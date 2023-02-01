DeKalb County animal shelter put out a call for help with overcrowding issues and the community came through in a big way. Channel 2 Action News reported last week about the overcrowding problem at LifeLine Animal Project. The shelter says it has a capacity for 450 dogs. Last week, it had nearly 600. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] They asked for the community’s help to avoid having to euthanize at least 150 dogs. Hours before the end of Jan. 31 deadline, the shelter announced that 345 dogs found new homes and foster families within the past week.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO