Woman in custody after deadly stabbing at Dayton apartment complex

Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing at a Dayton apartment Monday.

Police were called to an apartment in the 2600 block of North Main Street just before midnight.

When officers arrived they found a man that had been stabbed in a second-floor apartment, he did not survive his injuries.

A man who lives in the apartment complex told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell what he witnessed.

“I was in my bedroom, knocked out, I heard a gunshot, it put a hole in my ceiling,” Fred Latimer said.

Police said the crime scene was extensive but they have not confirmed that a gunshot was part of the struggle.

They did tell confirm it was a stabbing and coroner’s investigators confirmed the victim that died was 47-year-old Wade Brunson.

Police took 41-year-old Ronnita Farr into custody.

She was booked into Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of homicide and police said she might also have warrants for other charges dating back to 2021.

Latimer said he has lived in the building for eight years.

He said waking up to sounds of struggles and violence made him and other residents nervous.

He wishes it wouldn’t have happened at all and said he is thinking of the family of the victim.

“I feel sorry for him, it’s in god’s hands,” Latimer said.

Farr is being held at Montgomery County Jail, her first court appearance is scheduled for Dayton Municipal Court.



