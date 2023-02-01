ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

NFL infuses Pro Bowl with points system, flag football

LAS VEGAS (AP)The NFL finally stopped pretending its all-star game was an actual game, and is breathing life into the exhibition with Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games. There will be no tackle football played for the first time – not that there was much tackling in recent years, more like two-hand touch. Flag football is now the marquee event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

2023 Five-Round Mock Draft

It’s never too soon to start planning for next season, so here’s a one-man mock to see how the first five rounds could play out. The 2022 NFL season will come to an end Feb. 12, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out in Super Bowl LVII. The game features the best quarterback and tight end in fantasy football in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, not to mention another elite signal-caller in Jalen Hurts and a pair of high-end fantasy wideouts in A.J. Brown (WR6) and DeVonta Smith (WR9) in PPR formats.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy