Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and barJennifer GeerChicago, IL
People Are Surprised To Know That There Is A Secret McDonald's Menu That Is Only Available In One State In The US!Minha D.Chicago, IL
Related
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
Black Men Flower Project blossoms in Chicago
Black men can nominate other Black men to receive a free flower arrangement.
Discovering Chicago's Black Heritage by Exploring the Music That Defined It
The musical score of the Chicago PBS documentary, "DuSable to Obama: Chicago’s Black Metropolis," was written by Orbert Davis, co-founder and artistic director of the Chicago Jazz Philharmonic. “Most of the film was edited to the music,” says Davis, which is highly unusual. Usually it’s the other way around,...
CBS Chicago
'Girls Day of PLAY' happening today at Chicago Parks
CHICAGO (CBS) -- When school is out, the parks are in.Today, the Chicago Park District is inviting girls to come out for their "Day of PLAY" event.Starting at 9 a.m., parks across the city are hosting girls between the ages of six and 15 to join a slew of activities.They range from African dance to boxing lessons, esports, and basketball.The goal for this "Girls Day of PLAY" is to offer equal access to fun in every community and help create healthy lifelong habits.
Jesse White's Best Day Ever in Chicago
Jesse White — the longest-serving secretary of state in Illinois history — retired last month after 24 years in the office.But to focus solely on his time in politics would be a disservice to the 88-year-old who embodies Black history, because he lived it (and still does). What they're saying: "I went to Alabama State University on a full scholarship to play baseball," White tells Axios. "Dr. King was my minister, former Mayor Eugene Sawyer and I were in the same dormitory, and I was there when Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of the bus." State...
Illinois Holocaust Museum's New Exhibition, ‘The Negro Motorist Green Book' Is Now Open
K. Patrick Yarbrough still has a copy of his family’s Green Book. “In the 60s, things had changed a great deal and then they hadn’t changed a great deal,” Yarbrough said. He has vivid childhood memories of traveling to the south and seeing a big scary sign.
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
Chicago snowplow naming contest winners announced by city
Chicago released the winners of its snow plow naming contest Friday.
smartcitiesdive.com
Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood, explained
Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: Barbecue in Chicago and Black History Month
Black History Month is underway, and NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says if you’re going to take a look back at Chicago’s Black history, you have to look closely at barbecue. Specifically, the method of cooking. It’s unlike Texas or Carolina ‘Q and unique to Chicago....
CBS Chicago
Chicago Mayoral candidates participating in open forum on South Side tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Candidates for Chicago mayor will face off in an open forum, this time on the city's south side.Bethany Union Church will play host to the event, which starts tonight at 7 p.m.If you'd like to attend tickets are free - but you must register ahead of time.You can head online to illinois123go.com.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A running club in Chicago mobilized to help tamaleras who had been robbed
CHICAGO - Sundays are special for David Pasqual Ruiz. He honors the memory of his father by inviting others to run through the neighborhood where he once walked holding his dad’s hand as a child. Pilsen for him means family. The murals, the sounds and the tamales all remind him of his community, he said.
Chicago mayoral candidate announces Saturday gas, grocery giveaway
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28.
austintalks.org
Girl Scouts unload cookies at Austin Town Hall for first time
A semi-truck pulled up the driveway to Austin Town Hall last weekend and started unloading six pallets of Girl Scout cookies. Girl Scouts and leaders from 10 troops lined up to grab the boxes and fill the town hall’s auditorium. The shipment included over 10,000 boxes of cookies –...
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 One-Time Direct Payment for Residents from Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Program
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the second round of the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 program is now underway. Up to $500 in Direct Aid for Domestic Workers and Undocumented Citizens in Need. This will provide aid to those who missed out on federal stimulus checks during the Covid-19 pandemic. The program...
Chicago woman turns sweet hobby into new business venture after laid off during pandemic
Ida Nelson is among 4800 Black-owned businesses in the Chicago area.
South Side couple preserving traditions of Latin Music
CHICAGO — For decades, a remarkable South Side couple have danced to bring people together while preserving the musical traditions of Latin America. Mambo legend Saladeen Alamin and his wife of 42 years Rosita Ragin-Alamin helped to produce the Chicago International Salsa Congress. Performers from around the world will gather at the Westin O’Hare in […]
CBS Chicago
Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
cwbchicago.com
There have been 5 armed robberies since Christmas on this Chicago street corner, most recently on Saturday
Chicago — A group of armed robbers targeted three victims in 90 minutes Saturday morning during a crime spree that stretched from the Lower West Side to Humboldt Park. The incidents appear to be related to a series of similar holdups that have been reported in the area during recent months.
CBS Chicago
Larry Roberts Jr.'s barber instruction program guides young men toward better life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side barber is paving the way to keep young men out of the system – and into a better life.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked with Larry Roberts Jr., owner of Larry's Barber Maximus, for this Black History Month profile. Gray also met one of the barbers Roberts employs – who is grateful for the opportunities Roberts has provided him.Barber Kurtis Brown has been in and out of the system."I survived with my life. I'm thankful. I'm 35 years old. I'm supposed to be dead," Brown said. "My background was pretty much gangs and drugs. So...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0