this week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New developments in a string of violent crimes in Escambia County, Florida this week. Five were shot, and two are dead in five different crimes since Sunday. ECSO said shots were fired during a drive-by Thursday and could be linked to some of those cases. The...
Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
2 arrested after drive-by shooting on Y Street: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened on Y Street on Thursday. Zykeir Tomarcus Knight, 19, and Leslie Howard Huff, 21, were both arrested and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told WKRG News […]
New charges in THC candy case at Mobile Co. high school
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two more Mobile County teens face charges in the THC-infused candy investigation that began when students at Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes got sick from reportedly eating the candy last week, according to Semmes Police. A 15-year-old is charged with distribution of a controlled substance. A 17-year-old is charged […]
Pensacola woman charged with vehicular homicide in 2022 fatal hit-and-run: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal 2022 hit-and-run that left two dead. Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. FHP said […]
Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
Deputies stop car suspected of drive-by shootings in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have stopped a car they believe was involved in recent drive-by shootings. ECSO said they are currently out at B. Street and DeSoto street after stopping the car. ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told WKRG News 5 this is an ongoing investigation and […]
Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
MPD: Several suspects, one armed with knife, force their way into residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person was attacked after a number of suspects broke into the victim’s residence, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Weems Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary. According to police, a number of suspects, including two known female subjects, forced their way into the victim’s residence and fought with the victim. One suspect was armed with a knife, police said.
Sheriff’s Office looking for missing/endangered baby and mother
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida say they’re looking for a mother and her three-month-old baby and say the child may be in danger. According to a Facebook Post made Friday night by the Sheriff’s Office, they’re looking for the baby Shainne Hatfield. The post says they […]
