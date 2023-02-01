ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Kyle Shanahan has sarcastic response to QB injury question

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqAog_0kZMlioR00

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did not think much of one question he received at his year-end press conference Wednesday.

The 49ers had major issues with quarterback injuries all season, with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both suffering season-ending injuries. Brock Purdy later suffered a major injury in the NFC Championship game, and his replacement, Josh Johnson, was also knocked out of that game by a concussion.

Shanahan was asked if he felt his playcalling had anything to do with the Niners’ run of quarterback injuries, and the head coach made it pretty obvious that he did not think much of the question.

“When you ask that question, I understand, but if you looked at the injuries, common sense would answer that question,” Shanahan said. “Sorry Josh got a concussion when he hit the ground. I’m sorry our quarterback got his elbow bent backwards on a dropback pass. I’m sorry on a dropback pass someone rolled up on Jimmy’s ankle. And then we have a dual-threat quarterback who got hurt running the ball. No quarterbacks got hurt when we had to hand it off the whole second half, so we can look into that.”

Shanahan can be forgiven for being annoyed with this line of questioning, because he is correct here. The injuries to Purdy and Garoppolo could have happened to any quarterback and had nothing to do with the plays they were running. Lance got hurt on a designed run, which Shanahan had to defend at the time , but as he noted here, Lance is a mobile quarterback and the 49ers were comfortable with the risks that came with embracing that.

Things got bad enough that even a franchise legend seemed to be blaming the coaching staff for getting players hurt. No wonder Shanahan is sick of hearing this line of thinking, especially when it does not really hold up to scrutiny.

The post Kyle Shanahan has sarcastic response to QB injury question appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade?

Derek Carr will likely be traded or released by the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days, and a new team has reportedly entered the mix for the veteran quarterback. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that NFL scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl in Alabama were “buzzing” about the New Orleans Saints as... The post Surprise team interested in Derek Carr trade? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady’s teammates share shocking drinking stories

As Tom Brady finally ends his playing career in the NFL, stories of his legendary skill and amazing abilities are being shared all across the league. That also happens to include stories of his amazing drinking prowess. Damien Woody, who played center for the New England Patriots from 1999 to 2003, recently shared a wild Read more... The post Tom Brady’s teammates share shocking drinking stories appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss

George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes responds to accusations of flopping for key penalty

The unnecessary roughness penalty on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will undoubtedly go down in Cincinnati Bengals lore for all the wrong reasons, which is probably why some have engaged in a bit of revisionist history in the days since. Mahomes was hit late by Joseph Ossai while going out of bounds during the... The post Patrick Mahomes responds to accusations of flopping for key penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ Pro Bowler may have played his last down with the team

The Kansas City Chiefs may have just seen their Pro Bowl receiver, or returner for that matter, play his last down with the team. Mecole Hardman has been amazing for the Chiefs this year when he has been on the field. Rewind to their game against the 49ers and he had three total touchdowns. That is how dynamic this guy is.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Alabama pursuing 1 top target for OC job

The Alabama Crimson Tide appear to be zeroing in on one particular candidate for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Alabama is focused on reaching a deal with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and will host him on campus Thursday, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Rees has already had preliminary discussions with coach Nick... The post Report: Alabama pursuing 1 top target for OC job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity

Davante Adams forced his way out of Green Bay last year in part because he wanted to play with Derek Carr, but the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to move on from the veteran quarterback. It sounds like Adams already has a replacement in mind. Aaron Rodgers is once again facing an uncertain future with... The post Davante Adams sparks Aaron Rodgers rumors with social media activity appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
199K+
Followers
24K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy