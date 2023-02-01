ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes

UPDATE: Daniel Deshawn Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night on a charge of murder in connection with a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they have Eddie Ray Moffett in custody and is on his way to Metro Jail, according to a tweet. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Eddie Ray Moffett who fled the scene of a shooting on Spotted Fawn […]
WILMER, AL
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Ralston Road shooting leaves 1 injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in Mobile late Friday night has left one person injured and the shooter at large. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to the 2000 block of Ralston Road at approximately 10:55 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Officers discovered that the male victim had been shot by a known male subject.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Murder suspect arrested while out on bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
WKRG News 5

New charges in THC candy case at Mobile Co. high school

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two more Mobile County teens face charges in the THC-infused candy investigation that began when students at Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes got sick from reportedly eating the candy last week, according to Semmes Police. A 15-year-old is charged with distribution of a controlled substance. A 17-year-old is charged […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man injured in shooting Friday night on Ralston Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and Mobile Police say the man who allegedly shot him left this scene. This happened Friday night in midtown Mobile. Mobile Police say they responded to a call for a shooting at about 11 Friday night in the 2000 block of Ralston Road. […]
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
utv44.com

Fourth and fifth arrests made over marijuana gummies at Mary G Montgomery

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Semmes Police, a 15-year-old and 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with the laced candy incident at MGM on January 24, 2023. The 15-year-old has been charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance and the 17-year-old has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
WALA-TV FOX10

Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Cold case arrest made in 2016 Warren Inn Apartments murder

BEAUMONT, Calif. (WALA) - An arrest has been made in a murder case from March 2016, according to the Mobile Police Department. MPD on Wednesday announced that Christopher Rafael Hodoh, 39, was arrested in Beaumont, Calif., and will be extradited to Mobile for the murder of 21-year-old Darius Mose. Mose...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola woman charged in fatal hit-and-run wreck

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman faces multiple charges in connection with wreck last year that left two people dead. Sara Nicole Hudson, 19, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
PENSACOLA, FL

