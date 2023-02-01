Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Vermont parents concerned over 5th grade read-alouds of gender identity, racial equity books
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CITC) — Fifth graders in a Vermont public school district are participating in gender identity and racial equity-centered "read-alouds" in an effort to promote critical thinking. The South Burlington School District (SBSD) sparked parent concerns with several recent announcements. Lissa McDonald, the principal of one of...
mynbc5.com
Church Street Marketplace nominated as one of best public squares in the US
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Church Street Marketplace in Burlington is well-known in our region as a destination for local dining, shopping, andholiday celebrations. Now, the famed area between Pearl and Main streets has been nominated as one of the top public squares in the country. In a recent USA Today...
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Homelessness Threatens Rural Students Amid Affordable Housing Crunch
St. Johnsbury, Vermont By the time Chaunceey Chery turned 18, he had moved nearly two dozen times. For years, he bounced between apartments and hotel rooms in Vermont and Florida as his mother struggled with substance abuse. His family, he said, spent more hours than he can estimate driving back and forth on I-95, which […]
vermontcatholic.org
Catholic Schools Week Mass draws hundreds of students to cathedral
They came from all 12 brick-and-mortar Catholic Schools in Vermont, from Barton to Brattleboro and Burlington to Bennington. About 460 students, teachers, staff and administrators represented their schools at the Catholic Schools Week Diocesan Mass Feb. 1 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. Some came by bus, others...
Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid
Attorneys for a contractor that lost its bid to demolish Burlington High School argued in court on Friday that the winning bidder is not qualified based on the district’s own criteria. The judge heard arguments for a possible injunction. Read the story on VTDigger here: Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid.
mynbc5.com
CVPH raising funds to support women's heart health on National Wear Red Day
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — As you're picking out what to wear this morning, we'd like to encourage you to go with something red. Friday February 3rd is National Wear Red Day. It's part of the the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" movement. CVPH in Plattsburgh is using the...
mynbc5.com
Black-owned businesses to support in Vermont
February is nationally recognized as Black History Month, where we observe annually historical Black figures, events and the contributions made by the African diaspora. We’re taking time to shine a light on Black-owned businesses you can support, not just during Black History Month, but year-round, especially when shopping for Valentine’s Day, for your home, and for the holidays.
Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs
State officials say Vermont Correctional Industries has been losing money and doesn’t help people find jobs later. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs.
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
WCAX
Project to protect deer, allow Vermonters to enjoy trails deemed a success
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers say a pilot project aimed at allowing Vermonters to enjoy winter trail use while protecting an important deer wintering area was a success, so it will continue in 2023. The program started in Waterbury in 2021. The Vermont Department of Parks and Rec launched two...
Opposition to proposed Burlington police control board heats up
Several community and labor leaders joined Mayor Miro Weinberger at a press conference on Thursday to condemn a proposed charter change that would create a new community control board over the police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opposition to proposed Burlington police control board heats up.
montpelierbridge.org
State Hearing On Draft Wake Boat Rule Feb. 15
In recent years, a new and growing water sport has arrived in Vermont. It involves surfing behind wake boats, expensive motorized watercraft that feature an integrated ballast tank below the boat, filled with water. With their much greater weight, wake boats create a large, surfable, artificial wave that can be two to four feet high. A recent magazine article on the boats described them as providing “an ocean-surfing experience on calm, inland lakes.”
Peter Edelmann is Transforming an Essex Mall Into a Town Center and Vermont 'Experience'
Saturday night was all right for the 400-plus music fans in the Double E Performance Center in Essex listening to the band Get Together play the music of Elton John and Queen. While front person Josh Panda belted out a powerhouse version of "Rocket Man," images of stars and galaxies drifted behind him on a 60-foot-wide movie screen.
WCAX
Burlington pod community to open next week with updated rules
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first residents are set to move into Burlington’s pod community next week. The low-barrier shelter in the Old North End is months behind schedule, and officials on Thursday revealed substantial changes to the rules for those staying there. The plan is to have five...
mynbc5.com
Champlain National Bank pledges $100,000 donation to Plattsburgh YMCA
The YMCA in Plattsburgh will be getting $100,000 for construction on its new facility. The Champlain National Bank pledged the donation today, marking the biggest single donation in the bank's 114-year history. The new wellness center is set to be state-of-the-art, and free to use for everyone. The bank said...
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
mynbc5.com
Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
WCAX
Vermonters brave brutally cold weather
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
