People Are Suddenly Embracing a 'Social Omnivore' Lifestyle for 2023—Here's Exactly What That Means

The social omnivore trend is all about balance, but is it good for you?

You've heard of Meatless Monday—the idea that going vegetarian just one day per week can improve your health and lower your carbon footprint. But there's a new plant-based food trend sprouting up on the Internet: Social omnivore.

"The social omnivore trend is when you are consuming meat in social settings and still following a more plant-based diet in your own home," says Carly Sedlacek MFN, RDN, LD , a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition .

So, your daily home-cooked meals may include egg white scrambles with whole wheat toast and tofu stir-fries. But turkey on Thanksgiving ? That's still on the table.

Proponents say being a social omnivore offers a better shot at a long life and sustainable future for the planet. What do the experts think? We asked a pair of dietitians to get their hot takes on the social omnivore trend.

What Does It Mean to Be a Social Omnivore?

Essentially, being a social omnivore means you don't consume animal protein at home, but will when you're with family and friends.

The term is new. The idea isn't.

"A social omnivore is probably best described as a flexible vegetarian, otherwise called a flexitarian," says Michelle Milgrim, MS RD CDN CLC , the program director of employee wellness for Northwell Health in New York.

Why the rebrand, then? Milgrim dug into the rationale.

"Calling yourself a 'social omnivore' versus 'flexitarian' may provide some additional meaning and context to define where, when and why you eat animals when you do," Milgrim says. "While that meaning matters and provides valuable insight into the person, it does not change the underlying approach to eating...which is flexible, allowing for time and space to eat meat, but otherwise is mostly plant-based."

Why Is Social Omnivorism Trending in 2023?

Aside from social media, Milgrim and Sedlacek agree that social omnivores crave the lifestyle's flexibility .

"Being a social omnivore virtually eliminates the rigidity of vegetarian, and especially vegan, living," Milgrim says. "It provides flexibility to enjoy in moderation meat and meat products you love, whether for taste or their connection with special family or cultural memories and holidays."

Sedlacek also notes that it's in line with a much-applauded diet: the Mediterranean. The diet emphasizes plant-based proteins, healthy fats and whole grains. But there's room on the menu for animal protein, mostly lean, like chicken and fish. It was recently rated the No. 1 diet by the US News & World Report and found as one of the diets that reduced disease risk in a 36-year study .

The Benefits of Being a Social Omnivore, According to Experts and Science

Plant-based diets have many benefits. According to Milgrim, some of these include:

Lower calorie intake

Reduced intake of fat

More essential vitamins and nutrients like potassium, fiber and antioxidants

Though there's no research on "social omnivore diets," a 2019 study indicated that people who consumed diets with more plant foods and fewer animal-based ones had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

A 2019 review found that consuming a plant-based diet could have at least short-term effects on weight and inflammation.

What's more, taking away the all-or-nothing concept of vegan and vegetarians diet may, at least anecdotally, help people mentally.

“With this approach, you are still able to incorporate [favorite foods], especially around family," Sedlacek says. "But it still gives you the opportunity to make healthy food choices."

But it's not just you benefiting from plant-based diets. Mother Nature may also be getting healthier, Milgrim says.

Science indicates she's correct. For example, a 2020 review found that plant-based diets could reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Another from 2018 pointed to agriculture as the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions but said plant-based eating could help.

Drawbacks of Being a Social Omnivore

A meat-free meal isn't necessarily it's the healthiest or most nutritious—a fried green bean is still fried.

“Most people, when they think of vegetarian or vegan diets, they think it’s healthier," Sedlacek says. "Sometimes, those diets include more refined grains and sweets.”

Also, consider how often you eat out. A 2021 study indicated that eating two or more meals out per day upped the risk of all-cause mortality.

"And likely, while this may not be the frequency of eating for many social omnivores, it’s important to understand that restaurant foods are likely to be higher in calories, fat, and salt than what you’re cooking at home," Milgrim says."Limit the occasions [you eat out] for health promotion.

Beyond keeping added sugar and opting for complex carbs (whole grains), it's also essential to ensure you're getting a complete protein.

"Typically, we have 20 amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein," Sedlacek says. "Nine of them are essential, and 11 are non-essential.”

Sedlacek says animal proteins have all of them, but plants may not. Combining two protein sources, such as beans and brown rice, can get a full protein.

Great Plant-Based Proteins, According to RDs

Some of Sedlacek's favorite plant-based proteins include:

Beans

Nuts

Seeds

Whole grains

Nut butters, especially peanut butter

Milgrim adds:

Quinoa

Edamame

Lentils

Chickpeas

To reduce the environmental impact, Milgrim suggests shopping locally.

"Choosing locally grown plants, legumes, nuts and seeds over those imported over great distances...can also support our environment and the people who grow them," she says.

Sources