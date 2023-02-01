ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

WNCT

Kinston dedicates new marker for Civil Rights Trail

The City of Kinston unveiled the newest marker for the Civil Rights Trail on Saturday.
KINSTON, NC
beckersasc.com

ECU Health closing 5 outpatient clinics: What ASCs need to know

Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five outpatient clinics. 1. The closure is a part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the health system's long-term sustainability, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald. 2. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, N.C., a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, N.C., an immediate...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville residents have new option for high-speed internet

Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Duplin Co. Animal Shelter to euthanize dogs after Feb. 7

Friends and volunteers of the Duplin County Animal Shelter are reporting an emergency.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Got a door hanger? Leave out some food!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year again! Each year, the Boy Scouts of America celebrates its anniversary in February by giving back to the community through the Scouting for Food campaign. A study by Feeding America says over 1.6 million North Carolinians, or 18.2 percent of the...
practicalhorsemanmag.com

20 Confirmed EIA Cases in North Carolina

Twenty horses in North Carolina have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The horses are spread across nine different counties:. In Yadkin County, one horse tested positive and was euthanized. In Surry County, seven horses tested positive and were euthanized. In Mecklenburg County, five horses tested positive and were...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

People & Places: C.D.’s Grill

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Americans United alleges Beaufort Co. prayer practice ‘blatantly unconstitutional’; board to consider next steps

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) –The Beaufort County Board of Commissioners will consider potential next steps Monday after a nonprofit alleged the board is violating the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment by opening its meetings with a Christian prayer led by a member of the board. On Jan. 19, commissioners received a letter from Ian Smith, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

