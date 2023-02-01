Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug UseEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza OasisSom DuttSeattle, WA
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington StateSom DuttSeattle, WA
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Related
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
KUOW
PHOTOS: Welcoming the Year of the Rabbit in Seattle
Hundreds gathered to welcome the Year of the Rabbit during the lunar new year celebration in Seattle's Chinatown-International District on Saturday. “We get to really represent Chinatown in a way that we think it's best shown with its bustling culture and not only that but we get to do it with all the generations we have here,” said Han Eckelberg with Mak Fai dragon and lion dancers.
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
MyNorthwest.com
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
knkx.org
Decolonizing food with the new Indigenous ʔálʔal Cafe
Located in the heart of Seattle’s Pioneer Square, Chief Seattle Club’s ʔálʔal Cafe made its grand opening on Nov. 29. The cafe’s name is pronounced “all-all” and is derived from the Lushootseed word for home. Its menu is centered around “reclaiming and...
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Pump track coming to Jennings Nature Park in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash., February 4, 2023—Want to get the deets about the pump track coming to Marysville this year? Come to an open house February 9 to review design plans and talk with staff. Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Armar Rd. A pump track consists of...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
knkx.org
A reporter and her Mexican family reflect on Seattle Rep's 'I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter'
You may have heard of Erika Sánchez’s book I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter. The young adult novel was a best-seller and a National Book Award finalist. A theater adaptation premiered at SteppenWolf Theatre in Chicago three years ago. A production of the play at Seattle Rep runs through Feb. 5.
Tri-City Herald
Candlelit dinner and ‘beautiful views’? This WA restaurant ranks among most romantic
One of the most romantic restaurants in Washington sits in an alley with a pink-colored door. Inside the restaurant at dinner time, the tables are covered in cloth and illuminated by candlelight. The view of the Elliott Bay twinkles through the windows on one end — and depending on the...
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
MyNorthwest.com
Ballard brewery owner nearly loses business to homeless fire
Bad Jimmy’s Brewing Co., a popular brewery in Ballard, was nearly destroyed last weekend after a fire, created by a homeless person in an attempt to stay warm, nearly engulfed the property in flames. Jason Shrum, one of the brewery’s co-owners, caught the incident on surveillance video and believed...
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
gotodestinations.com
Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023
Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Fire battles blaze in basement of boarded-up house set to be demolished for new apartment building across from Broadway Hill Park
A boarded-up 1904-era house on the list for years for demolition to make way for new development next to Broadway Hill Park burned Friday night as Seattle Fire battled a stubborn basement fire. Seattle Fire was called to the southwest corner of Federal and Republican around 10:30 PM to the...
What is Seattle Washington famous for?
What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
KING-5
Get a restaurant quality Italian dinner at home courtesy of all new La Dispensa
SEATTLE — La Dispensa is situated in what you might call a "hidden gem" in Seattle. It's located in Chophouse Row, a stone's throw from its sister restaurant Osteria La Spiga. Everything at the all new La Dispensa is the real deal. The meats are sourced from Italy and...
Community advocacy in South Park leads to new funding for park renovation project
SEATTLE — Seattle’s South Park neighborhood is one step closer to getting a new community recreation area. This comes after the Seattle Parks Foundation recently received a $250,000 grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, which will go towards final construction documents for the community-led project. They are renovating the Puma Playfield at Concord Elementary to be used by both students during school and the public when school is not in session.
5 things to know Thursday
SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
Westbound US 2 in Everett reopens after vehicle fire
EVERETT, Wash. — Westbound Highway 2 just east of Interstate 5 in Everett has reopened after a vehicle fire, according to Washington State Department of Transportation. The fire was reported around 4 p.m. One lane reopened around 4:40 p.m. Both lanes were back open by around 5:30 p.m. Drivers...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 0