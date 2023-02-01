Read full article on original website
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Adam Levine Welcomed His Third Child With Behati Prinsloo & People Are Trolling 'Baby Sumner'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just welcomed their third child, and people are already jumping to conclusions over the baby’s name. While this is probably a happy time for the couple, the world is not letting Levine off the hook for his cheating scandal just yet, and there are already plenty of "Sumner" jokes on the internet.
Happy 86th Birthday Suzanne Pleshette
Today is the 86th birthday of the actress Suzanne Pleshette. I really enjoy her performance in The Birds, even more so when you watch her on The Bob Newhart Show, and Leona Helmsley: The Queen of Mean. That voice! The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
Ashton Kutcher Never Wanted to Reveal His Vasculitis Diagnosis
Ashton Kutcher has been famous for... well, what seems like forever. Throughout his Hollywood tenure, the actor has been open about his personal life, but one thing he rarely speaks about is his health. In an exclusive interview with Esquire, for our first digital cover, the 44-year-old actor opened up about a harrowing medical scare that was revealed on national television—allegedly without his permission.
Lily Tomlin’s Wife: Meet Jane Wagner, Her Spouse Since 2013
Lily Tomlin is a comedic actress who got her start on ‘Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In’ from 1969 until 1973. She won the 1985 Tony Award for Best Actress in ‘The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe,’ written by her life partner, Jane Wagner.
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin is sharing the "classy, beautiful" name she and her boyfriend RAC have chosen for their unborn baby. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she opened up about her pregnancy and excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.
Priyanka Chopra Just Broke Every Fashion Rule with Her Espresso, Polka Dot & Houndstooth Pumps
Priyanka Chopra recently attended a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony dedicated to the Jonas Brothers, where she rocked a chocolate brown dress with a pair of Sarah Flint’s Perfect Pump 100 in the color Espresso Glen Check Textile.
Everything To Know About Late David Bowie’s Two Kids
David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians of the 20th century. The singer began his singing career in the ’70s glam rock era releasing his famous single “Starman” which was well-received by his fans. Being a highly versatile musician, he kept changing his styles and genres to keep his massive fan base which grew by the day.
Shania Twain, 57, Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos
Shania Twain has gone blonde! The 57-year-old singer debuted her hair makeover as she attended a Republic Records event ahead of the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in images published by Page Six. Her hair was noticeably lighter than her usual brunette highlighted look, as well as her recent pink ombré style that she was rocking on recent red carpets as well as a mohawk for InStyle. She opted to wear the lightened locks straight and center parted as she posed for photos at the soirée.
Kate Winslet’s Daughter Mia Threapleton, 22, Looks Just Like Mom At BAFTA Party: Photos
Mia Threapleton was absolutely gorgeous as she attended a BAFTA pre-party on Thursday, February 2. The actress, 22, bore a striking resemblance to her mom Kate Winslet, who is a three-time BAFTA winner herself. Mia was attending Vanity Fair’s “Rising Star” pre-BAFTA party about two weeks before the award show is held on February 19.
Helen Mirren Says She Made 1 Thing for All Her Boyfriends, Including Liam Neeson
Helen Mirren isn't known for her fashion designs, but for awhile she went through a "phase" where she made all the men in her life shirts!
Dakota Johnson Paired A Denim Corset With Baggy Jeans On The Sundance Red Carpet
Dakota Johnson, 33, arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival opening party on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah, in a head-to-toe denim ensemble. It seems like Johnson is embracing the Candian Tuxedo look–and taking it even one step fur...
The Eerie Story of the Chelsea Hotel’s Last Bohemian Residents
While some establishments dream of having five stars, the Chelsea Hotel hosted a far greater number. In its heyday, the building, located on 23rd street in New York City, was the temporary home for musicians like Bob Dylan, Patti Smith, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley, Joni Mitchell, Mick Jagger, and Chet Baker. Within the hotel’s walls, Jack Kerouac feverishly typed On the Road, Stanley Kubrick and Arthur C Clarke dreamed up 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Miloš Forman penned his screenplay for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, supposedly basing the asylum on the wild assortment of artists roaming the floors.
‘Elvis’ special about Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar nominee now available to watch for free [Watch]
On the heels of landing eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler, “Elvis” is back in the conversation thanks to the news that Warner Bros. has made available for free a new 30-minute documentary about the making of Baz Luhrmann’s biographical drama. The special, called “Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing ‘Elvis’ to the Big Screen,” originally debuted on HBO Max on January 8 to coincide with Elvis Presley’s birthday. But on Thursday, Warner Bros. announced the entire special is streaming for free on YouTube. Interested parties can watch the special below. According to a press release,...
2023 SAG Awards Predictions: Best Film Ensemble
The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on January 11 in film and television, as voted on by members of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. What will prevail in the category of Best Film Ensemble during Netflix’s YouTube ceremony on Sunday, February 26? This year’s five nominated movie casts are “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking.” Scroll down to see Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards Predictions for Best Film Ensemble, listed in order of their racetrack odds. Our SAG Awards odds are based on the combined forecasts of thousands of readers, including Experts...
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals the Hardest Part About Being a Mom
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have 3 children. The 'And Just Like That...' star shares her thoughts on motherhood here.
‘The Palace’: HBO Reveals First Look at Kate Winslet in Upcoming Limited Series (TV News Roundup)
HBO has released a first look at its upcoming limited series “The Palace,” starring Kate Winslet. The new series “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel,” according to its official logline. Directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, the new series also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant. Will Tracy will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writing alongside Tracy. Winslet, Frears, Hobbs, Frank Rich and Tracey...
‘Accused’ Episode 3: ‘Danny’s Story’ Cast and Where You’ve Seen Them Before
The cast of 'Accused' Episode 3, 'Danny's Story,' includes stars like Rachel Bilson and more. Here are all the details on the episode's cast.
