‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs Dropping Ball on Sure-Handed Brother Hard to Ignore after No. 1 Recruit Walker White’s Decision
The highest-ranked quarterback to come through Arkansas in more than a decade is leaving the state to play college football. Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor. The Razorbacks were not included in his final three, which he announced Thursday, despite a last-ditch effort by new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
KARK
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Jalen Graham recap 65-63 win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas only made two field goals inside the final three minutes, but both were go-ahead baskets – one by Ricky Council IV and one by Anthony Black – to lead the Razorbacks to a 65-63 victory over South Carolina Saturday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided disaster as they knocked off South Carolina, 65-63, to secure their first true road win of the season. The Hogs improved to 16-7 overall on the season and 5-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks built an early lead and led 36-27 going into the halftime...
KARK
Shamar Easter popular in Ashdown, joins Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter officially became a Razorback on Thursday night when he held a signing ceremony at his school. Easter, 6-5, 225, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. He didn’t sign early because he opted to take an official visit to South Carolina after his lead recruiter, Dowell Loggains, left for Columbia. However, he then took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Sunday, Jan. 15, and that solidified his pledge to the Hogs. Easter talked to Jay and Jacob Bunyard on Thursday night about the facilities at Arkansas.
KARK
Gymbacks Sets New Attendance, Personal Highs from Bud Walton Arena
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Gymbacks made their return to Bud Walton Arena on Friday night and put on a show in front of a program record 11,031 fans. No. 18 Arkansas fell to No. 2 Florida 197.400-197.875, but the team had plenty of high points on the day. The score is the Hogs’ third highest ever as a program, and a new record in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas also earned a new beam best for 2023 with a 49.350, and outscored Florida on floor 49.475-49.250.
KARK
Deron Wilson should be a great fit at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Deron Wilson was the final hire by Sam Pittman to complete his staff and it appears the fit is going to be a very good one. Pittman praised Wilson on Wednesday and talked about what he brings to the staff. “And then Daron Wilson is the same...
KARK
Gymbacks Return to Bud Walton for Battle with Gators
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas gymnastics makes its return to The Place on Friday night as the No. 18 Hogs are set to take on the No. 2 Florida Gators from Bud Walton Arena. Both teams are coming off big conference wins last week, Florida over Georgia and Arkansas over LSU. The Razorbacks and Gators each set season highs in the meet, a 197.475 for Arkansas and 197.900 for Florida. The score is also a new program record for the Gymbacks.
KARK
Four Razorbacks among updated Bowerman watch list
NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas junior Ayden Owens-Delerme remains among 10 athletes on The Bowerman watch list this month while three additional Razorbacks are receiving votes. The trio receiving votes this month are senior sprinter Chris Bailey, senior jumper Carey Mcleod, and sophomore jumper Wayne Pinnock. Owens-Delerme, a finalist for...
Arkansas hoops star Barnum finalist for nation’s top power forward honor
Arkansas' Erynn Barnum one of 10 players up for Katrina McClain Award
KARK
Wegner Named Preseason All-American by NCBWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner has been named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The NCBWA’s 22nd annual preseason All-America teams were announced Thursday afternoon. The preseason All-America squads are considered the first step toward the eventual selection of the Dick Howser Trophy, which has been voted upon for 23 seasons by members of the NCBWA.
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
tourcounsel.com
Northwest Arkansas Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville
Northwest Arkansas Mall is a shopping mall located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shopping center began as Northwest Arkansas Plaza, a single-level mall of 570,000 square feet (53,000 m2) leasable square feet. It was developed by General Growth Properties, and among the original tenants were Sears, Dillard's, and F. W. Woolworth Company.
KHBS
Where the worst of the ice will be
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says there's encouraging news for parts of the area with the ice coming in tonight. Where the worst of the ice will be and when it finally moves out.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley...
talkbusiness.net
Fluid Truck sees growth in Northwest Arkansas
Colorado-based Fluid Truck, one of the nation’s fastest-growing tech companies, is investing in Northwest Arkansas. Fluid Truck allows businesses to rent commercial vehicles on demand through mobile devices. It operates in more than 400 U.S. cities from Seattle to Miami, offering 24/7 mobile access to various vehicles 365 days a year. The company has more than 100,000 users on its platform, ranging from individuals to small businesses like florists to large retailers like IKEA.
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
FBI continues the search for Fort Smith man accused of unlawful possession of explosives
FORT SMITH, Ark. — When asked about leads, one federal agent who has requested to remain anonymous said that they "believe he left the area and has gone to Oklahoma where his mom is." The federal agent also said that Neil Mehta is suspected of selling and importing illegal...
Top 10 Must-Visit Places To Eat in Rogers AR (Pinnacle, Promenade & Village On The Creeks)
Looking for the Top 10 Places to Eat in Rogers Ar in the Pinnacle, Promenade and Village on the Creeks area? This area of Rogers is incredibly popular and booming with activity. These restaurants serve a variety of delicious cuisine and offer attentive and friendly customer service. National chain restaurants...
Walmart to shift pharmacy hours
Walmart says it is shifting its pharmacy hours starting March 1.
