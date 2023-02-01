Read full article on original website
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 3, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 3, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 1• criminal trespass-3rd degree; CRMC; Hwy. 157 Feb. 2• theft of property-4th degree; forgery-3rd degree; person; forged checks• theft of property-3rd degree; GLS Supply LLC; 4th St. SW; hot water heaters; $1,000 Arrests Feb. 2Linn, Rachel A.; 39• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) Gann, Kimberly D.; 52• theft of property-4th degree Johns, Travis M.; 50• FTA- fail to register vehicle Marsh, Thomas M.; 44• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Barnett, Richard S.; 23• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- insurance violation Parris, Andrew E.; 43• FTA- false information to law enforcement• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Shaver, William D.; 26• disorderly conduct Contreras, Edwin; 24• public intoxication Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Police Investigating after robbery at Decatur gas station
The Decatur Police Department is investigating after a robbery at a local gas station Saturday afternoon.
Woman arrested for allegedly sneaking drugs into inmate’s protein drinks at Walker County Jail
Walker County officers arrested a woman who allegedly tried to sneak drugs inside the jail for an inmate.
wvtm13.com
Investigation led to discovery of drugs found inside protein drinks at Walker County Jail
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Medical staff at the Walker County Jail helped stop contraband entering the jail recently. According to the Walker County Sheriff's Office, an investigation discovered illegal drugs being delivered into the county jail. The sheriff's office says protein drinks were being delivered to a particular inmate...
Ashville police release missing juvenile notice
The Ashville Police Department announced that a 16-year-old boy has gone missing after he was last seen on Jan. 30 around 5:30 p.m.
wbrc.com
Cullman Police Department hosting free traffic incident safety course
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is hosting a free Traffic Incident Management (TIM) responder training program in a few weeks. Traffic crashes can pose a threat on the road even after a wreck. That’s why the department is holding a safety course for those who respond to these accidents. The class is to keep everyone alive and on the same page.
wbrc.com
Bessemer mayor says police removed 300 guns from the streets in 2022
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have taken hundreds of guns off the streets in the past year, and Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley said public safety remains top of mind. During his State of the City Address this week, the mayor said the crime rate in Bessemer dropped 6.3% in 2022, marking the 10th consecutive year of declining crime in the city.
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
wcbi.com
Alabama PO sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing his position
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama Probation Officer will spend the next 30 years in prison for abusing his position. Michael Steven Painter served as a Probation Officer assigned to Fayette County. Painter was arrested in 2020 on charges of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Use of Position or...
Indicted ex-Blount County jailer ‘snapped,’ assaulted inmate, sheriff says
A former Blount County Jail corrections sergeant has been indicted in the alleged assault of an inmate following an excessive force investigation. A Blount County grand jury issued a two-count indictment against Deputy Joseph Ray Snow, 43, on Jan. 26, according to court records made public Wednesday. Snow is charged...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. man arrested in New York on gun charges
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County man was arrested in New York Feb. 2 on gun charges, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. Darterrius Dewayne Washington, 23, of Woodstock was indicted on possession...
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
Coronor’s Office seeks help locating family of deceased inmate
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER – The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the family of 61-year-old Michael Thomas Medders, who was found unresponsive in his cell at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday. Medders was found by a fellow inmate at 8:42 p.m. and pronounced dead […]
wvtm13.com
Former jail officer in Blount County indicted in jail assault incident
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer in Blount County was indicted in an alleged assault incident in the jail. According to Sheriff Mark Moon, a person was brought to the jail to be booked, and during that process, the person became loud, speaking harshly, but was not violent.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County father killed in shooting remembered at his former high school
Around three dozen people were at Dora High School Saturday for a vigil honoring Matthew Perrigin. It's the high school Perrigin graduated from. Perrigin is one of the latest victims to gun violence. Correy Mahaffey and his 16-year-old son are now charged in the shooting death of Perrigin. The Walker...
wbrc.com
Women in Walker County Jail working toward their GED
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Since the partnership began in 2019, Bevill State Community College has had a GED program for Walker County inmates and that program now includes women. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they wanted to provide a way for their inmates to become a more productive member of society after leaving the jail.
Prefiled ‘Deputy Brad Johnson Act’ would change ‘good time’ rules for inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some state lawmakers are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws — aiming to make it harder for inmates accused of misconduct to shorten their sentences through good behavior. More News from WRBL Bill sponsors call it the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” in honor of the Bibb County Deputy killed last June. The […]
wbrc.com
Court docs include officer’s account of E.J. Bradford’s shooting death
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - David Alexander is the Hoover police officer who was assigned foot patrol inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. Two people were shooting at each other, and according to court documents, Officer Alexander fired the fatal shots at E.J. Bradford. In an affidavit, dated...
Birmingham homicide victim was pregnant at time of death, autopsy confirms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released an update regarding the case of a woman who was shot dead Tuesday night in Birmingham. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, was found to be pregnant when she was shot and killed at an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West, Coroner Bill Yates […]
Alabama man was arrested during a welfare check. Two weeks later, he was dead.
His family thought jail may the safest place for him.
