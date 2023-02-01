ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Pamela Anderson says her dad 'drowned' a bag 'stuffed' with kittens in front of her after she disobeyed an order as a child

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3ynl_0kZMkRVV00
Pamela Anderson in "Pamela, a Love Story."

Netflix

  • Pamela Anderson says her dad once "drowned" a bag full of kittens in front of her.
  • Everything blurred, like it was happening in slow motion," Anderson wrote.
  • "I felt like I died that night, too." added Anderson, who is a vegan and animal-rights activist.

In her memoir "Love, Pamela," Pamela Anderson detailed the various forms of abuse she witnessed and experienced as a child growing up on Vancouver Island in Canada.

She wrote that her father Barry Anderson was an alcoholic who she said was physically and emotionally abusive toward her mother Carol Anderson.

The former "Playboy" model admitted that she was rebellious even as a child, and often faced harsh punishments for disobeying orders.

She wrote that one night while her parents were out on a date, she took the kittens that her cat Momsy had just given birth to and brought them inside the house — even though she knew she was defying a direct order not to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmkoD_0kZMkRVV00
Pamela Anderson.

Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

When her father came home unexpectedly and caught her "redhanded," Anderson wrote, "He was so angry, he threw down his jacket, grabbed a paper bag, stuffed all of the kittens inside, and stumbled down the steps to the beach with them."

"I followed in a trance — I could hear the kittens' muffled cries. Everything blurred, like it was happening in slow motion," Anderson continued. "My dad walked into the ocean and held the bag underwater. He drowned them in front of me. I felt like I died that night, too."

In a poem that followed the story, Anderson wrote that, after witnessing the animals' deaths , she sought "refuge" at a neighbor's house.

In addition to her career in entertainment , Anderson is a vegan and longtime animal-rights activist.

In "Love, Pamela," she explained that her lifestyle change happened during her childhood when she saw a deer carcass Barry had hunted and eventually convinced him never to go hunting again.

"Love, Pamela," is available now.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 110

Guest
3d ago

I am really upset about these comments about people being cruel to animals. It's unacceptable and disgusting! The people who abuse animals deserve to rot in prison!

Reply(7)
55
LadyGlitterSparkles
2d ago

I dont care how you feel about Pamela, what her father did was wrong it many ways. He murdered a bag of kittens infront of his child and ppl are saying she's whining 🙄 Seriously. I hope she got some therapy for that 🙏

Reply(1)
22
Aries
3d ago

I just finished watching her documentary on Netflix. I actually truly enjoyed her perspective and I truly sympathize with what happened to her being a victim of the tape sandal. I wouldn't want to experience that. Especially to be told in a court room that I have no rights since I took a naked photo in my past that I was comfortable with and gave my consent to being published, yet when I am robbed of a personal tape with my husband, my voice doesn't matter. Cheers to her for standing strong and paving another way for herself.

Reply
15
Related
People

Pamela Anderson Names Hugh Hefner as Someone Who Treated Her with Complete Respect in Her Life

After Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died in 2017, Pamela Anderson paid tribute to him and said he "taught me everything important about freedom and respect" Pamela Anderson felt total respect from Hugh Hefner. The model/actress was asked at one point in her interview with the U.K.'s The Sunday Times "if anyone has ever treated her with complete and utter respect" over the course of her life and career. After thinking a moment, she replied, "Hugh Hefner." Anderson, who was 22 when she first posed on the cover of Playboy...
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson ‘Crushed’ By Divorcing Tommy Lee Despite The Abuse: He’s The Only One I’ve Ever ‘Truly Loved’

“The divorce from Tommy [Lee] was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Pamela Anderson writes in the excerpt of her new memoir, Love Pamela, that PEOPLE published ahead of the book’s Jan. 31 release date. In the section, Pamela, 55, writes about the destructive end of her marriage to Tommy, 60. She and the Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot in 1995, and their love resulted in their sons, Brandon and Dylan. “We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,” writes Pamela, who notes that her “relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”

The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
Tracey Folly

Teen girl horrified when she learns dog barking behind the neighbor's fence is actually a man

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my best friend and I were teens, we loved to spend our afternoons playing games in the neighborhood. One of our favorites was bouncing a tennis ball back and forth between us while walking down the sidewalk on opposite sides of the street. It was always a fun way to pass time, but it eventually led to an unexpected adventure.
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Got A Kick Out Of' Pamela Anderson During Visit With The Kremlin For Her Animal Rights Work

Actress and model Pamela Anderson dropped a shocking claim about Russian President Vladimir Putin that dated back to her animal rights work. The Baywatch star shared that the Kremlin leader "got a kick out of her" when she visited with government officials to stop the import of seal byproducts, RadarOnline.com has learned. Anderson shared the wild tale during an interview for her upcoming memoir, Love. The 55-year-old animal rights activist revealed how she charmed the Kremlin leader and spilled about her booze-filled night with WikiLeaks' Julian Assange while he sought refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Anderson has...
RadarOnline

Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived...
People

Pamela Anderson Says Her Two Sons Are a 'Miracle' and 'Perfect Gentlemen'

Pamela Anderson shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex Tommy Lee Pamela Anderson is sharing her love for her sons on an emotional evening. Speaking at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday night in Los Angeles, the actress, 55, gave a sweet shoutout to her two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas Lee, a producer on the movie, and Dylan Jagger Lee, both of whom attended the premiere with their mom. "Thank you guys for coming. It's so surreal that anyone would care," she began...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
The Independent

Mother drowns on beach holiday swimming with her children as husband goes back to room

A mother drowned while swimming with her daughters off a popular Mexican beach, an inquest heard.Lina Dilipkumar, 38, asked her husband to take their beach bag back up to the hotel room while she swam with her daughters during a family holiday to Il Playa del Carmen, near Cancun. But the mother-of-two, from Wembley, north west London, later drowned.When husband Vishal Maugi turned back from the room he saw crowds gathering around on the beach trying to assist his family who had begun to struggle in the waves.He discovered the people were surrounding his eldest daughter.After realising his wife had...
Insider

Insider

759K+
Followers
40K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy