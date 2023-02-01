Read full article on original website
Your Guide to the Weekend’s Top Tickets
Check out sports’ hottest seats, including the NFL Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star game. All eyes may be on next week’s Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the sports world has gone quiet. College basketball is heating up, with a series of top-ranked matchups slated for the weekend, while the NHL holds its All-Star game and the NFL puts on the Pro Bowl. With so many exciting events on the schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sports must-see contests in person.
Kelce Doesn’t Want Chiefs Fans Messing With Rocky Statue
Kansas City’s star tight end made clear that he doesn’t want to see any funny business with Philadelphia’s iconic landmark ahead of the Super Bowl. In recent week, it’s become somewhat of a tradition for opposing fanbases to try and get under the skin of the Eagles faithful by “decorating” the iconic statue of Rocky outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art in a non-Eagles jersey. However, that’s a ritual that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t want to see continue ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
