UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Major ice storm grips county
Major ice storm grips county Image HEAVY DAMAGE — Big, thick limbs and trees on the Hopkins County Courthouse square and the Veteran's Memorial area buckled under the weight of ice. The area was cleared Friday, but many areas in and around the city and throughout the county we having falling trees removed. The city will open the spring clean up site Feb. 4-11 from...
City of Tyler to offer free brush pick-up
TYLER, Texas — As we recover from the ice storm, the clean up process is just getting started for a lot of residents in Smith County. If you were to look outside, you wouldn’t be able to tell that just a few days ago we were in the middle of an ice storm. Now, the sun is out shining and the only evidence left of there being an ice storm is the branches in our streets.
KLTV
City of Tyler recovery, storm clean up to continue through next week
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews will continue working through next week to remove downed trees and limbs from roadways, right-of-ways, City parks and cemeteries affected by the ice storm that descended upon the City from Tuesday through Thursday. Oncor staff continues to work across Tyler to restore power. The storm caused significant property damage throughout the City. Damage assessments will continue as progress is made to return to normal operations.
Henderson County declares local state of disaster
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Judge has made a declaration of local disaster after the county sustained heavy damage during recent severe winter weather. Judge Wade McKinney signed the declaration after he “determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” Unless […]
KLTV
Double Bass
The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
Longview City Attorney Jim Finley announces retirement
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview has announced that City Attorney Jim Finley plans to retire at the end of February after 23 years. Finley is the longest serving tenured City Attorney in the history of Longview. “I’ve greatly enjoyed serving Longview and seeing all the growth these past two decades,” Finley said. […]
Warming centers open in East Texas
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
Cleanup begins after East Texas ice storm
TYLER, Texas — Now that the temperature has risen and most of the ice melted, many East Texans are focusing on repairing the damage this winter storm caused. You’ve heard them, you’ve seen them, and you’ve felt them. Big trees falling all over East Texas are causing issues, and now the repair process begins.
KLTV
Deep East Texas experiencing standing flood waters in ice storm aftermath
An East Texas family is working through a struggle that's hard to imagine. Their twin girls,...
KLTV
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. An East Texas family is working through a struggle that’s hard to imagine. Their twin girls,...
KLTV
Juan Juarez Trial
Tyler homeowners get random help from neighbors, strangers in storm cleanup. In the aftermath of the East Texas ice storm comes the process of cleaning up. With thousands of trees and limbs down across Tyler, it may be a back-breaking process, unless of course your East Texas neighbors decide not to let you do it alone.
KLTV
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
KLTV
Tyler Weatherhead Damage
KLTV's Willie Downs is at the trial of Juan Juarez who is charged with accident involving death in connection with the 2021 death of Marco Lopez Penado. Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler residences, stoplights.
The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Country Tavern Ribs In Kilgore, TX
DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review.
KLTV
Former music teacher becomes award-winning luthier, opens shop In Kilgore
The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
KLTV
Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through the cold. Block by block, crews canvassed Tyler neighborhoods, continuing to try to bring power pack online, often finding intermittent power. “Old transformers have got internal breakers. And I talked...
Best Places to Grab To-Go Casseroles in Tyler, Texas? [VIDEO]
A few days ago, I realized I was having an INSANE craving for chicken spaghetti. And in particular? And I finally found one of my new favorite sources in Flint just south of Tyler, Texas.
KLTV
Accumulated ice damages old East Texas trees, but many could recover
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The weight of ice accumulation is too much to bear for some old East Texas trees. In Holly Lake Ranch in Wood County, many homeowners are worried about possibly losing their old growth trees to the ice storm. The private community was designed decades ago...
Got Warrants In Tyler, TX? Warrant Solution Program Runs Through February
Stop "Riding Dirty" And Get Those Warrants Cleared Up! The City Of Tyler Is Offering Up Help!. Take it from me, when you get a ticket when you're just barely making ends meet can be stressful. Which is why in many cases, a lot of folks choose to take their chances on getting locked up over paying whatever fines the court has assessed you. Well if you're tried of "riding dirty", here's your chance to get your stuff squared away.
KLTV
WebXtra: Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there's no power to the refrigerator.
