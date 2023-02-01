Read full article on original website
Andrew Cuomo claims Alec Baldwin facing charges so prosecutor gets 'headlines' and media attention
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo suggested the charges against actor Alec Baldwin in a deadly movie set shooting were politically motivated.
Joy Behar suggests charging Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting was political: He's 'a target for Republicans'
"The View" co-host Joy Behar suggested that actor Alec Baldwin received involuntary manslaughter charges for the "Rust" shooting because he's a "target for Republicans."
Bill Maher defends Alec Baldwin, says he shouldn't face charges: 'What the f--- are we talking about?'
During his "Overtime" YouTube segment, Bill Maher offered a full-throated defense for Alec Baldwin, who is facing criminal charges for the 2021 accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins.
Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter
He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
How Long Could Alec Baldwin Spend in Prison for Involuntary Manslaughter?
Alec Baldwin could potentially face years in prison due to the on-set shooting during the filming of 'Rust.' Here's how long he could spend behind bars.
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
buzzfeednews.com
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
'Dances With Wolves' actor appears in court in abuse probe
A former “Dances With Wolves” actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult must remain held without bail until his next court hearing, a judge ordered Thursday morning.Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, faces charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault against a child younger than 16, and child abuse. He has been in custody since his arrest Tuesday afternoon outside the North Las Vegas home that he shares with his five wives.He appeared briefly in court in North Las Vegas on Thursday but did not speak before Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris scheduled a bail hearing for...
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
Complex
Report: Ron Jeremy Has ‘Severe Dementia,’ Will Be Declared Incompetent to Stand Trial on Rape Charges
Ron Jeremy is set to be declared incompetent to stand trial, per a new report. As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, the 69-year-old adult film star—who was initially charged with allegedly raping three women and sexually assaulting another woman in June 2020—has been determined to have “severe dementia.”
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Priscilla Presley watched camel 'attack' her son just days before Lisa Marie’s death: ‘She was traumatized’
Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garcia, reveals that he almost died from a camel attack just days before big sister Lisa Marie passed away.
Monica Lewinsky marks 25 years since Clinton scandal with Vanity Fair essay, recounts lessons she's learned
In Vanity Fair, Monica Lewinsky claimed that society has embraced bullying and become closer to a dystopia since her sex scandal with former President Bill Clinton.
Minnesota Democrat argues for menstrual products in boys' bathrooms: 'Not all who menstruate are female'
The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill that would require all public and charter schools to make menstrual products available in girl and boy restrooms.
Halyna Hutchins’ Family Responds to Alec Baldwin’s Involuntary Manslaughter Charges
As the world continues to react to the news of Alec Baldwin receiving involuntary manslaughter charges for fatally shooting Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the cinematographer’s family has issued a statement about the announcement. Attorney Brian J. Parish, on behalf of the Hutchins family, released the statement...
Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'
The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower responded to updated threats from the president's son demanding a criminal probe into his actions in a series of letters.
Actor Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun, years before the 'Rust' shooting death
In an accident similar to Alec Baldwin's shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Lee's co-star fired a prop gun at the 28-year-old actor during filming of The Crow.
This is the biggest threat to Black America. Hint: it’s not the police
The biggest threat to Black America isn’t police, it’s the American left that founded KKK and Planned Parenthood and runs city where Tyre Nichols was killed.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
