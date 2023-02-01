Read full article on original website
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WRAL
North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
WRAL
Operation to destroy Chinese balloon pauses travel at airport in Wilmington
Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days. Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days.
The restaurant groups that are leading the Triangle food scene
The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area: Matt KellyA four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential chefs in Durham for the past decade, helping generate significant buzz for the city's culinary scene. Even after being forced to close the great seafood restaurant Saint James last year, his presence in Durham is growing. Restaurants: Mateo Bar de Tapas (Durham), Mother & Sons Trattoria (Durham), Alimentari (Durham) and Vin...
WRAL
Duke tops North Carolina behind huge effort from Lively
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Dereck Lively II had 14 rebounds, eight blocked shots and a monster putback dunk late to give Duke a hard-fought 63-57 victory over North Carolina on Saturday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium, winning the first meeting between the rivals since the Tar Heels defeated Duke in last year's national semifinals.
NC beach officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," Sunset Beach police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
WRAL
Man taken to hospital from Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a Saturday morning shooting at a Brier Creek apartment complex. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived to the scene on Sweet Oaks Drive just before 3 a.m. and found crime scene tape around the building. One man was shot and taken to...
Fire at Raleigh apartment complex damages building
RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire late Saturday night at the Walden Woods Condominiums at 4707 Walden Pond Drive. The Raleigh Fire Department and EMS responded to the fire sometime after 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was put out just before 2:45 a.m., and there is apparent...
17 of 19 horses euthanized as infectious anemia disease in NC spreads across 9 counties; Wake, Sampson among areas
Most of the active cases are associated with "unsanctioned horse racing," officials said in a news release Friday.
raleighmag.com
23 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Feb. 2–8
Calling all culture vultures! View works from Taiwanese-American artist Jan-Ru Wan, quilts by artist Regina Jestrow, and biomorphic sculptures by artist Allan Rosenbaum via this DTR art center’s winter exhibits. artspacenc.org. Through 2/12. Mlima’s Tale. “There’s a ghost on the Ivory Highway.” … Grab a seat for this...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
WRAL
Raleigh Police respond to three incidents within a mile of each other Friday night
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Police responded to a shots fired call near Duke Raleigh Hospital Friday night, one of three incidents that were in a mile of one another. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Raleigh Police responded to the call at the Exxon gas station on 4101 Wake Forest Road.
WRAL
'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus
DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina, jackpot grows to $700M
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Someone in North Carolina is waking up to a $1 million Powerball lottery prize Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Lottery officials said the winner bought their $2 ticket from the Food Lion on NC 50 in Wake County. The ticket was one of two $1 […]
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
cbs17
Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It’s another sign of growth for Johnston County. “Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities,” Dean Penny, projects...
