Fox News

StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

'Dances With Wolves' actor appears in court in abuse probe

A former “Dances With Wolves” actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult must remain held without bail until his next court hearing, a judge ordered Thursday morning.Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, faces charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault against a child younger than 16, and child abuse. He has been in custody since his arrest Tuesday afternoon outside the North Las Vegas home that he shares with his five wives.He appeared briefly in court in North Las Vegas on Thursday but did not speak before Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris scheduled a bail hearing for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Fox News

