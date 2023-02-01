Read full article on original website
Israel investigating if Biden administration violated international law in sending artifact to West Bank
Israel's Heritage Ministry is investigating whether the U.S. State Department violated any international orders after it repatriated a historical artifact to the Palestinian Authority.
3 organized crime members with ties to Iran charged in assassination attempt against US citizen in NY
Department of Justice announces Iran assassination plot against U.S. journalist Masih Alinejad after three Eastern European criminals indicted in New York.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims
The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
Afghanistan intelligence official brags about ordering attacks that killed hundreds of civilians
Afghanistan's deputy minister of intelligence bragged on national television about his role in a 2018 suicide bombing in Kabul that killed over 100 people. During an appearance on TOLONews Jan. 28, Taj Mir Jawad took credit for directing the attack, along with other attacks, including car and suicide bombings. The...
Lone wolf terrorism is far from yesterday’s threat
Frighteningly, we are in an era that presents a perfect storm for lone wolf actors to mobilize for violence, regardless of the ideology.
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
California sheriff says 2 gang members arrested in execution-style killing of 6 relatives, including baby
Two California gang members have been charged with the killings of six family members inside their California home
Priscilla Presley watched camel 'attack' her son just days before Lisa Marie’s death: ‘She was traumatized’
Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garcia, reveals that he almost died from a camel attack just days before big sister Lisa Marie passed away.
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Florida police arrest homeless man suspected of raping 80-year-old cancer patient
Police in Ocala, Florida, arrested a 31-year-old homeless man on Friday morning following a 33-hour search for the individual they believe raped an 80-year-old cancer patient.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., demanded Saturday that both president Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should resign after allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly over America.
Nine men publicly flogged up to 39 times each by the Taliban in front of a packed football stadium
The draconian punishments were handed out in the Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar today by the Islamist regime.
Young boy goes viral after TikTok video shows shark biting him amid spearfishing trip with dad
Manni Alam, an 8-year-old spearfisher from Australia, has gained viral attention on TikTok after he nonchalantly responded when a small shark appeared to have bitten him.
Michigan rappers identified, person of interest being questioned in slayings
A person of interest is in police custody in connection with the disappearance of three Michigan rappers who vanished while in Detroit.
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Charles Barkley says Michael Jordan ‘went ballistic’ in their most recent conversation
The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was close to a decade ago. Aapparently, Jordan cursed Barkley out during their last phone call.
