Raleigh, NC

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Operation to destroy Chinese balloon pauses travel at airport in Wilmington

Multiple videos and photos showed the moment the balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. WRAL News spoke a flyer from Germany who had been following the story for days.
WILMINGTON, NC
Axios Raleigh

The restaurant groups that are leading the Triangle food scene

The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area: Matt KellyA four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential chefs in Durham for the past decade, helping generate significant buzz for the city's culinary scene. Even after being forced to close the great seafood restaurant Saint James last year, his presence in Durham is growing. Restaurants: Mateo Bar de Tapas (Durham), Mother & Sons Trattoria (Durham), Alimentari (Durham) and Vin...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Duke tops North Carolina behind huge effort from Lively

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Dereck Lively II had 14 rebounds, eight blocked shots and a monster putback dunk late to give Duke a hard-fought 63-57 victory over North Carolina on Saturday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium, winning the first meeting between the rivals since the Tar Heels defeated Duke in last year's national semifinals.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man taken to hospital from Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a Saturday morning shooting at a Brier Creek apartment complex. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived to the scene on Sweet Oaks Drive just before 3 a.m. and found crime scene tape around the building. One man was shot and taken to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fire at Raleigh apartment complex damages building

RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire late Saturday night at the Walden Woods Condominiums at 4707 Walden Pond Drive. The Raleigh Fire Department and EMS responded to the fire sometime after 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. The fire was put out just before 2:45 a.m., and there is apparent...
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

23 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Feb. 2–8

Calling all culture vultures! View works from Taiwanese-American artist Jan-Ru Wan, quilts by artist Regina Jestrow, and biomorphic sculptures by artist Allan Rosenbaum via this DTR art center's winter exhibits. artspacenc.org. Through 2/12. Mlima's Tale. "There's a ghost on the Ivory Highway." … Grab a seat for this...
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South's Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south's best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus

DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Clayton native breathes new life into former family farm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A development three times the size of the Fenton shopping center in Cary will soon start to take shape in Clayton. It's another sign of growth for Johnston County. "Growth brings about its challenges but it brings a lot of opportunities," Dean Penny, projects...
CLAYTON, NC

