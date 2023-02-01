The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area: Matt KellyA four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential chefs in Durham for the past decade, helping generate significant buzz for the city's culinary scene. Even after being forced to close the great seafood restaurant Saint James last year, his presence in Durham is growing. Restaurants: Mateo Bar de Tapas (Durham), Mother & Sons Trattoria (Durham), Alimentari (Durham) and Vin...

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO