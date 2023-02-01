Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBA Makes Massive Disciplinary AnnouncementOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
McDonald's Might Go Strawless: Fast Food Giant Testing Strawless Lids At Select LocationsMinha D.Minneapolis, MN
Nina Clifford (1848 - 1929)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
No. 3 Gophers Upset No. 1 Ohio State, Huskies Tie Miami U
The St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota, and College of St. Benedict women's hockey teams opened the weekend with big conference wins, the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen both notched weekend opening shutout wins, while the St. Cloud State men's hockey team settled for a tie with Miami University, and the SCSU baseball team returned to action with a doubleheader split Friday. Meanwhile, Northern State proved to be too much for both St. Cloud State basketball teams, and the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped a close one at home to the Magic. On Saturday the CSB basketball team and St. John's University basketball and hockey teams will resume MIAC competition and the Gopher men's basketball team will host Maryland.
fox9.com
Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville named McDonald's All-American
MINNEAPOLIS - Tessa Johnson remembers picking up her cell phone and being in a state of shock. The St. Michael-Albertville girls basketball star got a text from her coach, Kent Hamre, which also went to her teammates and family. In 18 years as a head coach, Hamre had never had a McDonald’s All-American.
Park Center basketball team honors former teammate shot and killed
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Since the death of 17-year-old Syoka Siko — or "SK" to those who loved him — his legacy lives on through his teammates on the Park Center High School basketball team. "Having him on the team, I don't know it was always like...
fox9.com
MSHSL switching wrestling to 13 weight classes, adding mercy rule to soccer
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday held its February meeting of the Board of Directors, and it appears some changes are coming wrestling, soccer, tennis and volleyball. Here is a look at what will be coming to those high school sports as early as the 2023-24...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota lands on top 5 list for versatile 2024 DL prospect out of Missouri
Minnesota is still in the mix for a versatile lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, Tionne Gray dropped a top 5 list with the Gophers still in the mix. Missouri, LSU, Colorado and Oregon are the other programs included. Though rated as a defensive lineman by the 247...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Basketball: What is wrong with Gopher hoops?
There was no doubt that Ben Johnson was going to struggle in year 1 as head coach of the Gopher basketball program. Not simply because he was going to be a first-time head coach, tasked with leading Big Ten program. But due to transfers and injuries, he was completely reconstructing a roster that was expected to compete in arguably the toughest basketball conference in the country.
fox9.com
Gophers basketball teams lose by combined 58 points to Rutgers, Indiana
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s and women’s basketball teams were both in action Wednesday, and by all accounts, it was an ugly night for both teams. Ben Johnson and the Gophers’ men’s team lost 90-55 at Rutgers. Lindsay Whalen and the women’s squad lost to Indiana 77-54 at William Arena. That’s two losses by a combined 58 points. The two teams are also a combined 3-19 in Big Ten play. Tough times in Dinkytown.
fox9.com
Fox 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard joins hundreds in Maple Grove 'Polar Plunge' to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota
FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined 650 people who took the "Polar Plunge" Saturday morning into Fish Lake in Maple Grove, raising a $175,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Minnesota. "All we ever want to do is create a community of inclusion, create a movement of inclusion so that everywhere we go.. everybody looks around and says, 'Hey, we're all exactly the same." Leonard said to the crowd during his opening remarks.
fox9.com
Klondike Dog Derby begins, young leader shows the future of dog sled racing
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Elena Freking has been leading her own sled dog teams since she was just 4-years-old. "First off, it's a rare sport. Not too many people do it. To those who don't do it, it's pretty cool," said Freking. Now at 12 years old, she'll be...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
mnbucketlist.com
Mall of America
Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
tourcounsel.com
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Blaine salon teaches dads how to do their daughter's hair
BLAINE, Minn. — Nestled inside the Northtown Mall in Blaine is Elevation Beauty Salon. It's a multicultural space that's been there for two years. When you walk past, you'll always see the owner, Twyana Balla. But on some days, you may walk by and do a double take because you'll see a big group of dads.
fox9.com
Minneapolis Home & Remodeling Show this weekend
The Minneapolis Home & Remodeling show takes over U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend. There are hundreds of vendors offering up ideas and expertise for everything from windows and siding to flooring and even innovative tiny homes. The show takes place on the field and concourse. It runs Feb. 3-5.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
fox9.com
'The Sound of Gospel' to celebrate music, culture in downtown Minneapolis
As a source of hope and inspiration, .the influence of Black gospel music on American culture is widespread. This weekend at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis, a local stage production will use "The Sound of Gospel" to take the audience on a journey.
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
Landen’s story: A journey of hope and healing
MINNEAPOLIS — It's a Friday night in January and a birthday party is underway at the Hoffman House. The birthday boy, Landen, turned 9 last month and is celebrated with a slumber party and silly games. You likely wouldn’t recognize Landen, but you'll probably remember his story — and what happened to him nearly four years ago at the Mall of America.
Comments / 0