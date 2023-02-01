ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

101.5 KNUE

Terrific Home on 15 Acres Waiting for a Buyer in Troup, Texas

While there is a lot to admire about this beautiful property in Troup, Texas it was the views of the property that stuck out to me. Looking through real estate photos of homes around Texas is fun to me, but I just noticed this property located in Troup that consists of 15 acres of land in East Texas.
TROUP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Warming centers open in East Texas

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

The Best Places To Get Bubble Tea In East Texas

Bubble Tea is enjoying a boom right now thanks to a recent resurgence in the marketplace according to the Tea & Coffee trade journal. The treat goes by many other names, so you might know it as Boba Tea. Boba is actually a Taiwanese slang word for breasts. These round...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Local NASA scientist explains Chinese spy balloon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A scientist with the NASA Scientific Balloon Program in Palestine, discussed the suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over the U.S with KETK on Friday. Ross Hayes’ job is to check the stratosphere and surface weather conditions to determine if it’s safe for NASA to launch and land their weather balloons […]
PALESTINE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man dead after Bullard home invasion

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin takes over dispatch duties for Diboll Police Department

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll has been looking to make a change in the way it handles its dispatch system since May, 2022, according to Diboll City Manager Jason Arnold. “We have an obligation to make sure we’re spending all of our time, our money, tax payers’ money and our resources as efficiently and responsibly as we can,” Arnold said.
DIBOLL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
Classic Rock Q107

BREAKING: Pedestrian Hit By Train in Lufkin, Texas

UPDATE (11 AM):. The pedestrian who was struck appears to have suffered a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain for an unknown amount of time while the train passed.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police. The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m. Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t...
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Update from scene of pedestrian struck by train in Lufkin

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Environmental Health Manager Leisha Kidd-Brooks about how long different types of food will last if there’s no power to the refrigerator.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Death penalty still on table for Athens man

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The state is expected to come to a decision on pursuing the death penalty for an Athens man accused in a hostage situation which left a man dead in December of 2021. Robert Mason Eckert III appeared in Judge Mark Calhoon’s court on Friday. During the...
ATHENS, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
