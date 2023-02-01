The Sloomoo Slime Institute in Chicago is an immersive experience into the world of slime that you need to not only see but feel to believe. Visitors are first invited to fill out a nametag with their ‘slime name’ where you replace the vowels in your name with ‘oo’. Sloomoo has so many interactive slime rooms with slimes of different textures and scents. Sloomoo currently has 3 locations in Chicago, Atlanta, and New York and they have plans on expanding. Each visitor gets to bring home their own 8oz slime that they make from the DIY bar. The DIY bar has over 4 million slime combinations with different textures, color, scents, and charms. Get tickets and reserve your time slot now at sloomooinstitute.com.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO