WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes

UPDATE: Daniel Deshawn Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night on a charge of murder in connection with a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have Eddie Ray Moffett in custody and is on his way to Metro Jail, according to a tweet. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Eddie Ray Moffett who fled the scene of a shooting on Spotted Fawn […]
WILMER, AL
wdhn.com

Florida women charged for the death of two people

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Murder suspect arrested while out on bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Man shot and killed at beauty supply store in Semmes

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Semmes Police Department, a man has been shot at the K&J Beauty Supply store on Moffet Road. It happened Friday evening; police say the incident began as an argument between two unidentified men. Police say one man then shot the other; the...
SEMMES, AL
WPMI

Fourth and fifth arrests made over marijuana gummies at Mary G Montgomery

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Semmes Police, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with the laced candy incident at MGM on January 24, 2023. The 15-year-old has been charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and the 17-year-old has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
utv44.com

Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
WKRG News 5

New charges in THC candy case at Mobile Co. high school

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two more Mobile County teens face charges in the THC-infused candy investigation that began when students at Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes got sick from reportedly eating the candy last week, according to Semmes Police. A 15-year-old is charged with distribution of a controlled substance. A 17-year-old is charged […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Several suspects, one armed with knife, force their way into residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A person was attacked after a number of suspects broke into the victim’s residence, the Mobile Police Department said. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Weems Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary. According to police, a number of suspects, including two known female subjects, forced their way into the victim’s residence and fought with the victim. One suspect was armed with a knife, police said.
MOBILE, AL

