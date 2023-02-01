ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 3, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 3, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 1• criminal trespass-3rd degree; CRMC; Hwy. 157 Feb. 2• theft of property-4th degree; forgery-3rd degree; person; forged checks• theft of property-3rd degree; GLS Supply LLC; 4th St. SW; hot water heaters; $1,000 Arrests Feb. 2Linn, Rachel A.; 39• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) Gann, Kimberly D.; 52• theft of property-4th degree Johns, Travis M.; 50• FTA- fail to register vehicle Marsh, Thomas M.; 44• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Barnett, Richard S.; 23• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- insurance violation Parris, Andrew E.; 43• FTA- false information to law enforcement• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Shaver, William D.; 26• disorderly conduct Contreras, Edwin; 24• public intoxication Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Cullman Police Department hosting free traffic incident safety course

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is hosting a free Traffic Incident Management (TIM) responder training program in a few weeks. Traffic crashes can pose a threat on the road even after a wreck. That’s why the department is holding a safety course for those who respond to these accidents. The class is to keep everyone alive and on the same page.
Bessemer mayor says police removed 300 guns from the streets in 2022

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have taken hundreds of guns off the streets in the past year, and Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said public safety remains top of mind. During his State of the City Address this week, the mayor said the crime rate in Bessemer dropped 6.3% in 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year of declining crime in the city.
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
Tuscaloosa Co. man arrested in New York on gun charges

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County man was arrested in New York Feb. 2 on gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on possession...
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
Coronor’s Office seeks help locating family of deceased inmate

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the family of 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders, who was found unresponsive in his cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday. Medders was found by a fellow inmate at 8:42 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
Women in Walker County Jail working toward their GED

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the partnership began in 2019, Bevill State Community College has had a GED program for Walker County inmates and that program now includes women. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they wanted to provide a way for their inmates to become a more productive member of society after leaving the jail.
Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - David Alexander is the Hoover police officer who was assigned foot patrol inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Two people were shooting at each other, and according to court documents, Officer Alexander fired the fatal shots at E.J. Bradford. In an affidavit, dated...
