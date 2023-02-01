ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb starts Black History Month with celebration of Rosa Parks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb officially kicked off Black History Month Wednesday with a ceremony honoring the late civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. The event, hosted by the Friends of the Rosa Parks Square Committee, took place at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center across from Rosa Parks Square. Attended...
13WMAZ

2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
13WMAZ

Immersive public art project shines a light on vacant downtown Macon buildings

MACON, Ga. — Some of Macon's older buildings are getting a special showcase in a new public art show in downtown. Shine is an immersive art experience. "The purpose of Shine is to activate vacant store fronts and show how you can literally shine a light on the possibilities for these spaces," Director of Place for NewTown Macon Emily Hopkins said.
13WMAZ

Black History Month events happening in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — It's Black History Month and Central Georgia has lots of event to celebrate and honor African American history and heritage. 13WMAZ will also be highlighting prominent African American figures in Macon's history daily all month long. You can check out the story here. Freedom in the...
41nbc.com

Valentine’s Day mural showcase brings color to downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Valentine’s Day mural showcase is taking place in the heart of downtown around Cherry Street Lane, Mulberry Street Lane and Broadway Lane. This event, a collaboration between Newtown Macon and the 567 Center, allows graffiti artists to legally showcase their talents on designated structures, providing a platform for their art to be displayed.
travellens.co

20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA

The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
13WMAZ

'We have not left a route on the ground': How is Ryland's trash pickup working out for Macon a year later?

MACON, Ga. — About a year-and-a-half ago, trash troubles in Macon-Bibb County had many folks riled up. Missed pickups led to garbage piling up all over the city. Then-trash contractor Waste Management blamed staffing shortages for the delays. At one point, even Mayor Lester Miller got involved. He announced in summer 2021 that he and his staff would start picking up recycling themselves to fill service gaps.
wgxa.tv

Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
13WMAZ

MWA asks legislature to allow removal of authority member for malfeasance

MACON, Ga. — If a Macon Water Authority member runs afoul of governing bylaws, the authority wants the power to discipline and remove that person for malfeasance in office. The current charter only allows censure of a member and barring them from serving on committees – a punishment meted out last year against District 2’s Desmond Brown when an internal investigation determined he had a “blatant conflict of interest” in billing the authority for work on behalf of a client of his disaster mitigation company.
13WMAZ

Byron gets much-needed funding to upgrade water main

BYRON, Ga. — The City of Byron is getting some much needed water upgrades, according to Mayor Michael Chidester. Senator Jon Ossoff talked with folks about new funding to get the water main replaced. Harley Willis lives on Walker Road. He says for the last two years he's had...
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

