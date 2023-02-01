ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

KING 5

Crash victim attempts to revive suit against Seattle, judge denies motion

SEATTLE — A cash victim was in court Friday, attempting to revive a lawsuit against the City of Seattle. The case centers around a 2006 incident when a vehicle fleeing police crashed into a retaining wall in Seward Park. Channary Hor, 16 at the time of the crash, was a passenger in the vehicle and alleges in the lawsuit that Seattle police violated department policy and pursued the vehicle she was in.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne

SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Bail set at $500k for man accused of causing deadly crash in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. - A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man who was allegedly driving under the influence and crashed his car on Wednesday, killing one of his passengers. Witnesses told investigators that they saw a vehicle speeding, driving erratically and passing other vehicles shortly before it crashed into a barrier on SR-509 at I-705 in Tacoma.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Man injured in E Olive Way apartment shooting

A man was shot in the hip and police were searching for a suspect after a Saturday morning shooting in the 1400 block of E Olive Way. Police responded to an E Olive Way apartment building around 7:45 AM where a 911 caller directed them to the gunshot wound victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury to his hip.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 17-31, 2023

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a restaurant. 7800 block 218th Street Southwest: Police made a behavioral health contact. 8400 block Bowdoin Way: Four suspects broke into a convenience store and fled the scene in a vehicle. 7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An employee was assaulted...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

1 killed in shooting at Graham residence

GRAHAM, Wash. — One man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Graham, Pierce County Sherriff's Department (PCSD) officials confirmed. PCSD responded just before 9 a.m. to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had been shot in the backyard of a residence near a shed. The...
GRAHAM, WA
In Homeland Security

Coming Soon! Season 3: Reinvestigating the Unsolved Murder of Linda Malcom

AMU’s Cold Case Team is back for Season 3 of Break the Case!. This season we’re investigating the murder of Linda Malcom, a Navy veteran who was killed in Port Orchard, Washington in 2008. Her case was submitted to the team by Linda’s nephew, AMU student, Mike Booker. Follow AMU professor Jennifer Bucholtz and her investigative partner, George Jared, as they work to identify the person who stabbed Linda multiple times and then set her house on fire.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
KING-5

Suspect in Renton, SeaTac shootings remains jailed after murder charge filed

RENTON, Wash. — A man accused of shooting three people and killing one in King County last month pleaded not guilty to upgraded charges Wednesday. Mamadou Aliou Diallo, 32, remains jailed on $3 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder, all of which have firearm enhancements.
RENTON, WA

