ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vermontcatholic.org

Catholic Schools Week Mass draws hundreds of students to cathedral

They came from all 12 brick-and-mortar Catholic Schools in Vermont, from Barton to Brattleboro and Burlington to Bennington. About 460 students, teachers, staff and administrators represented their schools at the Catholic Schools Week Diocesan Mass Feb. 1 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. Some came by bus, others...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Black-owned businesses to support in Vermont

February is nationally recognized as Black History Month, where we observe annually historical Black figures, events and the contributions made by the African diaspora. We’re taking time to shine a light on Black-owned businesses you can support, not just during Black History Month, but year-round, especially when shopping for Valentine’s Day, for your home, and for the holidays.
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

State Hearing On Draft Wake Boat Rule Feb. 15

In recent years, a new and growing water sport has arrived in Vermont. It involves surfing behind wake boats, expensive motorized watercraft that feature an integrated ballast tank below the boat, filled with water. With their much greater weight, wake boats create a large, surfable, artificial wave that can be two to four feet high. A recent magazine article on the boats described them as providing “an ocean-surfing experience on calm, inland lakes.”
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington pod community to open next week with updated rules

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first residents are set to move into Burlington’s pod community next week. The low-barrier shelter in the Old North End is months behind schedule, and officials on Thursday revealed substantial changes to the rules for those staying there. The plan is to have five...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Champlain National Bank pledges $100,000 donation to Plattsburgh YMCA

The YMCA in Plattsburgh will be getting $100,000 for construction on its new facility. The Champlain National Bank pledged the donation today, marking the biggest single donation in the bank's 114-year history. The new wellness center is set to be state-of-the-art, and free to use for everyone. The bank said...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
BURLINGTON, VT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermonters brave brutally cold weather

New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy