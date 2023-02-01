Read full article on original website
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Let me introduce myself: My name is Raven and I’d be a perfect family member for you!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a female black/white labrador retriever puppy. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Free pet adoptions during February at Lifeline Midtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lifeline Animal Project, the organization that manages the Fulton and Dekalb County shelters is celebrating 21 years of saving animals’ lives. During the month of February, adoption fees are being waived which will include spay and neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. The...
WSB Radio
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
Just like his name, Champ has a new family and is heading home as a champ.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
345 dogs find new homes, foster families in week since DeKalb shelter asked for help
DeKalb County animal shelter put out a call for help with overcrowding issues and the community came through in a big way. Channel 2 Action News reported last week about the overcrowding problem at LifeLine Animal Project. The shelter says it has a capacity for 450 dogs. Last week, it had nearly 600. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] They asked for the community’s help to avoid having to euthanize at least 150 dogs. Hours before the end of Jan. 31 deadline, the shelter announced that 345 dogs found new homes and foster families within the past week.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta experts weigh in on recommendations for overweight children
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents and experts in metro Atlanta weigh in on new recommendations some children should consider medication and surgery as a treatment for overweight and obesity. The American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance in January that children as young as 13 may consider surgery, and...
'You can smell the trash' | Icon Midtown residents start petition to get rent reduced after issues add up
ATLANTA — Residents of the Icon Midtown Apartments are banding together against their complex to discount their rent as they deal with a myriad of problems. One resident, Ryan St. John, said there have been lingering issues after pipes burst in December. He showed our reporters what the current situation looks like.
appenmedia.com
Hundreds of dogs adopted in last-minute call for help
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of dogs found homes when people turned out in droves at DeKalb County Animal Services a week after the shelter announced the animals faced euthanizing if space could not be freed up by Jan. 31. LifeLine Animal Project, the organization that manages DeKalb County...
7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need
In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.
There was bad news for Walmart shoppers in Atlanta this week with confirmation that one of the Walmart stores in Atlanta that was temporarily closed will not reopen. It was one of several stores that were closed due to fires in 2022.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family identifies man killed in east Atlanta fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A shell of a house is all that is left of the home that Shurun Burroughs and her brother Adrian cherished for years. She said their uncle, Stephon Burroughs passed away inside the home during a raging fire, Friday night on Carter Avenue. She said it appears to have been a horrible accident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters rescue child trapped in elevator shaft at north Buckhead residence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old child who fell down an elevator shaft in a north Buckhead private residence Thursday evening. Officials confirmed with Atlanta News First that firefighters were called to 830 Kenry Court at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft, “pinned between the wall and the elevator car.”
Fun in Foco: ‘Mama Mia’ offers lighthearted fun this weekend
(Forsyth County, GA) Here are some fun options to enjoy this first weekend of February in Forsyth County:. “Mama Mia,” the hit musical. that features the hits of ABBA, plays at the FoCal Center on Feb. 3-5. For more information, visit here.
Man with dementia likely hours away from home after disappearing from north Ga.
James Whittum's car was last spotted two hours from home in Peachtree City.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New homes found for 345 dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to officials, 345 dogs at the DeKalb County Animal Services have found new homes in just a seven-day span. “After a year of slow adoptions, packed kennels, and running out of all options, you answered our call in the 11th hour. We cannot thank you enough for saving the lives of each and every one of these dogs,” officials for the DeKalb County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.
WSB Radio
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
Champ is now at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter in hopes that he will find a good home.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Let’s think this through a step at a time. You need a dog. I need a home. Adopting me is win-win!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a male brown/white dachshund. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul to host food drive
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Marietta church is scheduled to host a food drive for those in need on Tuesday morning. According to officials, the Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul is joining There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 1795 Johnson Ferry Rd.
‘We can’t thank you enough:’ Pets at DeKalb County animal shelter avoid euthanization
The DeKalb County Animal Shelter sent an urgent plea for people to adopt and foster animals.
