Jesse White — the longest-serving secretary of state in Illinois history — retired last month after 24 years in the office.But to focus solely on his time in politics would be a disservice to the 88-year-old who embodies Black history, because he lived it (and still does). What they're saying: "I went to Alabama State University on a full scholarship to play baseball," White tells Axios. "Dr. King was my minister, former Mayor Eugene Sawyer and I were in the same dormitory, and I was there when Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of the bus." State...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO