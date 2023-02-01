Read full article on original website
Why House Republicans kicked off their 'weaponization' probe by interviewing a little-known retired FBI official
House Republicans investigating what they believe are political abuses inside the Justice Department got to work this week, securing a private interview with one of their top targets. But the witness, former FBI official Jill Sanborn, is far from a household name. Perhaps hoping to change that are the House...
Biden rallies Democrats around accomplishments and against 'extreme' GOP ahead of possible 2024 bid
President Joe Biden rallied Democrats ahead of a possible reelection bid Friday evening, leaning into the accomplishments of his first two years in office and revving up his attacks on "extreme MAGA Republicans." "We have more to do," Biden said at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania....
Jim Jordan issues first subpoenas targeting Biden administration's response to school board threats
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Friday subpoenaed the Department of Justice, the FBI and the Department of Education for documents as part of its investigation into whether a Justice Department strategy to address threats against teachers and school officials was abused to target conservative parents. The flurry of subpoenas...
Biden, lawmakers look to find common spiritual ground at more intimate National Prayer Breakfast
President Joe Biden offered an olive branch to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday as he gave an interfaith and bipartisan address to the National Prayer Breakfast, remarks on Capitol Hill that come amid pressing issues including the debt limit, a national conversation on justice and policing and congressional investigations into his administration.
US Capitol Police ramp up security ahead of Biden's State of the Union address
US Capitol Police are ramping up security for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress next week, including adding a non-scalable fence around the Capitol grounds, according to two sources familiar with the plans. Intelligence officials in the police department warned in an email circulated to the...
From MAGA flamethrower to powerful committee chair: Jim Jordan's effort to rebrand draws skepticism on Capitol Hill
Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the GOP's most vocal partisans and now the chair of the powerful Judiciary Committee, started a recent meeting on the "weaponization" of the federal government with a surprising move: He urged caution. Rather than issuing a series of partisan attack lines about the so-called "Deep...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to State of the Union address
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, according to an announcement from GOP congressional leaders. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that Sanders will give the Republican address to the...
First on CNN: House Foreign Affairs chair to highlight plight of Afghan women by bringing former ambassador to SOTU
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul has invited former Afghanistan Ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani to be his guest for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week, CNN has learned exclusively. Rahmani, a fierce defender of women's rights in Afghanistan, was the country's first female...
Exclusive: Supreme Court justices used personal emails for work and 'burn bags' were left open in hallways, sources say
Long before the leak of a draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade, some Supreme Court justices often used personal email accounts for sensitive transmissions instead of secure servers set up to guard such information, among other security lapses not made public in the court's report on the investigation last month.
Pelosi says she will support Schiff in California Senate race if Feinstein doesn't run
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will support Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff's bid for US Senate in California if the state's longtime senator, Democrat Dianne Feinstein, decides not to run for reelection next year. "If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee...
Law barring people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns is unconstitutional, court rules
A federal law that prohibits people subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms is unconstitutional, a conservative-leaning appeals court ruled Thursday. The ruling is the latest significant decision dismantling a gun restriction in the wake of the Supreme Court's expansion of Second Amendment rights last year in the...
Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024
Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of "parental rights," turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors' offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the...
'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location
CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US, officials say
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, two US officials told CNN Friday, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Chinese...
US transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize
The US has transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee who was convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012 to Belize, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen and US resident, who went to high school in Baltimore, was captured in 2003 and was held for more than three years at secret CIA prisons known as "black sites." He was transferred to the US military prison in Cuba in 2006.
Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them 'number one' priority
Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li -- Harrison Li's father -- and Mark Swidan -- Katherine Swidan's son -- are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using 'Latinx'
Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using "Latinx," -- the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using "Latinx" in official communications.
Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Congress Member
The United States Department of Justice says an Endicott man pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to a member of Congress. Joseph F. Morelli admitted in March 2022, he called the Washington D.C. office of a member of the House of Representatives three times and left voicemails threatening to injure the Representative.
A look at China's history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its own...
