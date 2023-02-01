ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden, lawmakers look to find common spiritual ground at more intimate National Prayer Breakfast

President Joe Biden offered an olive branch to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday as he gave an interfaith and bipartisan address to the National Prayer Breakfast, remarks on Capitol Hill that come amid pressing issues including the debt limit, a national conversation on justice and policing and congressional investigations into his administration.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to State of the Union address

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, according to an announcement from GOP congressional leaders. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that Sanders will give the Republican address to the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Law barring people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns is unconstitutional, court rules

A federal law that prohibits people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms is unconstitutional, a conservative-leaning appeals court ruled Thursday. The ruling is the latest significant decision dismantling a gun restriction in the wake of the Supreme Court's expansion of Second Amendment rights last year in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024

Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of "parental rights," turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors' offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location

CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize

The US has transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee who was convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012 to Belize, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen and US resident, who went to high school in Baltimore, was captured in 2003 and was held for more than three years at secret CIA prisons known as "black sites." He was transferred to the US military prison in Cuba in 2006.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them 'number one' priority

Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li -- Harrison Li's father -- and Mark Swidan -- Katherine Swidan's son -- are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using 'Latinx'

Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using "Latinx," -- the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using "Latinx" in official communications.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Congress Member

The United States Department of Justice says an Endicott man pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to a member of Congress. Joseph F. Morelli admitted in March 2022, he called the Washington D.C. office of a member of the House of Representatives three times and left voicemails threatening to injure the Representative.
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A look at China's history of spying in the US

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its own...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy