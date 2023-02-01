CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is hosting a free Traffic Incident Management (TIM) responder training program in a few weeks. Traffic crashes can pose a threat on the road even after a wreck. That’s why the department is holding a safety course for those who respond to these accidents. The class is to keep everyone alive and on the same page.

