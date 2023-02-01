Read full article on original website
In first GOP-led hearing about the border, witnesses paint sharply different pictures
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee used their first hearing of the new Congress to zero in on what they call a crisis at the southern U.S. border. The committee's chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, presided over a hearing Wednesday billed as "The Biden Border Crisis — Part I." As the name implies, it's the first of what are likely to be many GOP-led hearings on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Republicans poised to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee
House Republicans are poised to remove Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee, citing past controversial comments she made about Israel and concerns over her objectivity. In her first term, Omar drew criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike for tweets that invoked anti-Semitic tropes. She apologized for...
After meeting with Biden, McCarthy says he won't agree to clean debt ceiling increase
For the first time since becoming House speaker, California Republican Kevin McCarthy met Wednesday with President Biden to discuss how to avoid a default on the U.S. debt. The two men, who spoke for about an an hour, did not walk away with a solution, but McCarthy told reporters outside the White House that the discussion was productive and that he looks forward to speaking with Biden again. He added that he hopes they can reconcile their differences "long before the deadline" so they can get to work on other issues.
DOJ is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home as part of classified document search
The Justice Department is searching President Biden's home in Rehoboth, Del. on Wednesday as part of its investigation into classified documents found among his personal files, Biden's lawyer said in a statement. Bob Bauer called it a "planned search" and said that it had Biden's "full support and cooperation." He...
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a 6-month visa to remain in the U.S.
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro has applied for a six-month visa to remain in the U.S. as his home country continues to investigate whether he's partially responsible for an attack on Brasilia's capital buildings last month. Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Dec. 30, two days before the inauguration of...
Biden and McCarthy set to meet to talk about the debt ceiling stalemate
For the first time since becoming House speaker, California Republican Kevin McCarthy will meet Wednesday with President Joe Biden to discuss, among other things, how to avoid a default on the U.S. debt. The federal government reached its $31.4 trillion debt limit earlier this month, and since then the Treasury...
Democrats vote to upend presidential primary calendar for 2024 but challenges persist
Members of the Democratic National Committee overwhelmingly voted to reshuffle the party's presidential primary calendar, booting the Iowa caucuses from the early slate of states and boosting primaries in South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. The vote Saturday, which punctuated a three-day gathering in Philadelphia, ratifies a proposal the Rules...
College Board's revised AP African American studies course draws new criticism
The College Board released the official curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course in African American studies on Wednesday, the first day of Black History Month. But people are divided on some of the changes announced in the curriculum weeks after the state of Florida banned the course. In the...
Revised AP African American Studies class drops controversial topics after criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A revised curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies downplays some components that drew criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had threatened to ban the class in his state. In the official framework made public on Wednesday,...
A single-shot treatment to protect infants from RSV may be coming soon
Cheryl Meany, a high school teacher from Camillus, N.Y., was excited when she learned she was carrying twins in 2014. But her joy quickly turned to worry as doctors flagged several health concerns, including possible brain lesions. So she needed a moment to process when her husband, a respiratory therapist,...
U.S. downs Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast, AP says
The U.S. military downed a Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press reports. The reported downing came shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration said it had "paused departures from and arrivals to" three East Coast airports "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort."
Republican Nikki Haley is set to announce a run for president
Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who also served in the Trump administration, is preparing to run for president in 2024, a source familiar with her planning tells NPR. The Post & Courier newspaper originally reported Haley's intention to run. A note to supporters, expected to outline her plans,...
Even after you think you bought a car, dealerships can 'yo-yo' you and take it back
If you've ever bought a car, you know the feeling when you've signed all the paperwork, driven off the lot, and think, "Wow, this is my car now." "I was excited," says Courtney Johnson. "I felt like I'd made a good decision as a mother." Johnson had just had a...
Gas stove makers have a pollution solution. They're just not using it
The heated debate over regulating gas stoves is really about the burners in those appliances. That's where natural gas, a fossil fuel, is combusted and air pollution is released into homes. Four decades ago, the gas industry and appliance manufacturers developed a partial solution for this problem. They created a...
FDA announces a restructuring of the agency's food safety and nutrition division
The head of the Food and Drug Administration has announced a major restructuring of the agency's food safety and nutrition division. NPR's Allison Aubrey reports the changes come around concerns that the agency did not act swiftly or effectively enough to prevent a national shortage of baby formula last year.
