Rochester, NY

Rochester N.Y
3d ago

Need to hear his side. Did he try to evict tenants, and court wouldn't allow him to? Why did the city allow people to live in the house? Is rent being paid? If he's at fault then hold him responsible. Let's hear his side.

D
3d ago

Many people don't know what it's like to live in the city. Either leave that house or be homeless. Not many people have money or the opportunity to move.

13 WHAM

Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road

Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Firefighters called to Lyell Road in Gates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews in Gates battled a house fire on Lyell Road in single-digit temperatures Friday night. The call came in around 8:00 p.m. The road was closed as crews worked to put the fire out. Firefighters at the scene did not provide any information about any potential injuries, or a cause […]
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Verona Street home to be demolished after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews battled flames and heavy winds at a house fire on Verona Street Thursday. Crews arriving at the scene shortly after 5:00 p.m. saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the vacant house. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters in the attic had to exit the building when wind […]
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran

Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran. Victim in Hancock fatal fire was a U.S. Army Veteran. We are tracking bitter cold air today. That may come with snow showers. Your forecast with James here. RPD: Two men arrested in connection to shooting on …. Two men...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Large truck rolls over on Veterans Memorial Bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rollover accident involving a large truck occurred on the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday morning. A News 8 crew says that the vehicle involved in the accident appeared to be some type of dump truck. According to authorities, on the westbound side, the right lane was blocked from traffic due to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester fire chief retiring

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced Thursday that Felipe Hernandez, chief of the Rochester Fire Department, is retiring after 23 years on the force. Hernandez, who became chief in January 2022 after serving as interim chief since March 2021, will step down next Friday, Feb. 10. “I appreciate...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Crash involving tractor trailers on Thruway near Victor

Victor, N.Y. (WHAM) - We're following breaking news on the NYS Thruway near exit 45 (Victor) late Friday night. The Fishers Fire District responded to the New York State Thruway Friday night for the report of a Jackknifed tractor trailer with three other tractor-trailers, and three other vehicles. When crews...
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Police line courtroom as Rochester officer's accused killer faces judge

Rochester, N.Y. — A large contingent of law enforcement was on hand Friday morning as the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz returned to court. Kelvin Vickers is accused of fatally shooting Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng, who was working with Mazurkiewicz when they were...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Reports 2 More Smash-and-Grabs

Rochester police are reporting two more cases of thieves crashing vehicles into commercial buildings on the city's east side. They happened minutes apart around 5 a.m. at the Petit Poutinerie restaurant on Elton Street, off Atlantic Avenue, and Heroes Brewing, a few blocks away. The thieves got away with items...
ROCHESTER, NY

