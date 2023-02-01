Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining
You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
MyStateline.com
Squish, splat, and stretch at the Sloomoo Slime Institute
The Sloomoo Slime Institute in Chicago is an immersive experience into the world of slime that you need to not only see but feel to believe. Visitors are first invited to fill out a nametag with their ‘slime name’ where you replace the vowels in your name with ‘oo’. Sloomoo has so many interactive slime rooms with slimes of different textures and scents. Sloomoo currently has 3 locations in Chicago, Atlanta, and New York and they have plans on expanding. Each visitor gets to bring home their own 8oz slime that they make from the DIY bar. The DIY bar has over 4 million slime combinations with different textures, color, scents, and charms. Get tickets and reserve your time slot now at sloomooinstitute.com.
MyStateline.com
Catch a free concert and movie at the Nordlof Center this weekend
This weekend, the diversity, equality, and inclusion team at the Rockford Public Library will be having a free concert and film showing of ‘Cheat You Fair: The Story of Chicago’s Maxwell Street’ at the Nordlof Center. This event is Saturday from 7:00-10:30pm and is completely free. We also want to thank everyone for sticking around for 500 episodes and we look forward to the next 500.
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must try
My absolute favorite Asian restaurant serving Chinese and Indonesian food has brand new menu items for the new year. The restaurant that I am talking about is Phat Phat in Schaumburg.
20 Hilarious Little Lies Rockford Parents Tell Their Kids
To each their own, some parents may frown on telling lies to their kids. Thank goodness it isn't any of these parents because these lies crack me up. 28 Big Things Everyone Else Loves But Rockford Folks Can't Stand. You've more than likely heard the old expression, "opinions are like...
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
Illinois retirement home serves seniors ground groundhog on Groundhog Day
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A nursing home in Oregon, Illinois says it came up with a novel way to celebrate Groundhog Day… by serving its residents groundhog meat on crackers. “After learning all about groundhogs and six more weeks of winter we had to try FRESH off the farm.. groundhog or whistle pig (as the […]
WIFR
Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
rockrivercurrent.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
WIFR
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer. Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting. Below...
MyStateline.com
A return to warmer temperatures
Temperatures are cold Saturday, but the good news is our nighttime temperatures will get back to a warmer pattern as early as tonight. We go from the 7 degree mark we only reached last night, to 28 degrees for our overnight low tonight which is a 21-degree increase!. Early Saturday...
Four Illinois Men Charged in Vicious Murder at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park
After more than six months since an incident at a city park in Rockford, charges were filed today against four men who have each been charged with first-degree murder. According to the Rockford Police Department, the men were all involved in the shooting deaths of a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man on July 23 at Sinnissippi Park.
2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store
MyStateline.com
Winnebago County Forest Preserve could end decades-old partnership with Severson Dells
WIFR
Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 13th street in Rockford for reports of a deceased woman on October 16, 2022. The Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and were told that the woman died from adverse effects of fentanyl. She was identified as 39-year-olkd Tonya Marrufo.
MyStateline.com
William Jones, man charged in Pinnon’s murder, now in custody, police confirm
Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon's in early January, is now reportedly in custody in Huntsville, Alabama. William Jones, man charged in Pinnon’s murder, now …. Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man...
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
MyStateline.com
People under domestic restraining orders can still own guns, court says
A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order. People under domestic restraining orders can still …. A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order.
