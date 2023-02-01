ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

mynbc5.com

Burlington Police Department swears in 16 new members

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department got a little bigger this week, as 16 new employees participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The new employees include six new recruit police officers, as well as nine professional employees, such as Community Service Officers and Community Support Liaisons. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

4 arrested connected to string of burglaries in Essex County, NY

JAY, N.Y. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of eight burglaries that occurred in Jay last year. New York State Police said they were initially alerted to a burglary on Ausable Drive in Jay on Sept. 28. Their investigation led them to discover that a total of eight burglaries were committed in town by the same group of people.
WCAX

Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 33-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants following an incident in St. Johnsbury today. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Police say they identified a vehicle equipment violation and initiated the traffic stop. The driver, identified as...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — A 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in Lyndonville on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle from an earlier incident parked at Main Street at around 3:00 p.m. Officer Harris says that Angel Morales-Cordova was in this vehicle, and had three warrants for his arrest...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for VOCR in Montpelier after caling 911

MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier back in January. Authorities say they were notified of multiple 911 calls from a caller who had no emergency and no apparent need for emergency services on River Street at around 8:20 p.m. When officers responded to the home to...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for violation of conditions of release in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — A 37-year-old man from Johnson was cited for violation of conditions of release following an incident in Cambridge last month. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute at a home on Vermont Route 109. Police allege that William Bassett violated active court-ordered conditions by having...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Barre on Federal arrest warrant

BARRE — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a federal warrant in Barre yesterday. Police say they located a person known to them to have a federal warrant for their arrest on Keith Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. This arrest warrant stemmed from a joint narcotics investigation conducted by...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill. The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters. Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
BRISTOL, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 snowmobiles stolen in Irasburg

IRASBURG — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Irasburg. The theft took place on Vermont Route 14, where a trailer containing two snowmobiles was stolen. The trailer was rented from a local rental property. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Monday, January 30, and...
IRASBURG, VT
Barton Chronicle

Three plead innocent to separate forgery charges

NEWPORT — A Newport woman visited the Newport City Police Department on October 18 and, according to his affidavit, told Detective James LeClair a relative took her debit card and used it without permission. Detective LeClair said the woman told him she missed her card for a few days and, after she found it, had her husband check the balance in their account. He checked and found it cleaned out, the affidavit says.
NEWPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for pointing gun at woman, assault in Woodbury

WOODBURY — A 56-year-old man was arrested in Woodbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Vermont Route 14 at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that the victim, identified as a 29-year-old woman from Marshfield, had been assaulted by a family member. The victim and...
WOODBURY, VT

