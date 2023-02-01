Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Meridian Railroad Museum hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new tourist attraction is now open in the Queen City. The Meridian Railroad Museum held it’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning. The Meridian Rails Historical Society has been working towards the opening of the museum since 2020. Lucy Dormont, the Executive Director of...
Neshoba Democrat
60 jobs being created at new facility
New York Blower and Kiln Drying Systems and Components will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Philadelphia. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in a new facility here creating 60 new jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves announced in September. “New York...
WTOK-TV
Negotiations in progress for a new downtown Philadelphia hotel
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization in Philadelphia is working to bring a new hotel downtown. Community Development Partnership President David Vowell said the idea of building a hotel came around the time that the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music was under construction. He said the Philadelphia area sees many visitors come to town for the casinos, events, and now concerts at the Ellis Theatre, but people have limited options of where to stay.
FOR SALE: Check Out The Most Expensive Home in Sumter County AL
Sumter County Alabama’s most expensive home is listed at a pretty good price considering it is on close to 13 acres of land. Nestled in the Livingston, Alabama city limits, this property is stunning. There is the main house with 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths while the guest house...
WTOK-TV
Family of Montevious Goss wants to keep his name alive
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of Montevious Goss is beginning to process the news of his death. Goss’s body was found in Louisville, Mississippi earlier this week. The family knew people had heard his name in the news, but they wanted those people to know who he was.
WTOK-TV
Paving on Sela Ward Parkway resumes Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said drivers can expect to see crews back at work on Sela Ward Parkway Friday. The plan is to work through the weekend and complete the paving on Monday, Feb. 6. Rain prevented crews from finishing this week. “We have to get...
WTOK-TV
Two new TV channels launched Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV. “We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new...
WTOK-TV
Northeast Lauderdale Elementary hosts annual ‘Science Night’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a night of educational fun at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary Thursday as students and staff experimented with scientific projects. This is the third year Northeast Elementary partnered with Northeast High School’s Science Department for ‘Science Night.’. There were interactive booths for families to...
WTOK-TV
Wildcat Wagon visits Meridian kindergarteners
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kindergarteners from all over Meridian got a special surprise as the Wildcat Wagon made an unexpected appearance at their schools. The Wildcat Wagon awarded 173 kindergarteners for their reading achievements. Meridian Public School District gave students who made above a 605 on their Star Early Literacy Test a book of their choice. MPSD Early Literacy Coordinator Sheila Radcliff said the fun tradition promotes the children’s love for reading.
WLOX
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist. Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the...
WTOK-TV
The MCC Arts And Letters Series presented Shrek The Musical Jr Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Take One, MCC’S after school performing arts program for children ages 8 - 12 entertained a packed-out McCain theater today with Shrek the Musical Jr. Classes for Take One were held at MCC every Tuesday between September and February, with local kids learning the art...
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WTOK-TV
Sunny skies are here to stay for the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the end of what was a very rainy week. Luckily rain and clouds will move out today and the sunshine will return. Temperatures are still starting off cold this morning and winds are high. Bundle up before heading out of the door, because temperatures feel like we are in the upper 20s. Luckily we can look forward to partly cloudy skies all weekend long stay safe and have a great weekend!
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift
Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
Over $1M home for sale catches fire in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened at a home listed for sale in Rankin County. The fire happened on Monday, January 30. Firefighters responded to Fannin Landing Circle early Monday morning. Reservoir fire crews worked for nearly three hours to put the fire out. No one was injured. […]
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
EDDIE MOWDY, 59, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, $0. ELIZABETH PARKER, 22, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $600. CEDRIC GRANT ROGERS, 41, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No...
WTOK-TV
Suspect wanted in Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
WTOK-TV
ECCC baseball past and present meet for 1st pitch dinner
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - JUCO baseball is finally here but before the Warriors’ season begins, Head Coach Neal Holliman got his players together to meet the Warriors of the past in the annual first pitch dinner. “We just wanted to bring back all of the former Coaches that were...
WTOK-TV
Part of Hwy. 145 in Clarke County to be closed temporarily
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A road closure is planned for a portion of Highway 145 in Clarke County. A bridge replacement project will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Both directions of traffic will have to detour between Early Lane and County Road 128. It’s not known how long it will take to replace the bridge.
Comments / 2