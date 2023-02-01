Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Rear cameras on even the best Android tablets tend to be of limited use. You might snap a picture or scan documents with them once every blue moon, but that's about it. That is unless you are okay with others judging you for taking photos using a tablet in public. This is also why most device makers don't focus on rear cameras on their tablets and, unlike smartphones, incorporate them without getting too innovative with their design. If this leaked OnePlus Pad render is anything to go by, OnePlus is all set to become an exception with its first tablet.

4 DAYS AGO