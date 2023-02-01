Read full article on original website
WNCT
Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail
The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday.
beckersasc.com
ECU Health closing 5 outpatient clinics: What ASCs need to know
Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five outpatient clinics. 1. The closure is a part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the health system's long-term sustainability, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald. 2. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, N.C., a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, N.C., an immediate...
WNCT
Jacksonville residents have new option for high-speed internet
Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds.
North Carolina Community College Grant Program for hundreds of children: Apply for your $2,200
Education brings stability to our lives. It is a treasure that nobody can take away from you. Once a degree is obtained, the doors of endless opportunities open. You not only get financial freedom but also get to know how to live a well-mannered and well-disciplined life and how to respect your elders and love the youngsters.
DMV difficulties? Appointments backlogged across NC due to staff shortage, commissioner says
The NCDMV is working under a 33% vacancy rate, the commissioner told CBS 17.
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
North Carolina receiving millions in grant money to improve road, traffic safety
Cities across North Carolina are getting help to make roads safer for everyone. The United States Department of Transportation is giving more than $8 million to cut down on traffic deaths as part of the Safe Streets for All Grant Program.
WNCT
Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after Feb. 7
Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency.
‘Wisdom’ begins historical journey
MAXTON — On display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian housed in Old Main at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, i
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
Got a door hanger? Leave out some food!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again! Each year, the Boy Scouts of America celebrates its anniversary in February by giving back to the community through the Scouting for Food campaign. A study by Feeding America says over 1.6 million North Carolinians, or 18.2 percent of the...
WECT
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden announced this week his administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency statuses in place since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This means many uninsured Americans could eventually lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests. Biden says the...
17 of 19 horses euthanized as infectious anemia disease in NC spreads across 9 counties; Wake, Sampson among areas
Most of the active cases are associated with "unsanctioned horse racing," officials said in a news release Friday.
The guiding light of hummingbirds: Restructuring and refocusing Carolina Public Press
Angie Newsome, the founder of Carolina Public Press, and I carry this spirit of good things to come with the current restructuring Carolina Public Press is embarking upon.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina
Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
WCNC
Another 'Big Tobacco', or a health-focused aid? NC medical weed bill has largely bipartisan support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina is underway, again. Senate Bill 3, known as the Compassionate Care Act, gained support from both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of the statehouse last year. It's back again to be discussed. This position on medical...
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
Americans United alleges Beaufort Co. prayer practice ‘blatantly unconstitutional’; board to consider next steps
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners will consider potential next steps Monday after a nonprofit alleged the board is violating the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment by opening its meetings with a Christian prayer led by a member of the board. On Jan. 19, commissioners received a letter from Ian Smith, […]
