Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Related
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees announced
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is welcoming some first timers to the list of 2023 nominees.
137 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
"Long Live Rock" reads the bright red sign outside the doors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. Since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's first group of inductees was honored in 1986, artists from all over the world have been recognized for their part in the history of rock 'n' roll music. (The museum opened in 1995.)
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can’t do justice?. And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie’s favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie’s daughter, Paula Nelson.
NME
Rock Hall Of Fame 2023 inductee nominations revealed
The 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed. Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael and The White Stripes are all up for potential induction this year. Joining them on the list of nominees are Iron Maiden,...
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
Five Reasons Warren Zevon Should Be in the Rock Hall of Fame
Warren Zevon, one of the great singer-songwriters of his generation, has been eligible for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction since 1994 but had to wait nearly three decades before his first nomination. His 2023 nod arrived 20 years after his death, putting an end to one of the most shocking oversights in Rock Hall history.
Effingham Radio
Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow, & Bonnie Raitt Saluting Christine McVie At The Grammy’s
Mick Fleetwood will pay tribute to his late-Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie on the 65th Annual Grammy Awards telecast this Sunday (February 5th) on CBS. The legendary drummer posted on Instagram that he would be saluting McVie along with Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow. Christine McVie died last November 30th...
soultracks.com
The Spinners, Missy Elliot nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
(February 1, 2023) The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its 2023 class, and it is a mixture of artists of various styles. Most importantly to us, the class includes one of our favorite all-time groups, The Spinners. They join hip-hop legends A Tribe Called Quest and Missy Elliot, pop stars George Michael, Sheryl Crow and Cindy Lauper, country titan Willie Nelson, as well as Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Divison/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
A Tribe Called Quest Has Been Nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
If you were listening to hip-hop music during the 1990s, odds are that you're familiar with A Tribe Called Quest. The genre-defying group, which consisted of Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, and Jarobi White, shared their debut album with the world all the way back in 1990. In the years that followed, A Tribe Called Quest went on to become the definitive pioneers of alternative hip-hop music.
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees include Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, A Tribe Called Quest
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees on Wednesday: Kate Bush Sheryl Crow Missy Elliott Iron Maiden Joy Division/New Order Cyndi Lauper George Michael Willie Nelson Rage Against The Machine Soundgarden The Spinners A Tribe Called Quest The White Stripes Warren Zevon Of this group of nominees, approximately six or seven will be elected later this year and inducted in the autumn at a ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. Others beyond these artists can be chosen by the Hall of Fame committee and might be listed in the categories of musical excellence, early influence or as an executive, side musician, producer or songwriter. Gold Derby recently hosted three polls about snubbed artists who...
Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood among Grammy Awards performers
The lineup for Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony continued to solidify Wednesday, with Kacey Musgrave, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt among those expected to perform during an “In Memoriam” segment honoring musicians who have died in the past year. Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in...
Kacey Musgraves To Honor Loretta Lynn With Performance Of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” At Grammy Awards On Sunday
I already know this will be one of the best performances of the night. Kacey Musgraves is set to honor the late, great Loretta Lynn at the Grammy Awards this Sunday evening, CBS confirmed to CMT. She’ll sing Mrs. Loretta’s signature song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” during in-memoriam portion of the show, and according to Kacey’s Instagram stories, it looks like she’ll potentially be playing Loretta’s guitar on stage, which will kick it all up another notch: And while, for the most […] The post Kacey Musgraves To Honor Loretta Lynn With Performance Of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” At Grammy Awards On Sunday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rock Hall Boss Calls 2023 Nomination List Exciting and Fun
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris said the nomination list for the class of 2023 was “exciting” and “fun,” and looked forward to the chance of putting an Iron Maiden inflatable on display in the museum. Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order,...
CMT
Elle King Recounts Her Journey From Her Rural Ohio Roots Through New York City to the Heart of Country Music
Elle King grew up in southern Ohio, eating ketchup, baloney, and cheese sandwiches. Her grandfather was a railroad conductor in a coal mining town, and her brother had worked at all the factories within a 40-mile radius. "You either work in factories, you join the military, or you get pregnant...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
musictimes.com
Grammy Awards 2023 Include Tribute Performances Honoring Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff [DETAILS]
The 2023 Grammy Awards is just around the corner, and it will once again honor some of the industry's biggest, brightest, and most talented artists and musicians. Unfortunately, not all artists will come back to the annual event's red carpets; artists like Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Takeoff all tragically passed away in 2022.
Stereogum
Watch Brandi Carlile, Dionne Warwick, Chloe X Halle, And More Sing Motown Hits At MusiCares Gala
On Friday night, MusiCares threw its annual Person Of The Year gala, where Motown legends Smokey Robinson (who recently announced his first new album in almost a decade, Gasms) and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy were honored. During the star-studded event, which took place in downtown LA, numerous artists got up onstage to sing Motown hits: era icons the Temptations sang “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”; Sheryl Crow sang the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back,” John Legend sang “I’ll Be There,” and Dionne Warwick performed Mary Wells’ “My Guy,” among many others.
Behind the Meaning of “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC
The anthemic “Highway to Hell” has become a quintessential road trip song, a frequenter of movie soundtracks, and a classic in the rock mythos. “Highway to Hell” acts as the title track for AC/DC’s sixth studio album, released in July 1979. “Highway to Hell” and the accompanying album are considered some of the group’s finest efforts – perhaps second only to Back in Black. American Songwriter investigates the meaning behind the lyrics below.
Comments / 0