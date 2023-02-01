ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

In first GOP-led hearing about the border, witnesses paint sharply different pictures

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee used their first hearing of the new Congress to zero in on what they call a crisis at the southern U.S. border. The committee's chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, presided over a hearing Wednesday billed as "The Biden Border Crisis — Part I." As the name implies, it's the first of what are likely to be many GOP-led hearings on the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.
ARIZONA STATE
KVCR NEWS

After meeting with Biden, McCarthy says he won't agree to clean debt ceiling increase

For the first time since becoming House speaker, California Republican Kevin McCarthy met Wednesday with President Biden to discuss how to avoid a default on the U.S. debt. The two men, who spoke for about an an hour, did not walk away with a solution, but McCarthy told reporters outside the White House that the discussion was productive and that he looks forward to speaking with Biden again. He added that he hopes they can reconcile their differences "long before the deadline" so they can get to work on other issues.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

A single-shot treatment to protect infants from RSV may be coming soon

Cheryl Meany, a high school teacher from Camillus, N.Y., was excited when she learned she was carrying twins in 2014. But her joy quickly turned to worry as doctors flagged several health concerns, including possible brain lesions. So she needed a moment to process when her husband, a respiratory therapist,...
KVCR NEWS

U.S. downs Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast, AP says

The U.S. military downed a Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press reports. The reported downing came shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration said it had "paused departures from and arrivals to" three East Coast airports "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort."
CHARLESTON, SC
KVCR NEWS

Gas stove makers have a pollution solution. They're just not using it

The heated debate over regulating gas stoves is really about the burners in those appliances. That's where natural gas, a fossil fuel, is combusted and air pollution is released into homes. Four decades ago, the gas industry and appliance manufacturers developed a partial solution for this problem. They created a...
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy