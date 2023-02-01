Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
CentraCare First To Use New 4D Imaging Technology For Installing Heart Valve Repair System
(KNSI) — CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital is adding another feather to its cap as it becomes the first to use an innovative, life-saving piece of imaging technology. On January 19th, CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center became the first site to commercially implant the PASCAL Precision Valve Repair System using the EchoPixel 4D hologram system. The procedure was done to repair a leaky mitral valve without the need for open heart surgery.
knsiradio.com
Central Minnesota Special Needs Fund Awards $20,000 to Local Programs
(KNSI) — Two local organizations are sharing $20,000 in grant money from the Central Minnesota Special Needs Fund, supported by the Central Minnesota Community Foundation. The Central Minnesota Special Needs grants go toward supporting programming that serves those with complex intellectual and physical disabilities. ConnectAbility of MN received $8,600...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Receives $147,000 from HUD to Address Homelessness
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is among 46 communities across the country sharing in $315 million as part of a first-of-its-kind package from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to receive grants and vouchers to address homelessness in rural communities. The St. Cloud/Central Minnesota Continuum of Care received...
knsiradio.com
Local Optimist Club Spotlights Community Policing Agreement
(KNSI) — What community leaders call a relationship-building tool between St. Cloud’s communities of color and its police department was showcased during this month’s local Optimist International Club’s Lessons in Leadership event Wednesday. The St. Cloud Community Policing Agreement was signed in 2005 after the city...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Area School District Exploring a Voter Referendum for Apollo High School Renovation
(KNSI) — St. Cloud Area School District 742’s Board of Education is mulling over the idea of asking voters for a referendum to renovate Apollo High School. Superintendent Dr. Laurie Putnam spoke with KNSI News following this week’s school board meeting and explained that “there are significant improvements, whether they’re academic or safety, that need to happen, and those exceed the kind of funds that we have available. Hence the ongoing conversation about a referendum.”
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Water Main Break Repaired, Residents Urged to Flush Taps
(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud says the water distribution system repairs at Cooper Avenue and 30th Street South are complete. A press release from Public Works Director Tracy Hodel says it is common to see color in the water after a service disruption, so residents and business owners within the affected area highlighted in blue should run water from all of the faucets in their homes or business for optimal water quality.
knsiradio.com
Mental Health Exam Ordered for St. Cloud Man Accused of Setting Apartment on Fire
(KNSI) – A Stearns County judge has ordered an arson suspect to undergo a mental health exam to see if he is competent to stand trial. The case was suspended against 35-year-old Reiss Atterbury while officials evaluate his mental capacity. The St. Cloud man pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree arson on Thursday. He allegedly set his apartment on fire on January 12th, in the 4000 block of 12th Street North.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Among the Top States for Volunteering
(KNSI) — A new report shows Minnesota nice extends to how we spend our free time. Every other year, AmeriCorps works with the U.S. Census Bureau to track how many people are signing up for volunteer work. Nationally the pandemic cut into those numbers, but Minnesota is among the top ten states for what is known as formal volunteering or helping others through nonprofits.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Woman Charged for Allegedly Beating Toddler With Clothes Hanger
(KNSI) — A 23-year-old St. Cloud woman is facing felony charges after allegedly hitting a three-year-old with a clothes hanger. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home on the 300 block of 7th Avenue South for a report of suspected child abuse. The caller said their grandchild returned from their mother’s house with “concerning red welts” on the lower back. Investigators examined the marks and determined they came from a plastic hanger. The marks matched up with plastic hangers the child’s family used.
knsiradio.com
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Name Youth of the Year
(KNSI) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota will honor its Youth of the Year on Wednesday, February 8th at its Southside location. The reception for Falastin Kunow is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. at 1205 6th Avenue South and is open to the community. The South Junior High eighth grader has been a member of the organization for seven years, joining shortly after she immigrated from Kenya.
knsiradio.com
Wind Chill Advisory for Thursday and Friday Morning
(KNSI) — A wind chill advisory is in effect for almost the entire state of Minnesota for Thursday and through the morning on Friday. Forecasters say Thursday temps will fall through the daylight hours, dropping into the single digits below zero. Sustained winds will be anywhere from ten to 20 miles an hour, gusting to 30 miles an hour out of the northwest creating wind chills between -25 and -35.
knsiradio.com
House Public Safety Committee Debates Gun Control Measures Friday
(KNSI) — Gun control is on the docket today for the Minnesota House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee. Among the items up for discussion are the following:. House File 396, which would require a locking device be required for each firearm transfer and safe storage of guns and ammunition and criminal penalties for violators.
