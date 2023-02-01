ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Pokrivsak tried to honor past while moving Easton forward during 20 years as AD

Jim Pokrivsak, sitting outside the high school’s athletic office, reflected on his first gig with the Easton Area School District. “I needed a summer job and Tim Case was the head custodian here at the high school. He eventually became the director of maintenance in the district for many years,” Pokrivsak said. “... He brought me on as a college student to help cut grass and take care of the school. I always had that pride in Easton. So, it was nice for me to work here in the summers to prepare the school for the start of the school year.”
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh wrestlers close out home slate with comfortable win over Army

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh honored eight wrestlers on Senior Day with a 26-9 victory over Army West Point on Saturday at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Tate Samuelson (184), Michael Beard (197), Nathan Taylor (285) and Connor McGonagle (133) all earned bonus points as the Mountain Hawks jumped out to a 17-3 advantage.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley Winter Classic open air hockey event

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Polar Bears and Admirals faced off at Bethlehem's Municipal Ice Rink with dozens of people watching on at the 10th annual Lehigh Valley Winter Classic. All of the money supports special hockey locally for children and young adults with cognitive challenges. "It doesn't get old, I'll...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Liberty High School shows love for the Eagles

Bethlehem's Liberty High School, home to Eagles' Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, is showing its love for the Philadelphia Eagles. The school's music department and its students put together this video of their performance of "The Eagles' Victory Song." Fly, Eagles, Fly!
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers

Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading

Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
READING, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Bethlehem officials announce pandemic aid grant applications

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Community organizations serving the City of Bethlehem soon will be able to apply for pandemic recovery grants, officials announced Wednesday. Officials have prioritized 16 possible uses for spending, as diverse as internet access and job training to food assistance and violence prevention. Grants from $10,000 to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus sweeps Parkland on Thursday night

EMMAUS, Pa. - Parkland and Emmaus renewing their rivalry for the second time this season. The Green Hornets prevailing in both the boys and girls contests. At Orefield, the boys program coming up with a last second win over the Trojans, 47-45. Dylan Darville with the clutch free throws in the final seconds of the game to give the Green Hornets the season sweep.
EMMAUS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

DG Market with groceries coming to South Side Easton in building specially adapted to site

A new kind of Dollar General store is coming to South Side Easton, known as a DG Market that offers both groceries and traditional dollar-store fare. It’s the Phase 2 of The Mill at Easton, which opened last summer with 55 apartments offering rents priced for working-class tenants. The 620 Coal St. property is the redevelopment of the former Black Diamond Enterprises, where metal surfaces and tabletops for restaurants were manufactured, and before that, Stewart Silk Mill.
EASTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site

Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The $1.5B deal that ended Bethlehem Steel | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Bethlehem Steel was bankrupt. Its flagship plant had ceased. The end finally came in the form a $1.5 billion offer — though Steel insisted it wasn’t so. “It’s not the end. It’s a new beginning,” Steel CEO Robert “Steve” Miller said 20 years ago this week after reaching an agreement in principle with Cleveland-based International Steel Group on ISG’s offer submitted a month earlier.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

Small Business Spotlight: Easton Candle Company curates clean, unique fragrances

Rachel Zander, owner and candlemaker of Easton Candle Company, lights up downtown with fragrant flames. As a one-woman show, Zander is the brain, eyes and nose behind the uniquely scented, homemade candles that occupy the storefront. After being dissatisfied with the candles she saw in stores, which were often overly...
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Northampton County considers extended developer tax breaks in Bethlehem

EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County is on track to extend tax incentives for redevelopment in parts of South Bethlehem. The program, which falls under Pennsylvania’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act (LERTA), designates parts of the city as “deteriorated,” and grants developers an exemption from some property taxes on what they build there.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

