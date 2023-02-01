ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WNEM

Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Pain has found a permanent home in Artecia Howard’s heart. Rep. Kildee re-introduces bill to restore benefits for Delphi salaried retirees. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The fight for salaried...
US 103.1

10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter

If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
WILX-TV

$4M federal grant to help prepare more Michigan children for kindergarten

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new $4 million federal grant will prepare more children, especially low-income and vulnerable children for kindergarten in Michigan. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children & Families awarded the $4 million Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Planning (PDG B-5) grant to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) through Dec. 30, 2023.
The Detroit Free Press

Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan

Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
WILX-TV

Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s New 679 Area Code Isn’t Iconic. Is It Silly To Care?

Growing up around Michigan some people had telephone options consisting of "party lines," then private numbers with rotary phones. Things got very "techy" when touch tone service was available. While landlines are long gone for a lot of folks, one thing has rarely changed: Our area codes. That's about to change for another chunk of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
WLNS

Michigan couple creates the cutest school bus on Earth

 SKAGWAY, Alaska. (WLNS) – In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day, but it’s not your typical class of students. In fact, they’re a lot furrier. For Moe Thompson, it started with...
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness

DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
wrif.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
abc57.com

SNAP of Michigan: Pet adoption event Saturday at Petsmart

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) of Michigan Adoptable Pets is holding an adoption event at the Petsmart on Ireland Road Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Both cats and dogs are up for adoption. Their website is temporarily unavailable, according to their Facebook page. To read more...
