Meet Benji Headswift, who designed Montana Grizzlies' Native American logo for N7 games

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Montana State men leave little to doubt in big win over Northern Colorado
BOZEMAN — The second set of 20 minutes was not nearly as pretty as the first 20 minutes, but all 40 minutes were prettier than Thursday. The Montana State men's basketball team used a 18-0 run in the first half to create some separation — a sequence that included four 3-pointers — and hung on after some inconsistent play in the second half to win 75-62 over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Worthington Arena.
KULR8
Bill Speltz: Robin Selvig Court perfect salute for the Pride of Montana
Spewing sports statistics from the past is about as captivating as watching reruns of "Wagon Train" on cable television. I should know since I tune in late at night. That old black-and-white cowboy show helps me get to sleep when I'm stewing about some silly thing that never seems as important by morning.
KULR8
Tilde Bångman paces Montana skiers at Colorado Invitational
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Montana State freshman Tilde Bångman finished fifth in the women’s 5-kilometer freestyle event to pace the Bobcats at the 2023 Spencer James Nelson Memorial Colorado Invitational on Saturday morning at Howelsen Hill. The product of Oestersund, Sweden, covered the course in 16 minutes,...
KULR8
Brandon Whitney's game-winner lifts Montana Grizzlies to win over Northern Arizona
MISSOULA — Brandon Whitney converted an offensive rebound into a go-ahead basket, the Griz got a defensive stop and they won their third game in a row with a 67-66 home victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday. Montana improved to 6-6 in Big Sky play and vaulted to fourth...
KULR8
Northern Arizona hands Montana State women their worst Big Sky loss in 10 years
BOZEMAN — Tricia Binford hasn’t suffered many Big Sky Conference losses in her 17 seasons as Montana State head women’s basketball coach. She barely knows how it feels to suffer a blowout defeat to a Big Sky team. Thursday’s game at Northern Arizona provided a painful reminder...
406mtsports.com
Two Montana Grizzlies receive waivers for seventh year of eligibility
MISSOULA – The Montana football team may have signed just one player as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, but the Grizzlies were granted two more on Thursday. Two 2022 starters, offensive lineman Chris Walker and kicker Nico Ramos, had waivers approved by the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. They’ll now enter the upcoming season as seventh-year seniors.
KULR8
Aanen Moody's career night helps Montana Grizzlies beat Northern Colorado Bears
MISSOULA — Aanen Moody scored a career-high 26 points, Josh Bannan nearly had a triple-double and Montana collected its first two-game winning streak in Big Sky play with a 69-67 home win over Northern Colorado on Thursday. The Griz improved to 5-6 in conference play, while the Bears dropped...
KULR8
Billings West girls roll to 58-25 win over Bozeman
BILLINGS--Billings West came into this matchup as one of the top teams in all of AA, looking to keep their momentum going. Junior forward Sidney Pierce also ranks in the top five in all of girls' AA, a matchup to look for on the glass tonight. It didn't take long...
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
KULR8
Former Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones joins UNLV
BOZEMAN — Former Montana State head volleyball coach Daniel Jones is now an assistant coach at UNLV, the school announced Thursday. Jones, who spent the previous five years as MSU's head coach, is the first staff addition for UNLV's new head coach Malia Shoji. "Excited to get to work...
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
Making the case for Gallatin College
Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
tripsavvy.com
A Complete Guide to 'Yellowstone' Filming Locations
"Yellowstone" takes viewers on a wild ride as they watch how the family of Montana's largest contiguous ranch, the fictional Yellowstone Dunton Ranch, stays in power and keeps their generational property intact. It is the nucleolus for massive drama: Outside developers are relentlessly trying to seize the land and the chaos bleeds out into the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. This is the new frontier in the wild west of modern times for Big Sky country, and sometimes it gets bloody.
KULR8
Defense prevails as No. 11-ranked Carroll women, MSU-Northern men claim victories
HAVRE — MSU-Northern’s men’s basketball team (four games) and the No.11-ranked Carroll women (seven games) improved win streaks Thursday night, doing so on the back of strong defensive efforts. The Lights outscored Carroll 42-20 in the first half and cruised to a 79-61 win, sweeping the season...
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
NBCMontana
Drone video high above Missoula Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the snowy Missoula Valley. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside
Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
progressivegrocer.com
A Look Inside Montana’s 1st Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Market has cut the ribbon on its newest location, marking its first foray into the state of Montana. The 31,718-square-foot store in Bozeman was designed with outdoor adventure in mind and features a modern, earthy look with exposed wood beams, high ceilings and large paneled windows overlooking the nearby mountains.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
NBCMontana
UM study finds humans cause more destructive wildfires in West
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new study from the University of Montana and partners found humans cause more destructive wildfires in the West. The study shows humans ignited 76% of wildfires that destroyed structures. UM released the following information:. More than three times as many houses and other structures burned...
Comments / 0