Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Welfare check turns into officer-involved shooting in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - A welfare check in Cherokee County turned into an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pointed a gun at officers. According to a Facebook post from the Cherokee Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check call involving “a person being held against their will.”. When...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: ‘Armed individual’ killed in officer-involved shooting
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended in a death in Huntsville. ALEA identified the person killed as 49-year-old Christopher Robin Osborne. He was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2,100...
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
northjacksonpress.com
Pisgah Man Charged With Robbery
Staff ReportsAt about noon on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to a Robbery […]. Staff ReportsAt about noon on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to a Robbery call on County Road 778, Pisgah, AL. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the suspect (Jimmy PEEK, Jr. age 49, of Pisgah, AL.) allegedly went to a neighbor’s residence and forced…
Have you seen this man? Madison County Sheriff releases photo of theft suspect
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying people involved in catalytic converter theft in Meridianville.
wvtm13.com
Former jail officer in Blount County indicted in jail assault incident
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer in Blount County was indicted in an alleged assault incident in the jail. According to Sheriff Mark Moon, a person was brought to the jail to be booked, and during that process, the person became loud, speaking harshly, but was not violent.
wbrc.com
Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - David Alexander is the Hoover police officer who was assigned foot patrol inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Two people were shooting at each other, and according to court documents, Officer Alexander fired the fatal shots at E.J. Bradford. In an affidavit, dated...
Indicted ex-Blount County jailer ‘snapped,’ assaulted inmate, sheriff says
A former Blount County Jail corrections sergeant has been indicted in the alleged assault of an inmate following an excessive force investigation. A Blount County grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Deputy Joseph Ray Snow, 43, on Jan. 26, according to court records made public Wednesday. Snow is charged...
Blount County crash kills 30-year-old man
A 30-year-old man died after a head-on collision in Blount County on Saturday.
wbrc.com
Calhoun Co. Sheriff struggling to hire correctional officers and deputies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Sheriff said he is worried the release of hundreds of state inmates will put a strain on the already severely understaffed jail. Sheriff Mathew Wade said the county is down nearly 40 percent in staff. He said he could hire 15 jailers right now and still have spots to fill.
weisradio.com
Fatal Mobile Home Fire in Cherokee County Claims Life of Centre Man / UPDATED
A mobile home fire on Highway 9 in Cherokee County claimed a life on Friday night. That fire was just south of Centre, with units from Centre, Spring Creek and Ellisville responding around midnight. Firefighters were on the scene until approximately 5:00 Saturday morning. The matter is being investigated by...
ABC 33/40 News
Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
wbrc.com
Family, friends remember Matthew Perrigin during candlelight vigil
DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - A candlelight vigil held Saturday night in remembrance of Matthew Perrigin, the victim of a fatal shooting near the Jefferson and Walker County line just a couple weeks ago. Friends and family of Perrigin gathered to remember his life and celebrate his memory on the very...
2 charged with capital murder in fatal robbery of 57-year-old Birmingham man
Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a 57-year-old man inside his north Birmingham home earlier this week. Tanarence Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, are charged with capital murder in the slaying of Robert Chandler. Both were taken into custody in Huntsville. Birmingham police officers...
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne Police Department: Activity for January 23 thru January 26, 2023
Shannon Charles Helton, age 50 of Guntersville, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 9:49 am. Daniel Conway Swart, age 39 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Torture/Willful Abuse of Child at 2:04 pm. Lawrence Jeremy Bewley, age 49 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment and Criminal...
North Alabama mother’s cause of death revealed after murder-suicide
In January, a Hazel Green mother was found dead by authorities in her home. The next day, her two sons and husband died in an alleged murder-suicide in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 3, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 3, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 1• criminal trespass-3rd degree; CRMC; Hwy. 157 Feb. 2• theft of property-4th degree; forgery-3rd degree; person; forged checks• theft of property-3rd degree; GLS Supply LLC; 4th St. SW; hot water heaters; $1,000 Arrests Feb. 2Linn, Rachel A.; 39• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) Gann, Kimberly D.; 52• theft of property-4th degree Johns, Travis M.; 50• FTA- fail to register vehicle Marsh, Thomas M.; 44• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Barnett, Richard S.; 23• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- insurance violation Parris, Andrew E.; 43• FTA- false information to law enforcement• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Shaver, William D.; 26• disorderly conduct Contreras, Edwin; 24• public intoxication Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
Blount County convicted murderer released early without electronic monitoring; official assures ‘I’ll get it fixed’
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said she is livid that a man convicted of murder has been released from prison without an ankle monitor. Barry Randall Thomas, 56, pleaded guilty in 1994 to the murder of his brother. He was sentenced to 30 years for that killing and for threatening to kill someone else.
Comments / 1