Plan your parties and events with Janene’s Event Design Studio
If you’re looking to plan a party or event then check out Janene’s Event & Design Studio, Social Café, and Business Center. They are a business social center and they set up for events. In addition, they do private rentals and will even look for a venue for you. You can check out Janene on her website at stephensonbusinessservices.com or check her out on Facebook at Janenes Event Design Studio.Social Café.
Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining
You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
Rockford factory, home of the sock monkey, is getting cleaned up
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Rockford manufacturer is getting cleaned up. The former Nelson Knitting Factory has sat empty since the early 90s, but the building comes with history. It was the home of the sock monkey. The first home for the snuggly stuffed animal is an icon of the City of Rockford. The […]
Catch a free concert and movie at the Nordlof Center this weekend
This weekend, the diversity, equality, and inclusion team at the Rockford Public Library will be having a free concert and film showing of ‘Cheat You Fair: The Story of Chicago’s Maxwell Street’ at the Nordlof Center. This event is Saturday from 7:00-10:30pm and is completely free. We also want to thank everyone for sticking around for 500 episodes and we look forward to the next 500.
Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
Rockford non-profit asks for winter clothing donations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline. They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted. Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, […]
Squish, splat, and stretch at the Sloomoo Slime Institute
The Sloomoo Slime Institute in Chicago is an immersive experience into the world of slime that you need to not only see but feel to believe. Visitors are first invited to fill out a nametag with their ‘slime name’ where you replace the vowels in your name with ‘oo’. Sloomoo has so many interactive slime rooms with slimes of different textures and scents. Sloomoo currently has 3 locations in Chicago, Atlanta, and New York and they have plans on expanding. Each visitor gets to bring home their own 8oz slime that they make from the DIY bar. The DIY bar has over 4 million slime combinations with different textures, color, scents, and charms. Get tickets and reserve your time slot now at sloomooinstitute.com.
24/7 helicopter service ‘OSF’ coming to Whiteside County Airport in Rockfalls
Rockfalls, Ill. (KWQC) - Order of Saint Francis Life Flight, OSF, is the healthcare company establishing the base. Its expected to provide around 16 jobs, including pilots, flight nurses, paramedics and maintenance workers. The purpose for the install is to cut medical transport times for patients in the Sauk Valley...
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
City of Dixon Focused on Newer and Better Housing as One Part of the Plan to Keep the City Thriving
The City of Dixon is always searching for ways to grow and expand. No city can sit idle and expect to survive and thrive and surviving and thriving is something everyone in Dixon wants to see. City Manager Dan Langloss spoke recently of the many projects the city has going...
Rockford funnel cake shop hit during Saturday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning in Downtown Rockford. Police said that a large fight started inside of District Bar and Grill, 205 W State St., around 12:20 a.m. The fight then spilled out onto the street, with one man firing a gun towards […]
Winnebago County Forest Preserve could end decades-old partnership with Severson Dells
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the week every year to highlight small businesses of the Forest City. Reporter's Facebook- @JessLiptzin. Illinois bar helps reimburse U of I students after …. A University of Illinois...
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer. Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting. Below...
Walgreens worker accused of stealing $25,000 at Rockford location
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 22-year-old Tajanae Glass has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing from the Walgreens where she worked, 2404 S. Perryville Road on Tuesday, January 31st. Glass was caught by the loss prevention manager at the store. By the time she was caught she’d already stolen around $25,000, according to Cherry Valley Police.
Safety concerns over Route 75 in South Beloit assessed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several serious car accidents at certain intersections along Route 75 in South Beloit pushed city leaders to propose changes to make the stretch of land safer for travelers. South Beloit city leaders will discuss the results of a Stateline Area Transportation Study with the Illinois Department...
Used car prices are dropping
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The used car market is finally cooling down after years of sky-high prices. Used car prices have been dropping as the auto industry recovers from supply chain disruptions. The Wall Street Journal reported that many dealers are trying to get rid of their vehicles before prices fall further. The pandemic shortage […]
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 13th street in Rockford for reports of a deceased woman on October 16, 2022. The Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and were told that the woman died from adverse effects of fentanyl. She was identified as 39-year-olkd Tonya Marrufo.
