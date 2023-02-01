ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kamryn Comstock, Dolgeville boys basketball

Blue Devils senior forward Kamryn Comstock reached the 1,000 career points mark, last week, becoming just the second player in program history to do so. After Friday night's 71-40 win over Adirondack, he sits just three points behind former teammate Greg Gonyea for the Dolgeville boys basketball all-time scoring record of 1,056.
DOLGEVILLE, NY
CNY Wing Wars raise money for Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation

WHITESBORO, NY - The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation hosted the 6th annual CNY Wing Wars Saturday, at Harts Hill Inn, in Whitesboro. 12 local restaurants competed for bragging rights, and to raise money for a worthy cause. Admission to Wing Wars was $30 per ticket, and included a slice of cheese pizza, a dozen wings (one from each participant) and a free beer or soda.
WHITESBORO, NY
Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP celebrate Black History Month

UTICA, NY - February is Black History Month, and the Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP held their annual Black History Month celebration at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday. The local celebration followed the national theme of "black resistance". The program featured presentations by history center living legend...
UTICA, NY
Go Red for Women: Survivor says research saved her life

WHITESBORO, NY (WKTV) - The Go Red for Women initiative for the American Heart Association is a major driver when it comes to raising awareness that heart disease and stroke are the number one killers for women, but it's also a major driver to raise funds for research. One local...
WHITESBORO, NY
The Home Show returns to Turning Stone

VERONA, NY - The 11th annual Home Show is taking place this weekend at the Turning Stone Casino Event Center. Over 130 vendors are on hand to answer your home improvement questions. Everything from interior and exterior remodeling, how to save on energy costs, home security, and other home services.
VERONA, NY
Arrest made in Adirondack Bank robbery

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica Police have arrested a man in connection with Friday morning's robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street. 37-Year-Old Joseph Thompson is accused of entering the bank around 9:30 AM Friday and passing a note to the teller demanding money. Utica Police say Thompson fled the bank on Elizabeth Street and boarded a bus to the Sangertown Square Mall at the CENTRO Hub. When he arrived at the mall, police say surveillance video shows Thompson being picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV.
UTICA, NY
Utica Zoo closing temporarily due to extreme cold

UTICA, N.Y. – For the safety of the animals, Utica Zoo is closing Friday and Saturday due to the extreme cold and negative windchills in the forecast. “When we get a forecast of potential sub-zero temperatures our 100% focus is on the safety of our animals and staff caring for them,” Andria Heath, Utica Zoo Executive Director said. “This kind of weather is not something that is atypical for our area and our staff have been preparing all week, installing extra heating units and making sure every animal has access to warm, dry areas.”
UTICA, NY
Leon Etienne's 'Magic Rocks!' show returns to Turning Stone this weekend

VERONA, N.Y. – Illusionist Leon Etienne will return to Turning Stone Resort and Casino this weekend to mesmerize audiences during his “Magic Rocks!” show. Leon stopped by the NewsChannel 2 studio on Thursday to perform some card tricks with Gary Liberatore to give viewers at home a taste of what’s in store on Saturday.
VERONA, NY
Compactor catches fire at Herkimer-Oneida Solid Waste Authority

UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters in Utica have been working to put out a fire inside a compactor at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority for more than three hours. The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. and that portion of Leland Avenue is still closed to traffic. The crews had...
UTICA, NY
Helping the homeless in rural central New York

Homelessness isn't just a city problem. Thursday, the federal government gave two agencies in rural communities $1.1 million to share, to address homelessness...and not just by using taxpayer money to pay their rent. "They're able to work directly with the individuals and figure out, how did you become homeless, and...
ONEONTA, NY
Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
UTICA, NY
Firefighters battle Frankfort fire in frigid weather overnight

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Multiple fire crews battled a garage fire in Frankfort in frigid weather overnight. At least three crews were called to First Avenue in Frankfort after the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. With strong winds blowing through the area overnight, the fire quickly spread...
FRANKFORT, NY
Utica burglary suspect turns himself in to police

UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect in a burglary investigation turned himself in on Friday following an alleged break-in in downtown Utica the day before. Police were called to 110 Genesee St. around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a man, who they were familiar with, had kicked in the door to their apartment and threatened them. The victim also claims the burglar stole a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
UTICA, NY
Dog abandoned at shelter found

Workers at the Herkimer County Humane Society found a dog that spent 19 hours in the bitter cold after being abandoned outside the shelter Thursday night. Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold found alive. The Herkimer County Humane Society is pleading for help from the public...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

