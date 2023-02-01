Read full article on original website
WTHR
Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop
MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV. Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.
WLFI.com
Three-year-old shoots self in leg, taken to hospital
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police confirm a three-year-old boy shot himself in the leg at a residence in the 1400 block of Broadway Street. Lieutenant Mike Brown told News 18 the boy was taken to a hospital and his injury is minor. It is unclear how the boy...
WIBC.com
Drug Bust in Anderson, Meth & Cocaine Use Increasing in Madison and Delaware Counties
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two women from Anderson were arrested Friday on several drug charges. In all started around 1:30 Friday morning when Indiana State Police pulled over Briannah Snyder, 29, and Carrie Garrett, 42. “And during that time, he (Trooper Nick Albrecht) saw that there was indicators of criminal...
Suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz to be moved to Indiana Department of Correction until trial
ELWOOD, Ind. — The man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transferred to the Indiana Department of Correction in Pendleton Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is being transferred to the correctional facility for safekeeping until his trial, which both parties have proposed to start sometime in July 2024. Boards was previously being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
readthereporter.com
Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis
Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
New Castle man dead after fatal crash on I-70
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died following a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County. Henry County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call Friday morning that a driver, 86-year-old John Beck Sr., had crashed his bronze 2010 Cadillac into the back of a parked semi-trailer on I-70. The semi-trailer was off […]
Court docs: Muncie mom had 5 children in ‘filthy’ home without running water
MUNCIE, Ind. — Five children were taken from the care of a Muncie mother after police were called to a home with “deplorable conditions” and a lack of running water. Judy Dotson, 38, of Muncie faces five charges of neglect of dependent, each Level 6 felonies. According to court documents, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputies […]
Kokomo police seek help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit bills
The Kokomo Police Department said at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, an individual made purchases at the Dollar General at 211 W. Markland Ave. using seven $100 bills.
WISH-TV
2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
YAHOO!
Police investigate fatal shooting in Lebanon
Feb. 2—Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man Wednesday outside of a Lebanon store. Benjamin Au, 48, of Munster, was found in a truck he'd driven to the parking lot of Kork & Keg Liquors on W. Ind. 32 at about 4 p.m., police said. An employee...
wrtv.com
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
IMPD sees huge increase in self-defense and non-criminal homicides to start 2023
IMPD reports the number of self-defense and non-criminal homicides has risen dramatically so far this year.
Juvenile shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at […]
Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
casscountyonline.com
Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District
Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
YAHOO!
State police warn of restaurant scam in Peru
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
YAHOO!
Zionsville police search Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zionsville police served a search warrant at the Wabash Township Fire Department about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Tippecanoe County sheriff's Capt. Rob Hainje confirmed that two uniformed deputies assisted Zionsville police during the search. At the same time Zionsville officers searched the fire department, other officers...
