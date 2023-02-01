Read full article on original website
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Chop your financial struggles in half, learn tips and tricks for budgeting grocery listThe LanternAzalea, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Search warrant reveals what police found in the Idaho murder suspect's apartment
A pillow with a "reddish/brown stain." A "collection of dark red spotting." A disposable glove. At least a dozen strands of hair. Those are just some of the items that investigators seized from the apartment of Bryan Kohberger, 28, the former doctoral student charged with killing four University of Idaho students, according to a search warrant released Wednesday.
NECN
NH Police Seek 2nd Suspect After Baby Found Abandoned in Woods During Freezing Temps
A second suspect has been identified after a premature baby was found abandoned in a tent in the woods of Manchester, New Hampshire on a night when temperatures were well below freezing, according to police. George Theberge, 45, is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersley, when...
Man Arrested After Wife Shot Dead Tells Police She Asked Him to Do It
Suspect Dave Meyer said he had watched his wife suffer with terrible nerve damage and back pain for years.
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said
A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
Woman arrested, punched 3 times by police officer over McDonald's purchase
An internal review is underway after a video was released of an arrest involving police in Ohio. In the video an officer can be seen hitting a woman in the head multiple times. It all started over a piece of cheese and ended with Latinka Hancock in the back of...
Jaguar Wright Arrested After Allegedly Tossing Son’s Cremains, Video Exhibits Bizarre Behavior
Jaguar Wright has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute with her husband, which he expanded on in a video.
Texas man accused of decapitating newlywed wife allegedly steals beer from store where victim worked
A Texas man accused of killing his wife allegedly stole a beer from a convenience store moments after the slaying.
‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report
Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
Louisiana man sentenced to 45 years for trying to kill and dismember gay men
Chance Seneca, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to 45 years after attempting to murder gay men he met on the dating app Grindr. The court said Seneca planned his hate crimes for many months and intentionally targeted gay men. In June 2020, Seneca used Grindr to propose a meeting with a man he solicited on the app with the plan to murder and dismember him, according to a Justice Department news release. Seneca became obsessed with his murder-fantasy perhaps inspired by the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, the release said; he planned to "eat and preserve his victims' bodies," just as...
Cheerleader’s mom slams cop for taking ‘coward’s way out’ after ‘killing daughter, 17, & friend, 16, in red light crash’
A MOM has slammed a local police department for accepting the resignation of a police officer who is charged with manslaughter for her teen cheerleader's death. The officer allegedly ran a red light at 86mph during an ill-advised police chase and collided into Maggie Dunn, Liam Dunn and Caroline Gill’s car in a deadly accident.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video
A federal grand jury has charged two law enforcement officers with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media
Body found in Mexico likely is missing Ohio architect who vanished with fiancée; DNA testing pending: report
Cincinnati-based architect Jose Gutiérrez is likely the fourth body found next to a bullet-riddled vehicle in the Mexican state of Zacatecas after going missing with his fiancée.
buzzfeednews.com
A Suspect In An Attempted Murder Is Active On Dating Apps To Seek Other Victims Or Accomplices While He’s On The Run, Police Say
A man who is on the run after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman has been using dating apps in what police say is an attempt to find other potential victims or accomplices to his escape. The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon on Sunday said that they’re still seeking...
Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff
A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
‘I’m back again’: Wanted man taunts cops by filming himself outside police stations
A wanted man has been taunting police by filming himself outside police stations and posting messages on social media challenging them to catch him.Dean Manning, 34, has created a private Facebook group called “The Real Hunted” with the description “let the games begin”.The criminal, who stands at 4ft 9in, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.“I’m back again, you know me,” Manning says in one of the videos outside Bury St Edmunds police station in Suffolk.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rina Sawayama hints at representing UK at EurovisionNicola Bulley: Police continue search for mother-of-two who went missing walking dogCheeky Junior Bake Off contestant names ‘the police’ as her biggest ‘phobia’
BBC
Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years
A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
Andrew and Tristan Tate forced to stay in hellhole jail after judge rejects moaning appeal for freedom
THE disgraced Tate brothers will remain behind bars in a hellhole Romanian jail after a judge rejected their appeal to be released. Andrew and Tristan have been held since December 29 as part of a probe into human trafficking, rape, and organised crime. The pair are accused of luring women...
