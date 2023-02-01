Read full article on original website
West Michigan woman wins new car after donating full gallon of blood
A West Michigan woman won a new Chevy Equinox as part of Versiti Blood Center's sweepstakes, donating 10 times.
Health care workers should look for signs of human trafficking, Michigan doctor says
Nearly 88% of human trafficking survivors report accessing health care services during their trafficking situation, according to a nonprofit advocacy group known as the Polaris Project. That statistic could be surprising. However, it’s appropriate – if not a slight underestimate – once people start to understand what trafficking looks like,...
WNEM
Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Pain has found a permanent home in Artecia Howard’s heart. Rep. Kildee re-introduces bill to restore benefits for Delphi salaried retirees. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The fight for salaried...
10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter
If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
WILX-TV
$4M federal grant to help prepare more Michigan children for kindergarten
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new $4 million federal grant will prepare more children, especially low-income and vulnerable children for kindergarten in Michigan. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children & Families awarded the $4 million Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five Planning (PDG B-5) grant to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) through Dec. 30, 2023.
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
WILX-TV
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
Michigan’s New 679 Area Code Isn’t Iconic. Is It Silly To Care?
Growing up around Michigan some people had telephone options consisting of "party lines," then private numbers with rotary phones. Things got very "techy" when touch tone service was available. While landlines are long gone for a lot of folks, one thing has rarely changed: Our area codes. That's about to change for another chunk of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
WLNS
Michigan couple creates the cutest school bus on Earth
SKAGWAY, Alaska. (WLNS) – In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day, but it’s not your typical class of students. In fact, they’re a lot furrier. For Moe Thompson, it started with...
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Michigan's Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 65 minutes
Michigan's shortest fishing season lasted 65 minutes Saturday. The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County began at 8 a.m. and ended at 9:05 a.m. The harvest limit for the season was six lake sturgeon. Officials close the season either when the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
Michigan WIC clients will no longer have formula brand options as supply chain regulates
After almost a year of brand choice, Michigan families who receive benefits through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children will have to transition to Similac formulas starting March 1. Supply chain issues have been resolved, and based on Similac manufacturer Abbott’s recent production levels, the health...
wrif.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
abc57.com
SNAP of Michigan: Pet adoption event Saturday at Petsmart
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) of Michigan Adoptable Pets is holding an adoption event at the Petsmart on Ireland Road Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Both cats and dogs are up for adoption. Their website is temporarily unavailable, according to their Facebook page. To read more...
Hewitt, 3 Months Old, is Available Now at the SPCA of SW Michigan
Today, we met little Hewitt, a 3-month-old kitten currently up for adoption at the SPCA of SW Michigan:. Hewitt was a little shy with us but, I wouldn't describe him as a "scaredy cat". He's fine around people, and other cats, and should be able to adjust to any situation he's in because he's still a baby.
