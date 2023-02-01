ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

FBI arrests suspect in NJ synagogue firebombing case

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
 3 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (1010 WINS) — The FBI and Bloomfield Police Department arrested a man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a New Jersey synagogue early Sunday morning, Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia announced on Facebook Wednesday.

“I’m proud to announce that the suspect in the Temple Ner Tamid firebombing is in the custody of the FBI and Bloomfield Police Department,” wrote Venezia. More information to follow.”

A man wearing a ski mask threw the flaming bottle at Temple Ner Tamid on Broad Street around 3:19 a.m. The bottle shattered, but failed to damage the synagogue.

Law enforcement is investigating the attack as an antisemitic hate crime.

Authorities had offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who provided information leading to the attacker’s arrest. It’s unclear whether the arrest was made possible by a tip.

The synagogue is planning to host an “interfaith rally against hate” on Thursday to show community solidarity with Jewish people in Bloomfield.

1010WINS

New York City, NY
