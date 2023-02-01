ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Q985

Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining

You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Squish, splat, and stretch at the Sloomoo Slime Institute

The Sloomoo Slime Institute in Chicago is an immersive experience into the world of slime that you need to not only see but feel to believe. Visitors are first invited to fill out a nametag with their ‘slime name’ where you replace the vowels in your name with ‘oo’. Sloomoo has so many interactive slime rooms with slimes of different textures and scents. Sloomoo currently has 3 locations in Chicago, Atlanta, and New York and they have plans on expanding. Each visitor gets to bring home their own 8oz slime that they make from the DIY bar. The DIY bar has over 4 million slime combinations with different textures, color, scents, and charms. Get tickets and reserve your time slot now at sloomooinstitute.com.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Catch a free concert and movie at the Nordlof Center this weekend

This weekend, the diversity, equality, and inclusion team at the Rockford Public Library will be having a free concert and film showing of ‘Cheat You Fair: The Story of Chicago’s Maxwell Street’ at the Nordlof Center. This event is Saturday from 7:00-10:30pm and is completely free. We also want to thank everyone for sticking around for 500 episodes and we look forward to the next 500.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Five Below opens in rejuvenated Freeport shopping center

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to a re-imagined vision, Five Below and other retailers are moving into The Meadows shopping center in Freeport, bringing new life to a space that experienced several years of decline. “We’re always appreciative of when the new ownership of The Meadows is making that commitment...
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

A return to warmer temperatures

Temperatures are cold Saturday, but the good news is our nighttime temperatures will get back to a warmer pattern as early as tonight. We go from the 7 degree mark we only reached last night, to 28 degrees for our overnight low tonight which is a 21-degree increase!. Early Saturday...
STERLING, IL
5 On Your Side

2 $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — As the Powerball jackpot jumps to an estimated $700 million for Saturday's drawing, one St. Louis-area lottery player is already a lucky winner. The Illinois Lottery said that in Wednesday night's Powerball draw, two players matched four numbers to win $50,000 each. One ticket was bought in Aurora, Illinois, and the other was bought at Casey's General Store in Collinsville.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Region Restaurant week is nearing an end with the final weekend approaching. Go Rockford celebrates the week every year to highlight small businesses of the Forest City. Reporter's Facebook- @JessLiptzin. Illinois bar helps reimburse U of I students after …. A University of Illinois...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man charged with Drug Induced Homicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of 13th street in Rockford for reports of a deceased woman on October 16, 2022. The Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and were told that the woman died from adverse effects of fentanyl. She was identified as 39-year-olkd Tonya Marrufo.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

William Jones, man charged in Pinnon’s murder, now in custody, police confirm

Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon's in early January, is now reportedly in custody in Huntsville, Alabama. William Jones, man charged in Pinnon’s murder, now …. Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

People under domestic restraining orders can still own guns, court says

A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order. People under domestic restraining orders can still …. A federal appellate court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny gun ownership to someone under a domestic restraining order.
ROCKFORD, IL

