Terrific Home on 15 Acres Waiting for a Buyer in Troup, Texas
While there is a lot to admire about this beautiful property in Troup, Texas it was the views of the property that stuck out to me. Looking through real estate photos of homes around Texas is fun to me, but I just noticed this property located in Troup that consists of 15 acres of land in East Texas.
KLTV
Former music teacher becomes award-winning luthier, opens shop In Kilgore
Oncor says crews are working around the clock to restore power. Meanwhile, the Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as city crews work to restore power to stoplights. |. The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: Country Tavern Ribs In Kilgore, TX
DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review. It's one of our favorite times of the year in...
Warming centers open in East Texas
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
Best Places to Grab To-Go Casseroles in Tyler, Texas? [VIDEO]
A few days ago, I realized I was having an INSANE craving for chicken spaghetti. And in particular? And I finally found one of my new favorite sources in Flint just south of Tyler, Texas. I'm not sure why brought on the craving. It just hit me out of nowhere,...
The Best Places To Get Bubble Tea In East Texas
Bubble Tea is enjoying a boom right now thanks to a recent resurgence in the marketplace according to the Tea & Coffee trade journal. The treat goes by many other names, so you might know it as Boba Tea. Boba is actually a Taiwanese slang word for breasts. These round...
Job Fair in Lufkin Features Starting Pay for Nurses at $90,000+
💖 Lufkin State Supported Living Center is hosting a job fair on Thursday. 💖 They are offering unprecedented salaries for many positions. 💖 As an example, RN's starting pay is over $58K. This is not the type of day where you would rather stay indoors and not...
Local NASA scientist explains Chinese spy balloon
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A scientist with the NASA Scientific Balloon Program in Palestine, discussed the suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over the U.S with KETK on Friday. Ross Hayes’ job is to check the stratosphere and surface weather conditions to determine if it’s safe for NASA to launch and land their weather balloons […]
20 Years Later, East Texas Remembers the Space Shuttle Tragedy
It was just a few seconds before 8 o'clock Central Time, February 1, 2003, when the last transmission was received from the Space Shuttle Columbia as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere some 38 miles above the Dallas area. In response to a question, mission commander Rick Husband said "Roger", and...
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
KTRE
Lufkin takes over dispatch duties for Diboll Police Department
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll has been looking to make a change in the way it handles its dispatch system since May, 2022, according to Diboll City Manager Jason Arnold. “We have an obligation to make sure we’re spending all of our time, our money, tax payers’ money and our resources as efficiently and responsibly as we can,” Arnold said.
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
BREAKING: Pedestrian Hit By Train in Lufkin, Texas
UPDATE (11 AM):. The pedestrian who was struck appears to have suffered a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain for an unknown amount of time while the train passed.
KLTV
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
Get Ready for Closures, Detours in Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
If your usual travel plans in Nacogdoches take you near downtown, be prepared to endure some delays and detours. A busy roadway just west of the brick streets of downtown Nacogdoches will be closed for repairs beginning Tuesday, February 7. This project on West Main Street will require lane closures...
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
KLTV
Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator.
Popular Classic Movies You Need To See Coming To Lufkin, Texas
Lufkin has always had a love affair with movies. When the Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin opened up in the summer of 1925 it was one of the nicest theaters in this part of the state. Back in the 80s and 90s, you could watch movies at the dollar theater...
KLTV
Death penalty still on table for Athens man
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
