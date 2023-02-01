Read full article on original website
Pokrivsak tried to honor past while moving Easton forward during 20 years as AD
Jim Pokrivsak, sitting outside the high school’s athletic office, reflected on his first gig with the Easton Area School District. “I needed a summer job and Tim Case was the head custodian here at the high school. He eventually became the director of maintenance in the district for many years,” Pokrivsak said. “... He brought me on as a college student to help cut grass and take care of the school. I always had that pride in Easton. So, it was nice for me to work here in the summers to prepare the school for the start of the school year.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh wrestlers close out home slate with comfortable win over Army
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh honored eight wrestlers on Senior Day with a 26-9 victory over Army West Point on Saturday at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Tate Samuelson (184), Michael Beard (197), Nathan Taylor (285) and Connor McGonagle (133) all earned bonus points as the Mountain Hawks jumped out to a 17-3 advantage.
East Stroudsburg South High School fights food insecurity
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Boxes of non-perishable food — cans, cereal, and pasta — are the most recent donations to the Purple Pantry at East Stroudsburg South High School. The food comes from Giant's Fill-A-Plate food drive. "Without the donations, we would not be able to do...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Winter Classic open air hockey event
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Polar Bears and Admirals faced off at Bethlehem's Municipal Ice Rink with dozens of people watching on at the 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic. All of the money supports special hockey locally for children and young adults with cognitive challenges. "It doesn't get old, I'll...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Liberty High School shows love for the Eagles
Bethlehem's Liberty High School, home to Eagles' Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, is showing its love for the Philadelphia Eagles. The school's music department and its students put together this video of their performance of "The Eagles' Victory Song." Fly, Eagles, Fly!
Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers
Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
WFMZ-TV Online
Becahi, NDGP three-peat as D11 wrestling team champs; Berks Catholic wins first D3 crown
127: Charlie Bunting (N) d. Shane McFillin (BC), 4-2 107: Tanner Berkenstock (ND) p. Ty Dellmyer:32. 114: Ayden Smith (ND) p. Zoie Coronado:40. 121: Cole Hubert (SV) d. Cooper Feltman, 3-0. 127: Aidan Grogg (SV) d. Gavyn Kelton, 7-4. 133: Tanner McQueen (ND) md. Bradon Pfanders, 16-3. 139: Bryson Vaughn...
bctv.org
Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading
Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
This Bucks County High School Basketball Team Just Secured a Major Title in the Local Circuit
A Bucks County high school basketball team has been gaining attention in the local circuit for their individual skills and teamwork. Ryan Coyle wrote about the team for City of Basketball Love. The basketball team of William Tennent High School recently beat Cheltenham’s team 60-56. In the process, they received...
lehighvalleynews.com
Bethlehem officials announce pandemic aid grant applications
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Community organizations serving the City of Bethlehem soon will be able to apply for pandemic recovery grants, officials announced Wednesday. Officials have prioritized 16 possible uses for spending, as diverse as internet access and job training to food assistance and violence prevention. Grants from $10,000 to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus sweeps Parkland on Thursday night
EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
papreplive.com
Spring-Ford’s Azzara surpasses 1,000-point milestone but Perkiomen Valley takes PAC Liberty title
GRATERFORD >> Anna Azzara nailed a 3-pointer with 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter to put the junior guard over 1,000 career points. What came next tells you the sort of occasion Thursday night’s matchup between Spring-Ford and Perkiomen Valley was. Instead of the newly-customary game stoppage for...
DG Market with groceries coming to South Side Easton in building specially adapted to site
A new kind of Dollar General store is coming to South Side Easton, known as a DG Market that offers both groceries and traditional dollar-store fare. It’s the Phase 2 of The Mill at Easton, which opened last summer with 55 apartments offering rents priced for working-class tenants. The 620 Coal St. property is the redevelopment of the former Black Diamond Enterprises, where metal surfaces and tabletops for restaurants were manufactured, and before that, Stewart Silk Mill.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley Pet Expo brings family fun to Allentown this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Pet Expo is back this weekend at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds. If you're looking for a furry friend to join your family, the expo could be the place for you. If you'd rather something that isn't furry, they've got that, too.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site
Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
lafayettestudentnews.com
Small Business Spotlight: Easton Candle Company curates clean, unique fragrances
Rachel Zander, owner and candlemaker of Easton Candle Company, lights up downtown with fragrant flames. As a one-woman show, Zander is the brain, eyes and nose behind the uniquely scented, homemade candles that occupy the storefront. After being dissatisfied with the candles she saw in stores, which were often overly...
lehighvalleynews.com
Northampton County considers extended developer tax breaks in Bethlehem
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County is on track to extend tax incentives for redevelopment in parts of South Bethlehem. The program, which falls under Pennsylvania’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), designates parts of the city as “deteriorated,” and grants developers an exemption from some property taxes on what they build there.
