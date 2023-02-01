On the heels of landing eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler, “Elvis” is back in the conversation thanks to the news that Warner Bros. has made available for free a new 30-minute documentary about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama. The special, called “Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing ‘Elvis’ to the Big Screen,” originally debuted on HBO Max on January 8 to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birthday. But on Thursday, Warner Bros. announced the entire special is streaming for free on YouTube. Interested parties can watch the special below. According to a press release,...

2 DAYS AGO