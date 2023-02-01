ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1440 WROK

Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem

Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Girls Day of PLAY' happening today at Chicago Parks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When school is out, the parks are in.Today, the Chicago Park District is inviting girls to come out for their "Day of PLAY" event.Starting at 9 a.m., parks across the city are hosting girls between the ages of six and 15 to join a slew of activities.They range from African dance to boxing lessons, esports, and basketball.The goal for this "Girls Day of PLAY" is to offer equal access to fun in every community and help create healthy lifelong habits.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Jesse White's Best Day Ever in Chicago

Jesse White — the longest-serving secretary of state in Illinois history — retired last month after 24 years in the office.But to focus solely on his time in politics would be a disservice to the 88-year-old who embodies Black history, because he lived it (and still does). What they're saying: "I went to Alabama State University on a full scholarship to play baseball," White tells Axios. "Dr. King was my minister, former Mayor Eugene Sawyer and I were in the same dormitory, and I was there when Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of the bus." State...
CHICAGO, IL
smartcitiesdive.com

Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood, explained

Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Barbecue in Chicago and Black History Month

Black History Month is underway, and NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says if you’re going to take a look back at Chicago’s Black history, you have to look closely at barbecue. Specifically, the method of cooking. It’s unlike Texas or Carolina ‘Q and unique to Chicago....
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

A running club in Chicago mobilized to help tamaleras who had been robbed

CHICAGO - Sundays are special for David Pasqual Ruiz. He honors the memory of his father by inviting others to run through the neighborhood where he once walked holding his dad’s hand as a child. Pilsen for him means family. The murals, the sounds and the tamales all remind him of his community, he said.
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

Girl Scouts unload cookies at Austin Town Hall for first time

A semi-truck pulled up the driveway to Austin Town Hall last weekend and started unloading six pallets of Girl Scout cookies. Girl Scouts and leaders from 10 troops lined up to grab the boxes and fill the town hall’s auditorium. The shipment included over 10,000 boxes of cookies –...
CHICAGO, IL
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 One-Time Direct Payment for Residents from Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Program

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the second round of the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now underway. Up to $500 in Direct Aid for Domestic Workers and Undocumented Citizens in Need. This will provide aid to those who missed out on federal stimulus checks during the Covid-19 pandemic. The program...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

South Side couple preserving traditions of Latin Music

CHICAGO — For decades, a remarkable South Side couple have danced to bring people together while preserving the musical traditions of Latin America. Mambo legend Saladeen Alamin and his wife of 42 years Rosita Ragin-Alamin helped to produce the Chicago International Salsa Congress. Performers from around the world will gather at the Westin O’Hare in […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Larry Roberts Jr.'s barber instruction program guides young men toward better life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side barber is paving the way to keep young men out of the system – and into a better life.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked with Larry Roberts Jr., owner of Larry's Barber Maximus, for this Black History Month profile. Gray also met one of the barbers Roberts employs – who is grateful for the opportunities Roberts has provided him.Barber Kurtis Brown has been in and out of the system."I survived with my life. I'm thankful. I'm 35 years old. I'm supposed to be dead," Brown said. "My background was pretty much gangs and drugs. So...
CHICAGO, IL
