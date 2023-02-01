ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
MUNCIE, IN
WLFI.com

Three-year-old shoots self in leg, taken to hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police confirm a three-year-old boy shot himself in the leg at a residence in the 1400 block of Broadway Street. Lieutenant Mike Brown told News 18 the boy was taken to a hospital and his injury is minor. It is unclear how the boy...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz to be moved to Indiana Department of Correction until trial

ELWOOD, Ind. — The man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction in Pendleton Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is being transferred to the correctional facility for safekeeping until his trial, which both parties have proposed to start sometime in July 2024. Boards was previously being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
ELWOOD, IN
readthereporter.com

Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis

Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

New Castle man dead after fatal crash on I-70

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died following a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County. Henry County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call Friday morning that a driver, 86-year-old John Beck Sr., had crashed his bronze 2010 Cadillac into the back of a parked semi-trailer on I-70. The semi-trailer was off […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

Police investigate fatal shooting in Lebanon

Feb. 2—Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man Wednesday outside of a Lebanon store. Benjamin Au, 48, of Munster, was found in a truck he'd driven to the parking lot of Kork & Keg Liquors on W. Ind. 32 at about 4 p.m., police said. An employee...
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Juvenile shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
KOKOMO, IN
casscountyonline.com

Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District

Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
PERU, IN
YAHOO!

State police warn of restaurant scam in Peru

Feb. 2—Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation, and the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant's money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant's money.
PERU, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YAHOO!

Zionsville police search Wabash Township Fire Department

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zionsville police served a search warrant at the Wabash Township Fire Department about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Tippecanoe County sheriff's Capt. Rob Hainje confirmed that two uniformed deputies assisted Zionsville police during the search. At the same time Zionsville officers searched the fire department, other officers...
ZIONSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy