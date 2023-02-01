FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter officially became a Razorback on Thursday night when he held a signing ceremony at his school. Easter, 6-5, 225, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. He didn’t sign early because he opted to take an official visit to South Carolina after his lead recruiter, Dowell Loggains, left for Columbia. However, he then took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Sunday, Jan. 15, and that solidified his pledge to the Hogs. Easter talked to Jay and Jacob Bunyard on Thursday night about the facilities at Arkansas.

ASHDOWN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO