Actors remind Macon of Rosa Parks' legacy in Re-enactment performance downtown
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, actors reminded Macon of the namesake behind Rosa Parks Square in downtown on what would have been the civil rights icon's 110th birthday. They took the audience back to December 1, 1955 in Montgomery Alabama, recreating the iconic moment when Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb starts Black History Month with celebration of Rosa Parks
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb officially kicked off Black History Month Wednesday with a ceremony honoring the late civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. The event, hosted by the Friends of the Rosa Parks Square Committee, took place at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center across from Rosa Parks Square. Attended...
2023 Little Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Something to smile about this Saturday…the Cherry Blossom Festival is just over a month away!. Ahead of the pinkest party on earth, the Cherry Blossom Festival selected their little Mr. and Miss. Drum roll please..... here are your new little Mr. and Miss Cherry Blossom....
Immersive public art project shines a light on vacant downtown Macon buildings
MACON, Ga. — Some of Macon's older buildings are getting a special showcase in a new public art show in downtown. Shine is an immersive art experience. "The purpose of Shine is to activate vacant store fronts and show how you can literally shine a light on the possibilities for these spaces," Director of Place for NewTown Macon Emily Hopkins said.
Black History Month events happening in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — It's Black History Month and Central Georgia has lots of event to celebrate and honor African American history and heritage. 13WMAZ will also be highlighting prominent African American figures in Macon's history daily all month long. You can check out the story here. Freedom in the...
41nbc.com
Valentine’s Day mural showcase brings color to downtown Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Valentine’s Day mural showcase is taking place in the heart of downtown around Cherry Street Lane, Mulberry Street Lane and Broadway Lane. This event, a collaboration between Newtown Macon and the 567 Center, allows graffiti artists to legally showcase their talents on designated structures, providing a platform for their art to be displayed.
New Tyler Perry exhibit to open this month at the Tubman Museum
MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum is opening a new exhibit in honor of actor, filmmaker and playwright Tyler Perry in February. They say this exhibit will be the first time he will be featured in a museum that will tell the story of his life and work, according to a press release.
wgxa.tv
Perry citizens say PTV approval adds to parking problem in downtown
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- You may do a double take in Perry as golf carts can now take to the streets. That's thanks to a new law passed by the city council allowing recreational vehicles to travel through town. The overall reaction has been good--but there are still some concerns.
Cannonball House hosts great granddaughters of William and Helen Craft to tell their story
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, the Cannonball House held an event showcasing the lives of William and Helen craft, and their journey to freedom during slavery. The great granddaughters of the couple, Julia Davis and Vicki Davis, attended and spoke at the event. The event was part of Macon's...
travellens.co
20 Free Things to Do in Macon, GA
The city of Macon is a historic and lively destination in Bibb County, central Georgia. Situated on the banks of the Ocmulgee River, the area was once home to various Native American tribes. The city’s origin and development can be traced to Fort Hawkins, an early 19th-century frontier trading post....
'We need your support': Baldwin County community voices concern over youth violence
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Folks in Milledgeville are coming together to address the crime and youth violence happening lately. This comes just days after 18-year-old Syee Devon Havior was shot and killed when two people broke into his home in Baldwin County early Thursday. "We don't want our kids to...
Warner Robins Police investigate shooting in Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting in a Food Depot parking lot. Police say it happened just after 11 this morning at the Watson Boulevard store. Warner Robins Police say a man in a black Honda Accord started firing...
'We have not left a route on the ground': How is Ryland's trash pickup working out for Macon a year later?
MACON, Ga. — About a year-and-a-half ago, trash troubles in Macon-Bibb County had many folks riled up. Missed pickups led to garbage piling up all over the city. Then-trash contractor Waste Management blamed staffing shortages for the delays. At one point, even Mayor Lester Miller got involved. He announced in summer 2021 that he and his staff would start picking up recycling themselves to fill service gaps.
'It isn’t right': Cochran woman claims state-funded home improvement was botched
COCHRAN, Ga. — For many people, receiving more than $45,000 in a home improvement grant would be like a dream come true, but a Cochran woman says after her renovations, that dream turned into a home improvement nightmare. As far as the eye can see, renovations in Betty Love's...
wgxa.tv
Gunshots exchanged in Warner Robins Food Depot parking lot
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gunshots rang out in Warner Robins' Food Depot parking lot on Saturday. Warner Robins Police responded to the Food Depot on Watson Boulevard around 11:00 A.M. after receiving a call about gunshots fired. Upon arriving at the location, officers said a suspect in a dark-colored...
MWA asks legislature to allow removal of authority member for malfeasance
MACON, Ga. — If a Macon Water Authority member runs afoul of governing bylaws, the authority wants the power to discipline and remove that person for malfeasance in office. The current charter only allows censure of a member and barring them from serving on committees – a punishment meted out last year against District 2’s Desmond Brown when an internal investigation determined he had a “blatant conflict of interest” in billing the authority for work on behalf of a client of his disaster mitigation company.
Central Georgia Girl Scouts prepare to deliver cookie orders
MACON, Ga. — Over 2,000 cases of Girl Scout Cookies were picked up by Central Georgia Girl Scouts Friday. The demand for cookies was so high this year that the Macon warehouse had to open a second area to store the boxes. Cookie sales started January 1, and you...
Byron gets much-needed funding to upgrade water main
BYRON, Ga. — The City of Byron is getting some much needed water upgrades, according to Mayor Michael Chidester. Senator Jon Ossoff talked with folks about new funding to get the water main replaced. Harley Willis lives on Walker Road. He says for the last two years he's had...
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
WMAZ
Food on Film: Clint Eastwood's visit to Northside Cheers bar in Macon
Back in 2012, Clint Eastwood filmed at Northside Cheers bar in Macon. 13WMAZ visited the bar today to see how it's changed.
13WMAZ
