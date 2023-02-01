Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police Department swears in 16 new members
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department got a little bigger this week, as 16 new employees participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The new employees include six new recruit police officers, as well as nine professional employees, such as Community Service Officers and Community Support Liaisons. The...
Judge declines to block appointment of Orleans County state’s attorney
A Northeast Kingdom defense attorney had sought to prevent Farzana Leyva from being sworn in to a four-year term as county prosecutor. But Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson declined to take immediate action. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge declines to block appointment of Orleans County state’s attorney.
mynbc5.com
4 arrested connected to string of burglaries in Essex County, NY
JAY, N.Y. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of eight burglaries that occurred in Jay last year. New York State Police said they were initially alerted to a burglary on Ausable Drive in Jay on Sept. 28. Their investigation led them to discover that a total of eight burglaries were committed in town by the same group of people.
Weinberger: Police off-duty overtime contract “a mistake”
The mayor said the contract with River Watch is not consistent with the city's agreement with the police union.
Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs
State officials say Vermont Correctional Industries has been losing money and doesn’t help people find jobs later. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs.
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
newportdispatch.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 33-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants following an incident in St. Johnsbury today. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Police say they identified a vehicle equipment violation and initiated the traffic stop. The driver, identified as...
newportdispatch.com
DUI after driver intentionally scrapes truck against vehicle in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 22-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested for DUI following an incident in St. Johnsbury early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle operating erratically on Avenue A at around 12:10 a.m. The caller told police that the driver, identified as Andrew Baird,...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in Lyndonville on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle from an earlier incident parked at Main Street at around 3:00 p.m. Officer Harris says that Angel Morales-Cordova was in this vehicle, and had three warrants for his arrest...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for VOCR in Montpelier after caling 911
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier back in January. Authorities say they were notified of multiple 911 calls from a caller who had no emergency and no apparent need for emergency services on River Street at around 8:20 p.m. When officers responded to the home to...
mynbc5.com
South Burlington police looking for suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting officer
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police are asking the public to help locate a Bristol man wanted for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and stealing a car. Police said 31-year-old Eric Loyer of Bristol was last seen in the Burlington area driving a stolen gold Lexus with...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for violation of conditions of release in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — A 37-year-old man from Johnson was cited for violation of conditions of release following an incident in Cambridge last month. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute at a home on Vermont Route 109. Police allege that William Bassett violated active court-ordered conditions by having...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Barre on Federal arrest warrant
BARRE — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a federal warrant in Barre yesterday. Police say they located a person known to them to have a federal warrant for their arrest on Keith Avenue at around 2:10 p.m. This arrest warrant stemmed from a joint narcotics investigation conducted by...
Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid
Attorneys for a contractor that lost its bid to demolish Burlington High School argued in court on Friday that the winning bidder is not qualified based on the district’s own criteria. The judge heard arguments for a possible injunction. Read the story on VTDigger here: Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid.
WCAX
Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill. The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters. Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to...
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
newportdispatch.com
2 snowmobiles stolen in Irasburg
IRASBURG — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Irasburg. The theft took place on Vermont Route 14, where a trailer containing two snowmobiles was stolen. The trailer was rented from a local rental property. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Monday, January 30, and...
mynbc5.com
Burlington city leaders at odds over Town Meeting Day proposal to create more police oversight
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington city leaders are raising concerns about a Town Meeting day ballot proposal that could impact how the community oversees the Burlington Police Dept. Burlington voters are being asked whether or not to approve a charter change that, if passed, would create a new, independent department...
Barton Chronicle
Three plead innocent to separate forgery charges
NEWPORT — A Newport woman visited the Newport City Police Department on October 18 and, according to his affidavit, told Detective James LeClair a relative took her debit card and used it without permission. Detective LeClair said the woman told him she missed her card for a few days and, after she found it, had her husband check the balance in their account. He checked and found it cleaned out, the affidavit says.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at woman, assault in Woodbury
WOODBURY — A 56-year-old man was arrested in Woodbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Vermont Route 14 at around 10:40 a.m. Police allege that the victim, identified as a 29-year-old woman from Marshfield, had been assaulted by a family member. The victim and...
