Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter weather

A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country.

The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.

The Tulsa SPCA generally sees an uptick in these calls in extreme weather.

“Sometimes if we’ll see a dog or cat that’s left outside for a while, our concern is heightened when we see that. We think of our own dogs, our own cats...so people are a bit more observant when it comes to colder weather,” said Kyle Paddock, Director of Communications for Tulsa SPCA.

If the animal cruelty investigator finds evidence of abuse he notifies the police. But most of the time it’s a lack of resources that’s the problem.

To combat this, the Tulsa SPCA donates dog food, cat food, dog houses, straw, leashes and collars to people who can’t provide those items for their pets.

They donate a lot of dog houses and straw in colder months to keep dogs warm and safe from the weather.

“To anybody in that situation do not feel any sort of shame, a lot of people are going through that, we’ve all been there in some way or another and we’re here for you. You can give us a call or reach out to us and we’ll do the best we can to help you and to meet you where you are,” Paddock said.

The Tulsa SPCA accept donations through their website or Amazon wish list.

You can report concerns about animal cruelty to the Tulsa SPCA by filling out the animal cruelty form on their website.