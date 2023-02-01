Read full article on original website
Rochester N.Y
3d ago
Need to hear his side. Did he try to evict tenants, and court wouldn't allow him to? Why did the city allow people to live in the house? Is rent being paid? If he's at fault then hold him responsible. Let's hear his side.
3d ago
Many people don't know what it's like to live in the city. Either leave that house or be homeless. Not many people have money or the opportunity to move.
13 WHAM
Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road
Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
Firefighters called to Lyell Road in Gates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews in Gates battled a house fire on Lyell Road in single-digit temperatures Friday night. The call came in around 8:00 p.m. The road was closed as crews worked to put the fire out. Firefighters at the scene did not provide any information about any potential injuries, or a cause […]
One injured in Lockport fire Friday morning
According to authorities, flames and heavy smoke were seen inside the building.
13 WHAM
Rochester business owner steps up to plan funeral for woman killed in apartment fire
Rochester, N.Y. — No family members have come forward yet for Christine Cannon, the 78-year-old woman who died in a fire at a nine-apartment home on Hancock Street last week. Evangela Stanley, owner of People's Choice Kitchen, has been collecting clothes for the victims of Friday's fire. BACKGROUND: Hancock...
Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
13 WHAM
Macedon police chief addresses incident at restaurant that led to unpaid leave
Macedon, N.Y. — Fabian Rivera, chief of the Macedon Police Department, said he's taking "full responsibility and accountability" for his actions during an incident at a restaurant and bar in December. Police said they responded to Flaherty's Three Flags Inn on Route 31 Dec. 10 for a complaint of...
Verona Street home to be demolished after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews battled flames and heavy winds at a house fire on Verona Street Thursday. Crews arriving at the scene shortly after 5:00 p.m. saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the vacant house. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters in the attic had to exit the building when wind […]
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
MCSO investigating robbery at Panorama Trail M&T Bank
Witnesses saw the robber running away from the bank, according to the MCSO.
13 WHAM
City: Site of fatal fire on Hancock Street had 62 outstanding code violations
Rochester, N.Y. — A multi-family home that caught fire on the city's west side early Friday had a laundry list of outstanding violations. The 62 outstanding violations at the nine-apartment home on Hancock Street include the heating system being inoperable, holes in the roof, and an infestation of roaches and mice.
Man in New York State Finds Apartment is On Fire as Other Man Wears His Clothes & Eats His Food
Thought you were having a bad day? Imagine coming home to find your place is on fire? Now, imagine the suspect is right there in front of you carrying your belongings as they chow down on the food you purchased with your own hard-earned money. It's definitely a case of...
Code violations found at scene of fatal house fire on Hancock St.
There is no Certificate of Occupancy found for the property, nor any records of units recently passing a lead test.
RFD investigating cause of house fire on North Goodman St.
North Goodman St. has been closed to traffic while RFD continues to work on the fire.
rochesterfirst.com
Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran
Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran. Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran. We are tracking bitter cold air today. That may come with snow showers. Your forecast with James here. RPD: Two men arrested in connection to shooting on …. Two men...
Large truck rolls over on Veterans Memorial Bridge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rollover accident involving a large truck occurred on the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday morning. A News 8 crew says that the vehicle involved in the accident appeared to be some type of dump truck. According to authorities, on the westbound side, the right lane was blocked from traffic due to […]
13 WHAM
Rochester fire chief retiring
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced Thursday that Felipe Hernandez, chief of the Rochester Fire Department, is retiring after 23 years on the force. Hernandez, who became chief in January 2022 after serving as interim chief since March 2021, will step down next Friday, Feb. 10. “I appreciate...
13 WHAM
Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor
Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. The Fishers Fire District responded to the New York State Thruway Friday night for the report of a Jackknifed tractor trailer with three other tractor-trailers, and three other vehicles. When crews...
13 WHAM
Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge
Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
Henrietta man in custody after striking police vehicle to evade arrest
The MCSO says Carter had a bench warrant for his arrest issued by Monroe County Court for the charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
iheart.com
Rochester Reports 2 More Smash-and-Grabs
Rochester police are reporting two more cases of thieves crashing vehicles into commercial buildings on the city's east side. They happened minutes apart around 5 a.m. at the Petit Poutinerie restaurant on Elton Street, off Atlantic Avenue, and Heroes Brewing, a few blocks away. The thieves got away with items...
