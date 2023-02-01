A TikToker has created a caviar craze with videos of her dolloping the costly condiment on everything from Doritos to ice cream cones

Danielle Zaslavsky has emerged as one of TikTok's foremost snackers. Troy Mattison

From caviar to tinned fish to Tunacados, Danielle Zaslavsky is one of TikTok's leading foodies.

Her most viral videos show her dolloping caviar (with a mother-of-pearl spoon) onto Doritos, tomatoes, and ice cream.

"I just wanted to show it can be an everyday condiment," Zaslavsky told Insider.

From tinned fish boards to the ubiquitous Tunacado sandwich from Joe & the Juice, Danielle Zaslavsky has helped make several quirky food concoctions go viral.

But the 31-year-old heiress to a family caviar business is perhaps most renowned on TikTok for how she consumes caviar. Zaslavsky, who has over half a million followers, puts it on anything from a piece of celery, to Dorito chips, to ice cream.

She told Insider she's trying to make a food dishonorably known for its exclusivity a more "everyday condiment."

Zaslavsky's family business, Marky's Caviar, sells tins for as much as $830 for a 1-oz. can of Beluga caviar, which its website describes as "the most delicate" profile of roe. But Zaslavsky showcases different varieties on her TikTok channel, including those with milder flavor profiles and more affordable price points.

"Caviar has a really negative stigma around it and it's like this mystic food," Zaslavsky said. "I just wanted to show it can be an everyday condiment."

Zaslavsky's wild and imaginative caviar creations

On TikTok, Zaslavsky scoops caviar (using a mother-of-pearl spoon, nonetheless) onto everything from de-seeded cucumbers boats, to Doritos and Pringles atop a dollop of creme fraiche, to rye bread and butter, to tomatoes (that she also eats like an apple), to pizza (for "a nice pop of umami," as she described it.)

Her favorite concoction to date, however, is caviar scooped onto vanilla ice cream with a drizzle of truffle honey, which she said tastes like "salted caramel."

She is something of a caviar expert. And she's trying to bridge the accessibility gap for those who may not be aware that the topping can be affordable.

All told, there are 27 different species of sturgeon (the species of fish from which caviar is cultivated), which produce eggs of varying textures, tastes, and price points.

"There's prices that start at $20 and it's not something that needs to be only eaten on a special occasion," she said. "I wanted to show people how approachable it is."

For beginners, Zaslavsky suggests the Kaluga breed. She posted a TikTok about it earlier this month, in which she told viewers that it "doesn't have any of that fishy flavor and brine," that other caviars can have, and is "super smooth, creamy with a firm pop."

'I'm technically a third-generation farmer, but I know nothing about farming'

Marky's Caviar was founded as a small grocery store in Miami in 1980 by Zaslavsky's Ukrainian immigrant grandfather, Mark Zavlasky, and his partner, Mark Gelman.

After its success selling caviar, the business spawned Sturgeon AquaFarms , a Florida-based facility where sturgeon are bred and harvested.

"I'm technically a third-generation farmer, but I know nothing about farming," Zaslavsky said.

While her parents aren't involved in the business, she and her younger brother are — as is her 70-year-old grandfather, who still works six a week. Zaslavsky manages Marky's two New York City stores, as well as an adjoining restaurant. All told, Marky's comprises 120 employees across its farm, stores, and restaurants in New York and Florida, Zaslavsky told Insider.

"Caviar is not an easy business. It's not a glamorous business by any means," she added. "Having retail stores and restaurants, that's not glamorous either."