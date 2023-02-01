(KNSI) — A wind chill advisory is in effect for almost the entire state of Minnesota for Thursday and through the morning on Friday. Forecasters say Thursday temps will fall through the daylight hours, dropping into the single digits below zero. Sustained winds will be anywhere from ten to 20 miles an hour, gusting to 30 miles an hour out of the northwest creating wind chills between -25 and -35.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO