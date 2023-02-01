ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
waldina.com

Happy 86th Birthday Suzanne Pleshette

Today is the 86th birthday of the actress Suzanne Pleshette. I really enjoy her performance in The Birds, even more so when you watch her on The Bob Newhart Show, and Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean. That voice! The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Ashton Kutcher Never Wanted to Reveal His Vasculitis Diagnosis

Ashton Kutcher has been famous for... well, what seems like forever. Throughout his Hollywood tenure, the actor has been open about his personal life, but one thing he rarely speaks about is his health. In an exclusive interview with Esquire, for our first digital cover, the 44-year-old actor opened up about a harrowing medical scare that was revealed on national television—allegedly without his permission.
Popculture

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She Chose for Baby

Ireland Baldwin is sharing the "classy, beautiful" name she and her boyfriend RAC have chosen for their unborn baby. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she opened up about her pregnancy and excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.
DoYouRemember?

Everything To Know About Late David Bowie’s Two Kids

David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century. The singer began his singing career in the ’70s glam rock era releasing his famous single “Starman” which was well-received by his fans. Being a highly versatile musician, he kept changing his styles and genres to keep his massive fan base which grew by the day.
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Shania Twain has gone blonde! The 57-year-old singer debuted her hair makeover as she attended a Republic Records event ahead of the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in images published by Page Six. Her hair was noticeably lighter than her usual brunette highlighted look, as well as her recent pink ombré style that she was rocking on recent red carpets as well as a mohawk for InStyle. She opted to wear the lightened locks straight and center parted as she posed for photos at the soirée.
anothermag.com

The Eerie Story of the Chelsea Hotel’s Last Bohemian Residents

While some establishments dream of having five stars, the Chelsea Hotel hosted a far greater number. In its heyday, the building, located on 23rd street in New York City, was the temporary home for musicians like Bob Dylan, Patti Smith, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Joni Mitchell, Mick Jagger, and Chet Baker. Within the hotel’s walls, Jack Kerouac feverishly typed On the Road, Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C Clarke dreamed up 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Miloš Forman penned his screenplay for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, supposedly basing the asylum on the wild assortment of artists roaming the floors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GoldDerby

‘Elvis’ special about Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar nominee now available to watch for free [Watch]

On the heels of landing eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler, “Elvis” is back in the conversation thanks to the news that Warner Bros. has made available for free a new 30-minute documentary about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama. The special, called “Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing ‘Elvis’ to the Big Screen,” originally debuted on HBO Max on January 8 to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birthday. But on Thursday, Warner Bros. announced the entire special is streaming for free on YouTube. Interested parties can watch the special below. According to a press release,...
GoldDerby

2023 SAG Awards Predictions: Best Film Ensemble

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. What will prevail in the category of Best Film Ensemble during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominated movie casts are “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking.” Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards Predictions for Best Film Ensemble, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts...
Variety

‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)

HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
